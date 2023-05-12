How to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, May 14 as the MLB action continues on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Each week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians game will include play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters who will be joined by analysts Mark Gubicza and Rick Manning.

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians:

Date: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 Time: 11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET

11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET Location: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians – 11:35 AM

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals – 1:35 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Baltimore Orioles – 1:35 PM

Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees – 1:35 PM

Atlanta Braves vs Toronto Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers – 1:40 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs Miami Marlins – 1:40 PM

Chicago Cubs vs Minnesota Twins – 2:10 PM

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox – 2:10 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies – 3:10 PM

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics – 4:07 PM

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers – 4:10 PM

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs Boston Red Sox – 7:10 PM

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

