When is the 2023 Tour de France? Start time, how to watch, route, and more

The world’s most famed bicycle race is back for its 110th year, as the 2023 Tour de France will get underway Saturday, July 1 through Sunday, July 23, airing on both NBC and Peacock.

Aside from intense racing and historic sites, this year’s race will bring 12 new stage towns to the map, with the Grand Depart taking place in a new location as well.

2023 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2023 Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France will take place from July 1-23. The riders will embark on the first stage in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, with coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock from start to finish.

What are the start and end cities for the Tour de France 2023?

The world’s most prestigious race will get underway in Bilbao, Spain, the most populous city in the Basque Country. This will be the first time that Bilbao has hosted a stage of the Tour, and the second consecutive year the race begins outside of France.

As the riders venture along the extremely difficult course, the race will find its finish as it has since 1975, on the street of Champs-Élysées in Paris.

How many teams are in the Tour?

22 teams will make up the peloton of the Tour de France. Of these teams are the 18 UCI WorldTeams that received an automatic invite and four UCI ProTeams.

UCI WorldTeams

AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)

(Fra) Alpecin Deceuninck (Bel)

(Bel) Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)

(Kaz) Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

(Ger) EF Education-Easypost (Usa)

(Usa) Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

(Fra) Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)

(Gbr) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)

(Bel) Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

(Ned) Movistar Team (Esp)

(Esp) Soudal Quick-Step (Bel)

(Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic (Fra)

(Fra) Team Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

(Brn) Team Cofidis (Fra)

(Fra) Team DSM (Ned)

(Ned) Team Jayco AlUla (Aus)

(Aus) Trek-Segafredo (Usa)

(Usa) UAE Team Emirates (Uae)

UCI ProTeams

Lotto Dstny (Bel)

(Bel) TotalEnergies (Fra)

(Fra) Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

(Isr) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)

How long is this year’s route?

This year’s Tour route is a total of 3,404 km (2,115 miles) that is spread out over a span of three weeks. The riders will complete one stage per day, with two rest days on July 10 (between stages 9 and 10) and July 17 (between stages 15 and 16).

How many stages is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France 2023 is comprised of 21 stages: 6 flat, 6 hilly, 8 mountain and 1 individual time trial.

This will be the first year since 2015 that the Tour has only one individual time trial rather than two, with just 14 miles of time trial racing on the route.

What is the Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage Terrain Date Start and Finish 1 HILLY Saturday, July 1 BILBAO > BILBAO 2 HILLY Sunday, July 2 VICTORIA-GASTEIZ > SAINT-SEBASTIEN 3 FLAT Monday, July 3 AMOREBIETA-ETXANO > BAYONNE 4 FLAT Tuesday, July 4 DAX > NOGARO 5 MOUNTAIN Wednesday, July 5 PAU > LARUNS 6 MOUNTAIN Thursday, July 6 TARBES > CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE 7 FLAT Friday, July 7 MONT-DE-MARSAN > BORDEAUX 8 HILLY Saturday, July 8 LIBOURNE > LIMOGES 9 MOUNTAIN Sunday, July 9 SAINT-LÉONARD-DE-NOBLAT > PUY DE DÔME – REST DAY Monday, July 10 CLERMONT-FERRAND 10 HILLY Tuesday, July 11 VULCANIA > ISSOIRE 11 FLAT Wednesday, July 12 CLERMONT-FERRAND > MOULINS 12 HILLY Thursday, July 13 ROANNE > BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS 13 MOUNTAIN Friday, July 14 CHÂTILLON-SUR-CHALARONNE > GRAND COLOMBIER 14 MOUNTAIN Saturday, July 15 ANNEMASSE > MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL 15 MOUNTAIN Sunday, July 16 LES GETS LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC – REST DAY Monday, July 17 SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC 16 INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL Tuesday, July 18 PASSY > COMBLOUX 17 MOUNTAIN Wednesday, July 19 SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC > COURCHEVEL 18 HILLY Thursday, July 20 MOÛTIERS > BOURG-EN-BRESSE 19 FLAT Friday, July 21 MOIRANS-EN-MONTAGNE > POLIGNY 20 MOUNTAIN Saturday, July 22 BELFORT > LE MARKSTEIN FELLERING 21 FLAT Sunday, July 23 SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

Who won the last Tour de France?

Last year’s Tour de France crown was won by Team Jumbo-Visma member Jonas Vingegaard. The Danish rider overcame the strenuous course and extreme heat wave to secure his first Tour triumph, becoming just the second Dane to ever do so.

RELATED: Relive Jonas Vingegaard’s 2022 Tour de France victory

