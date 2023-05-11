When is the 2023 Tour de France? Start time, how to watch, route, and more

By May 11, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

The world’s most famed bicycle race is back for its 110th year, as the 2023 Tour de France will get underway Saturday, July 1 through Sunday, July 23, airing on both NBC and Peacock.

Aside from intense racing and historic sites, this year’s race will bring 12 new stage towns to the map, with the Grand Depart taking place in a new location as well.

NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 Tour de France. See below to find out more information for the grand race, including start time, schedule, route and more.

RELATED: NBC to remain exclusive home of Tour de France

2023 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2023 Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France will take place from July 1-23. The riders will embark on the first stage in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, with coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock from start to finish.

What are the start and end cities for the Tour de France 2023?

The world’s most prestigious race will get underway in Bilbao, Spain, the most populous city in the Basque Country. This will be the first time that Bilbao has hosted a stage of the Tour, and the second consecutive year the race begins outside of France.

As the riders venture along the extremely difficult course, the race will find its finish as it has since 1975, on the street of Champs-Élysées in Paris.

RELATED: Van der Poel dominates at 2023 Paris-Roubaix

How many teams are in the Tour?

22 teams will make up the peloton of the Tour de France. Of these teams are the 18 UCI WorldTeams that received an automatic invite and four UCI ProTeams.

UCI WorldTeams

  • AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)
  • Alpecin Deceuninck (Bel)
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
  • Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
  • EF Education-Easypost (Usa)
  • Groupama-FDJ (Fra)
  • Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)
  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)
  • Jumbo-Visma (Ned)
  • Movistar Team (Esp)
  • Soudal Quick-Step (Bel)
  • Team Arkea-Samsic (Fra)
  • Team Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
  • Team Cofidis (Fra)
  • Team DSM (Ned)
  • Team Jayco AlUla (Aus)
  • Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
  • UAE Team Emirates (Uae)

UCI ProTeams

  • Lotto Dstny (Bel)
  • TotalEnergies (Fra)
  • Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)

How long is this year’s route?

This year’s Tour route is a total of 3,404 km (2,115 miles) that is spread out over a span of three weeks. The riders will complete one stage per day, with two rest days on July 10 (between stages 9 and 10) and July 17 (between stages 15 and 16).

RELATED: Click here for all NBC Sports coverage of cycling

How many stages is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France 2023 is comprised of 21 stages: 6 flat, 6 hilly, 8 mountain and 1 individual time trial.

This will be the first year since 2015 that the Tour has only one individual time trial rather than two, with just 14 miles of time trial racing on the route.

What is the Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage  Terrain Date Start and Finish
1  HILLY Saturday, July 1 BILBAO > BILBAO
2  HILLY Sunday, July 2 VICTORIA-GASTEIZ > SAINT-SEBASTIEN
3  FLAT Monday, July 3 AMOREBIETA-ETXANO > BAYONNE
4  FLAT Tuesday, July 4 DAX > NOGARO
5  MOUNTAIN Wednesday, July 5 PAU > LARUNS
6  MOUNTAIN Thursday, July 6 TARBES > CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE
7  FLAT Friday, July 7 MONT-DE-MARSAN > BORDEAUX
8  HILLY Saturday, July 8 LIBOURNE > LIMOGES
9  MOUNTAIN Sunday, July 9 SAINT-LÉONARD-DE-NOBLAT > PUY DE DÔME
 REST DAY Monday, July 10 CLERMONT-FERRAND
10  HILLY Tuesday, July 11 VULCANIA > ISSOIRE
11  FLAT Wednesday, July 12 CLERMONT-FERRAND > MOULINS
12  HILLY Thursday, July 13 ROANNE > BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS
13  MOUNTAIN Friday, July 14 CHÂTILLON-SUR-CHALARONNE > GRAND COLOMBIER
14  MOUNTAIN Saturday, July 15 ANNEMASSE > MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL
15  MOUNTAIN Sunday, July 16 LES GETS LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC
 REST DAY Monday, July 17 SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC
16  INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL Tuesday, July 18 PASSY > COMBLOUX
17  MOUNTAIN Wednesday, July 19 SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC > COURCHEVEL
18  HILLY Thursday, July 20 MOÛTIERS > BOURG-EN-BRESSE
19  FLAT Friday, July 21 MOIRANS-EN-MONTAGNE > POLIGNY
20  MOUNTAIN Saturday, July 22 BELFORT > LE MARKSTEIN FELLERING
21  FLAT Sunday, July 23 SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

Who won the last Tour de France?

Last year’s Tour de France crown was won by Team Jumbo-Visma member Jonas Vingegaard. The Danish rider overcame the strenuous course and extreme heat wave to secure his first Tour triumph, becoming just the second Dane to ever do so.

RELATED: Relive Jonas Vingegaard’s 2022 Tour de France victory

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates on the 2023 Tour de France!

Pedersen wins Giro d’Italia Stage 6, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day

Associated PressMay 11, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT
Getty Images
3 Comments

NAPLES, Italy — Mads Pedersen won Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia after a two-man breakaway was caught with the line in sight.

Andreas Leknessund kept hold of the pink jersey.

Pedersen beat Jonathan Milan and Pascal Ackermann in a bunch sprint at the end of the picturesque 101-mile route that started and finished in Naples.

It looked as though Alessandro De Marchi and Simon Clarke were going to contest the victory after they were in a breakaway that went early in the day, but they were swallowed up less than 300 meters from the end. De Marchi shook his head and they embraced each other as they crossed the line.

“I’m very happy. That’s what we came here for,” Pedersen said. “It was difficult to catch the breakaway riders. We had to use all our teammates early.”

There were two categorized climbs along the stage that went around Mount Vesuvius before going through Sorrento and along the Amalfi coast on a relatively calm day.

That would have come as a relief to the riders after miserable weather the previous day caused several crashes.

Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel was in a lot of pain after being involved in two of those incidents but he appeared not to be too affected by that as he finished safely in the peloton to remain 28 seconds behind Leknessund.

Aurélien Paret-Peintre was third overall, 30 seconds behind Leknessund.

The color of the Giro is pink but the streets in and around Naples were festooned with blue in honor of the city’s soccer team after Napoli ended its 33-year wait for the Serie A title last week.

Despite the crashes the previous day, the only rider not to start was Clément Russo after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Giro hits the high mountains for Stage 7 with the edition’s first finish above 2,000 meters. The 135-mile route from Capua ends in a daunting top-category climb on the Gran Sasso d’Italia to Campo Imperatore.

“Today was a really nice day for being in the Maglia Rosa,” Leknessund said. “We also wanted to go for the stage win with Marius Mayrhofer but it didn’t work. I feel ready for the mountain stage tomorrow. I’ll do my best to keep the Maglia Rosa.”

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Evenepoel crashes twice, Groves wins wet Giro d’Italia Stage 5

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT
Getty Images
3 Comments

SALERNO, Italy — Giro d’Italia favorite Remco Evenepoel was involved in a crash caused by a stray dog during a rainy Stage 5, which was won by Kaden Groves.

On a wet and miserable day, Evenepoel also came off his bicycle a second time but that incident arrived in the final three kilometers so, as per the rules, the times will be neutralized.

He appeared furious after that crash, however, and it remains to be seen whether the world champion will suffer any after-effects.

Evenepoel crashed on the right side of the road early on, along with a number of other riders, after Soudal Quick-Step teammate Davide Ballerini was sent sliding on the wet surface as he tried to avoid a dog that had run out.

Evenepoel was quickly attended to by the race doctor and his team as he sat on the side of the road but eventually got up. He gave a thumbs-up to a television camera as he made the chase back to the peloton.

The Belgian rider led overall until Stage 4, when the pink jersey was taken off him by Andreas Leknessund.

The 23-year-old Leknessund maintained his 28-second lead over Evenepoel, with Aurélien Paret-Peintre two seconds further back in third overall.

Groves edged out Jonathan Milan and Mads Pedersen in a bunch sprint at the end of the 106-mile route from Atripalda. There were two categorized climbs early on before a flat finale to Salerno.

The day was littered with crashes, including one on the final corner with about eight kilometers remaining, and one in the bunch sprint that sent Mark Cavendish sliding across the line.

Stage 6 also has two categorized climbs on the 101-mile route that starts and finishes in Naples after going through Sorrento and along the Amalfi coast.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.