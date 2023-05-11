Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended 10 days after positive 2022 drug test involving Forte

NEW YORK — Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has been suspended 10 days and fined as the result of a positive drug test last year involving Forte, who was scratched hours before the Kentucky Derby last weekend because of an injury.

Forte was disqualified after winning the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022, at Saratoga in upstate New York for testing positive for meloxicam, according to a ruling posted Thursday on the New York State Gaming Commission website.

The drug is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory that is not legal in racing. Pletcher also was fined $1,000. Forte’s owners, Mike Repole and Vincent Viola, forfeit the Hopeful’s first-place purse earnings of $165,000.

The ruling says Pletcher plans to appeal and a stay of the suspension has been granted, allowing him to work. However, the commission may terminate the stay if the hearing isn’t completed within 90 days of the ruling.

Pletcher appeared before New York stewards on Wednesday, a day after The New York Times reported the failed test. The racing publication BloodHorse first reported the disqualification.

Forte was the early favorite for last weekend’s Kentucky Derby, but was scratched by state officials hours before Saturday’s race because of a bruised right front foot. The colt is currently on the Kentucky vets’ list for 14 days, which means he won’t be able to run in the Preakness on May 20.

After the Hopeful, Forte won the Breeders’ Futurity and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and earned the Eclipse Award for 2-year-old champion. Pletcher won his eighth career Eclipse as the nation’s top trainer.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore to continue a pursuit of horse racing’s first Triple Crown since Justify in 2018.

Ramiro Restrepo, part of the ownership group, said those in charge of deciding Mage’s next race wanted to see one final workout before making that determination.

“Everything is just patience and temperance on our end,” Restrepo said on a conference call with reporters. “The plan is that if on Friday he trains satisfactory like he’s been training all week, then we would make the announcement that we would go to the Preakness.”

Mage would be the first unquestioned Derby winner to go to the Preakness with a chance to win the Triple Crown since Justify five years ago. In 2019, Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House elevated to first with neither running in the Preakness; in 2020, the Belmont Stakes was run first because of the pandemic; in 2021, Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the Derby and was eventually DQed; and in 2022, the owner and trainer of long shot Rich Strike decided to skip the race.

While the two weeks between the Derby and Preakness make for an unusually tight turnaround for top thoroughbreds in North America, Restrepo downplayed that concern, citing trainer Gustavo Delgado’s experience.

“He’s won two (Venezuelan) Triple Crowns with similar timeframes, so as far as being prepared and being able to know all the things that Mage needs to check off the list to be able to participate his best for the Preakness, we have that in play and we’re quite comfortable with it,” Restrepo said.

Logistical preparations are already underway to get Mage from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore.

Restrepo said he and the other owners will make the best decision for the lightly raced colt who has so far made only four career starts.

“Every decision that is made on our end, Mage makes that decision for us,” he said. “All indications are that Mage is feeling good, doing well on the racetrack.”

Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 after a tumultuous 10-day stretch at Churchill Downs during which seven horses died and five were scratched from the $3 million race, leaving a field of 18 to run instead of the usual 20.

Forte, the morning line favorite, was scratched hours before by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians who had concerns about a bruised right front foot. Barring an unexpected change by Maryland officials, Forte won’t be able to run in the Preakness after Kentucky racing officials put him on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list earlier this week.

Fourth-place Derby finisher Disarm is expected to join Mage in the Preakness field.

“Very pleased with how he’s come out of the race,” said trainer Steve Asmussen, who is also planning to saddle Red Route One in the Preakness. “(Disarm has) been back to the track a couple of days now. Will not need much at all from him from a training standpoint. Just want him to continue to be loose and comfortable.”

Brad Cox, who had four horses in the Derby, will not bring any of them back for the Preakness but instead intends to challenge Mage this time with First Mission. Shug McGaughey has his first Preakness horse in a decade in Perform, and Chad Brown is planning to enter Blazing Sevens in the race.

It was not clear if Bob Baffert, who was not allowed to train horses for the Derby in 2022 or ‘23 because of Medina Spirit’s failed drug test but is now cleared to do so in the Preakness, will decide to go for a record-breaking eight victory in the race with National Treasure.

The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports but all of the horse racing fun is just getting started. The action continues with the 2023 Preakness Stakes which takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will this be the year of the Triple Crown? Only 13 horses have earned the prestigious title in American horse racing by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season. The last time this rarity occurred was in 2018.

RELATED: Mage’s Kentucky Derby win – A salve for horse racing’s wounds

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes and other horse racing events on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Which Triple Crown winner was the fastest?

What’s the Preakness Stakes?

Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 1.9-kilometer race (the shortest dash in the Triple Crown) takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Instead of roses, the race is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans,” repping the state flower of Maryland. Unfortunately, black-eyed Susans are not in season in May, so the winner’s garland is actually made up of similar-looking Viking mums.

RELATED: What are the greatest moments in Kentucky Derby history?

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage, a three-year-old chestnut colt, was crowned the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

