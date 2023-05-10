Wawrinka beats Ivashka after rain delay at Italian Open

ROME — Stan Wawrinka wasted little time securing a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the Italian Open after the start was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain.
At age 38, Wawrinka is the oldest man in the tournament but he dominated Ivashka by hitting more than twice as many winners as his opponent, including one on his first match point to close it out in little more than an hour.
Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, next faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, with the winner potentially meeting top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round.
Djokovic, who has a first-round bye, will open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who advanced with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over 18-year-old Luca Van Assche, the youngest player in the top 100 of the rankings at No. 85.
Also, Marton Fucsovics defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2 and Sebastian Baez beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 6-3.
Later on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Andy Murray was facing fellow 35-year-old Fabio Fognini, who received a wild card.
In women’s action, Sloane Stephens beat Nadia Podoroska 6-4, 6-1 and next meets 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka.
ROME — Barbora Strycova won her first singles match since returning from maternity leave, beating Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the opening round of the Italian Open.
The 37-year-old Strycova returned to the tour two weeks ago at the Madrid Open after more than two years away following the birth of her son, Vincent. After beating Zanevska, Strycova was handed her 1-year-old son, who she told to “wave to daddy” in front of a TV camera.
In Madrid, Strycova lost her opener in singles and reached the quarterfinals in doubles with partner Hsieh Su-wei.
Strycova, who will next face ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari, is planning to retire after this year’s U.S. Open.
Also on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Anna Blinkova rallied past Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Sherif was coming off a breakthrough run to the quarterfinals in Madrid.
Nuria Parrizas Dias defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The men’s tournament is headlined by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
Like Madrid, Rome features expanded 96-player draws for both men and women this year.
Strycova and Hsieh are also entered in the doubles tournament, which they won in 2020.
PARIS — Andy Murray is hoping his first title in three years will be platform to build on after “a bit of a struggle” over the last 18 months.
With the French Open looming, Murray won an ATP Challenger event in southern France over the weekend for his first tournament victory since 2019 – and first on clay since 2016.
Murray won the second-tier event in Aix-en-Provence by defeating 17th-ranked Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final.
“This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game,” Murray said. “But (my team) have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here.”
Murray, a former top-ranked player with three Grand Slam titles, claimed his first tournament victory since winning in Antwerp back in 2019.
His previous title on clay was the 2016 Rome Masters.
It was Murray’s third challenger title and first since 2005. According to the tour, the gap of 17 years and 8 months between challenger titles was the longest ever.
Murray climbed to No. 42 in the ATP rankings, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.
The French Open starts on May 28.