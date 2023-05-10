Evenepoel crashes twice, Groves wins wet Giro d’Italia Stage 5

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT
Getty Images
SALERNO, Italy — Giro d’Italia favorite Remco Evenepoel was involved in a crash caused by a stray dog during a rainy Stage 5, which was won by Kaden Groves.

On a wet and miserable day, Evenepoel also came off his bicycle a second time but that incident arrived in the final three kilometers so, as per the rules, the times will be neutralized.

He appeared furious after that crash, however, and it remains to be seen whether the world champion will suffer any after-effects.

Evenepoel crashed on the right side of the road early on, along with a number of other riders, after Soudal Quick-Step teammate Davide Ballerini was sent sliding on the wet surface as he tried to avoid a dog that had run out.

Evenepoel was quickly attended to by the race doctor and his team as he sat on the side of the road but eventually got up. He gave a thumbs-up to a television camera as he made the chase back to the peloton.

The Belgian rider led overall until Stage 4, when the pink jersey was taken off him by Andreas Leknessund.

The 23-year-old Leknessund maintained his 28-second lead over Evenepoel, with Aurélien Paret-Peintre two seconds further back in third overall.

Groves edged out Jonathan Milan and Mads Pedersen in a bunch sprint at the end of the 106-mile route from Atripalda. There were two categorized climbs early on before a flat finale to Salerno.

The day was littered with crashes, including one on the final corner with about eight kilometers remaining, and one in the bunch sprint that sent Mark Cavendish sliding across the line.

Stage 6 also has two categorized climbs on the 101-mile route that starts and finishes in Naples after going through Sorrento and along the Amalfi coast.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Paret-Peintre wins Giro d’Italia Stage 4, Leknessund takes lead

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 12:21 PM EDT
Getty Images
LAGO LACENO, Italy — Aurélien Paret-Peintre won Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia for his first Grand Tour stage victory, while Andreas Leknessund took the leader’s pink jersey from pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel.

Leknessund, who rides for Team DSM, became only the second Norwegian cyclist to hold the pink jersey and the first in 42 years.

“It’s super special,” Leknessund said. “Obviously I went for the stage and also knew that pink was possible. I had one attack where I went all-in to drop him and I made it but he came back. And my legs were hurting so much, but it’s super special to be in the pink.

“That was the goal before the stage but as everyone knows it’s hard, cycling is not so easy and to actually make it is unbelievable.”

The 23-year-old Leknessund attacked from a breakaway at the end of the 109-mile route from Venosa to Lago Laceno, as the Giro hit the mountains in a stage with hardly any flat sections.

Paret-Peintre was the only one who could follow the Norwegian on the second-category climb up Colle Moella and, after catching him, the Frenchman crossed the summit slightly ahead of Leknessund.

They rode together toward the finish but Paret-Peintre launched his sprint with 150 meters remaining and had time to sit up and raise his arms over his head as he crossed the line two seconds ahead of Leknessund.

“My main objective this year was the Giro,” said Paret-Peintre, who rides for AG2R Citroën Team. “So I just trained a lot for today, for these three weeks. We knew today was a day for the breakaway so it was an important day for the team because we came here to take some stage victories and GC (general classification).”

Toms Skujins was third, 57 seconds behind Paret-Peintre.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton, 2 minutes, 1 second behind Paret-Peintre. He now trails Leknessund by 28 seconds in the overall standings, with Paret-Peintre two seconds further back.

Evenepoel had worn the pink jersey since storming to victory in the opening time trial.

Stage 5 also has two categorized climbs in a 106-mile route from Atripalda before a flat finale to Salerno.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Matthews wins Giro d’Italia Stage 3, Evenepoel keeps lead

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 12:22 PM EDT
Getty Images
MELFI, Italy — Michael Matthews won a wet and long Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia while pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel extended his overall lead.

Matthews, who rides for Team Jayco–AlUla, edged out Mads Pedersen and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint on the final kick up to the line. It was the Australian cyclist’s third Giro stage win and a first since 2015.

“They (his team) were fully committed for me to win the stage,” Matthews said. “It’s been such a roller coaster this year. Now already on stage three with a stage win. That’s more than I could ever dream of.

“I heard that Pedersen was dropped on the climb so I was hoping he would be a little bit pinned for the sprint. I just knew I needed to go a bit early, get the jump on them, and it worked out.”

The drizzle, especially on the second half of the 132-mile route south from Vasto to Melfi, caused several crashes but nothing that appeared too serious.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton and gained bonus seconds in the intermediate sprint – edging Primož Roglič – to extend his lead to 32 seconds over João Almeida, who moved into second despite being involved in a crash.

“We were just there, we wanted to take the downhill in the first positions because the rain made the roads wet and tricky,” said Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step.

“If the seconds are there to grab, we should not be afraid to grab them. One more second on Primoz and three on the rest is good, especially after quite an easy day and a hectic final.”

Evenepoel has worn the pink jersey since storming to victory in the opening time trial.

Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, moved up to third but was still 44 seconds behind the Belgian.

The stage was one of the longest and flattest of the Giro, along with two categorized climbs towards the end.

In contrast, Stage 4 has hardly any flat sections on the 109-mile route from Venosa to Lago Laceno. There are also three category two climbs, including one just before the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.