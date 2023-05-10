Week 5 of the 2023 USFL season kicks off this week with four match ups you don’t want to miss. First, on Saturday, May 13 it’s the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3) vs Michigan Panthers (2-2) on USA Network and Peacock at 12:30 PM ET, playing at Ford Field. Afterwards, the Houston Gamblers (2-2) take on the reigning USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions (3-1) at 4 PM ET at Protective Stadium.
On Sunday, May 14, the excitement starts at noon on NBC and Peacock as the New Jersey Generals (2-2) go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Stars (1-3) at Ford Field. Then, the Memphis Showboats (1-3) will face the undefeated New Orleans Breakers (4-0) at 3 PM ET to cap off week 5. See below for additional information on how to watch this weekend’s games on Peacock.
2023 USFL Week 5 Schedule:
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Houston at Birmingham – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Memphis at New Orleans – 3 p.m. (FOX)
Where are the new locations for the 2023 USFL Season?
The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.
- The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.
- The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
How can I watch USFL games on Peacock?
USFL Week 4 Highlights:
Your passing, rushing, and receiving yards leaderboards through Week 4 🤩 pic.twitter.com/R41dhIXUKl
— USFL (@USFL) May 9, 2023
Week 4 brought us some contenders for Play of the Year 🔥🤯
Here are the Top 10 plays from Week 4 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VMKC0nSiyt
— USFL (@USFL) May 9, 2023