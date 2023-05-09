Paret-Peintre wins Giro d’Italia Stage 4, Leknessund takes lead

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 12:21 PM EDT
LAGO LACENO, Italy — Aurélien Paret-Peintre won Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia for his first Grand Tour stage victory, while Andreas Leknessund took the leader’s pink jersey from pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel.

Leknessund, who rides for Team DSM, became only the second Norwegian cyclist to hold the pink jersey and the first in 42 years.

“It’s super special,” Leknessund said. “Obviously I went for the stage and also knew that pink was possible. I had one attack where I went all-in to drop him and I made it but he came back. And my legs were hurting so much, but it’s super special to be in the pink.

“That was the goal before the stage but as everyone knows it’s hard, cycling is not so easy and to actually make it is unbelievable.”

The 23-year-old Leknessund attacked from a breakaway at the end of the 109-mile route from Venosa to Lago Laceno, as the Giro hit the mountains in a stage with hardly any flat sections.

Paret-Peintre was the only one who could follow the Norwegian on the second-category climb up Colle Moella and, after catching him, the Frenchman crossed the summit slightly ahead of Leknessund.

They rode together toward the finish but Paret-Peintre launched his sprint with 150 meters remaining and had time to sit up and raise his arms over his head as he crossed the line two seconds ahead of Leknessund.

“My main objective this year was the Giro,” said Paret-Peintre, who rides for AG2R Citroën Team. “So I just trained a lot for today, for these three weeks. We knew today was a day for the breakaway so it was an important day for the team because we came here to take some stage victories and GC (general classification).”

Toms Skujins was third, 57 seconds behind Paret-Peintre.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton, 2 minutes, 1 second behind Paret-Peintre. He now trails Leknessund by 28 seconds in the overall standings, with Paret-Peintre two seconds further back.

Evenepoel had worn the pink jersey since storming to victory in the opening time trial.

Stage 5 also has two categorized climbs in a 106-mile route from Atripalda before a flat finale to Salerno.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Matthews wins Giro d’Italia Stage 3, Evenepoel keeps lead

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 12:22 PM EDT
MELFI, Italy — Michael Matthews won a wet and long Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia while pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel extended his overall lead.

Matthews, who rides for Team Jayco–AlUla, edged out Mads Pedersen and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint on the final kick up to the line. It was the Australian cyclist’s third Giro stage win and a first since 2015.

“They (his team) were fully committed for me to win the stage,” Matthews said. “It’s been such a roller coaster this year. Now already on stage three with a stage win. That’s more than I could ever dream of.

“I heard that Pedersen was dropped on the climb so I was hoping he would be a little bit pinned for the sprint. I just knew I needed to go a bit early, get the jump on them, and it worked out.”

The drizzle, especially on the second half of the 132-mile route south from Vasto to Melfi, caused several crashes but nothing that appeared too serious.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton and gained bonus seconds in the intermediate sprint – edging Primož Roglič – to extend his lead to 32 seconds over João Almeida, who moved into second despite being involved in a crash.

“We were just there, we wanted to take the downhill in the first positions because the rain made the roads wet and tricky,” said Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step.

“If the seconds are there to grab, we should not be afraid to grab them. One more second on Primoz and three on the rest is good, especially after quite an easy day and a hectic final.”

Evenepoel has worn the pink jersey since storming to victory in the opening time trial.

Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, moved up to third but was still 44 seconds behind the Belgian.

The stage was one of the longest and flattest of the Giro, along with two categorized climbs towards the end.

In contrast, Stage 4 has hardly any flat sections on the 109-mile route from Venosa to Lago Laceno. There are also three category two climbs, including one just before the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Milan sprints to win crash-affected Giro d’Italia Stage 2, Evenepoel leads

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT
SAN SALVO, Italy — Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory in a crash-affected finale of Stage 2 at the Giro d’Italia, while pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel held on to the leader’s pink jersey.

It is Milan’s first Grand Tour and the 22-year-old Italian punched his fist in the air in delight as he crossed the line. The Bahrain Victorious rider edged out David Dekker and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint at the end of the 126-mile route from Teramo to San Salvo.

“It’s something that is incredible, I’m without words,” Milan said. “I cannot believe it because it’s my first Giro, second stage.

“Yesterday I did a nice time trial, I was quite happy, I was pushing good but I could never imagine that today was coming a victory.”

Mads Pedersen and Mark Cavendish, two of the riders who would have hoped to contest the sprint, were caught up in a crash near the end. That came shortly before the three-kilometer mark and so also caused time gaps in the general classification.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to maintain his 22-second advantage over Filippo Ganna, with João Almeida seven seconds further back.

“Everything was pretty fine,” said Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step. “We were in the front so we were out of trouble but it was a pretty nasty crash I think.

“I actually saw it happen so we know who we actually can blame for this crash, but that’s racing … it wasn’t a nice move so luckily we stayed out of trouble and arrived safe.”

Evenepoel had stormed to victory in the opening time trial. Primož Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, was 43 seconds behind the Belgian.

There was an early breakaway in the opening road stage of the race as Paul Lapeira, Thomas Champion, Mattia Bais, Stefano Gandin and Alessandro Verre got away from the start.

Verre sat up shortly after the first of two category-four climbs and Lapeira dropped back to the peloton after the second. The rest of the breakaway were swept up not long after, with 24 miles remaining, and they gave each other fistbumps after a long time out front.

Stage 3 is a 134-mile route from Vasto that features two categorized climbs before the uphill finish in Melfi.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.