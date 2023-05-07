Milan sprints to win crash-affected Giro d’Italia Stage 2, Evenepoel leads

Associated PressMay 7, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

SAN SALVO, Italy — Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory in a crash-affected finale of Stage 2 at the Giro d’Italia, while pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel held on to the leader’s pink jersey.

It is Milan’s first Grand Tour and the 22-year-old Italian punched his fist in the air in delight as he crossed the line. The Bahrain Victorious rider edged out David Dekker and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint at the end of the 126-mile route from Teramo to San Salvo.

“It’s something that is incredible, I’m without words,” Milan said. “I cannot believe it because it’s my first Giro, second stage.

“Yesterday I did a nice time trial, I was quite happy, I was pushing good but I could never imagine that today was coming a victory.”

Mads Pedersen and Mark Cavendish, two of the riders who would have hoped to contest the sprint, were caught up in a crash near the end. That came shortly before the three-kilometer mark and so also caused time gaps in the general classification.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to maintain his 22-second advantage over Filippo Ganna, with João Almeida seven seconds further back.

“Everything was pretty fine,” said Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step. “We were in the front so we were out of trouble but it was a pretty nasty crash I think.

“I actually saw it happen so we know who we actually can blame for this crash, but that’s racing … it wasn’t a nice move so luckily we stayed out of trouble and arrived safe.”

Evenepoel had stormed to victory in the opening time trial. Primož Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, was 43 seconds behind the Belgian.

There was an early breakaway in the opening road stage of the race as Paul Lapeira, Thomas Champion, Mattia Bais, Stefano Gandin and Alessandro Verre got away from the start.

Verre sat up shortly after the first of two category-four climbs and Lapeira dropped back to the peloton after the second. The rest of the breakaway were swept up not long after, with 24 miles remaining, and they gave each other fistbumps after a long time out front.

Stage 3 is a 134-mile route from Vasto that features two categorized climbs before the uphill finish in Melfi.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Remco Evenepoel obliterates rivals to win Giro d’Italia opening time trial

Associated PressMay 6, 2023, 12:47 PM EDT
Getty Images
3 Comments

ORTONA, Italy — Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory in the opening time trial of the Giro d’Italia.

The world champion will hope to still be wearing the pink jersey when the Giro finishes in Rome on May 28.

An impressive ride from Evenepeol saw him obliterate his main rivals over the 12-mile route from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona in 21 minutes, 18 seconds.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider was 22 seconds faster than Filippo Ganna and 29 ahead of João Almeida.

“Super happy. It’s the best result we can get for the first day,” Evenepoel said. “I said I needed a time of 21’30” to win and I did 21’18” so I was quite close to my guess.

“I felt from the start that I had a good rhythm, always the same gear, the same cadence, so I think I’m just super happy with what I can do.”

Primož Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, endured an early blow as he finished 43 seconds behind the Belgian.

“It was hard but now it’s behind, so happy,” Roglič said. “I felt good, I’m super happy, optimistic for the upcoming days.

“For me, it was just to do my best. I did, I’m happy, 20 stages to go eh?”

Evenepoel had a 20-second advantage by the halfway point, while Roglič was already 26 seconds slower than him.

“I wasn’t really focusing on the gap with him, I just wanted to go and try and win the stage and in the end we won it so mission one accomplished,” Evenepoel said.

“Now full focus, try to get safe through this first week and save as much energy for the next time trial.”

Stage 2 is a 125.5-mile route from Teramo to San Salvo.

Greg Van Avermaet to end cycling career

Associated PressMay 3, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Getty Images
2 Comments

PARIS — Greg Van Avermaet, the 2016 Olympics road race champion, said this will be the final season of his cycling career.

Van Avermaet, who turns 38 in May, will not stay on for the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying in a statement: “Sadly this adventure will come to an end at the end of this season.”

The Belgian racer won Olympic gold on the roads of Rio de Janeiro weeks after wearing the yellow jersey for a few days at the 2016 Tour de France. He also led the 2018 Tour for one week.

Van Avermaet also was a specialist in the one-day classics and won on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles in 2017. The Tour of Flanders title eluded him despite finishing on the podium four times.

“I gave my best every day, just so I wouldn’t regret anything,” he said.

Van Avermaet’s team , AG2R Citroën, said the last race on his schedule was not yet decided though he should start in the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse in June.