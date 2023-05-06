Remco Evenepoel obliterates rivals to win Giro d’Italia opening time trial

ORTONA, Italy — Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory in the opening time trial of the Giro d’Italia.

The world champion will hope to still be wearing the pink jersey when the Giro finishes in Rome on May 28.

An impressive ride from Evenepeol saw him obliterate his main rivals over the 12-mile route from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona in 21 minutes, 18 seconds.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider was 22 seconds faster than Filippo Ganna and 29 ahead of João Almeida.

“Super happy. It’s the best result we can get for the first day,” Evenepoel said. “I said I needed a time of 21’30” to win and I did 21’18” so I was quite close to my guess.

“I felt from the start that I had a good rhythm, always the same gear, the same cadence, so I think I’m just super happy with what I can do.”

Primož Roglič, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, endured an early blow as he finished 43 seconds behind the Belgian.

“It was hard but now it’s behind, so happy,” Roglič said. “I felt good, I’m super happy, optimistic for the upcoming days.

“For me, it was just to do my best. I did, I’m happy, 20 stages to go eh?”

Evenepoel had a 20-second advantage by the halfway point, while Roglič was already 26 seconds slower than him.

“I wasn’t really focusing on the gap with him, I just wanted to go and try and win the stage and in the end we won it so mission one accomplished,” Evenepoel said.

“Now full focus, try to get safe through this first week and save as much energy for the next time trial.”

Stage 2 is a 125.5-mile route from Teramo to San Salvo.

Greg Van Avermaet to end cycling career

PARIS — Greg Van Avermaet, the 2016 Olympics road race champion, said this will be the final season of his cycling career.

Van Avermaet, who turns 38 in May, will not stay on for the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying in a statement: “Sadly this adventure will come to an end at the end of this season.”

The Belgian racer won Olympic gold on the roads of Rio de Janeiro weeks after wearing the yellow jersey for a few days at the 2016 Tour de France. He also led the 2018 Tour for one week.

Van Avermaet also was a specialist in the one-day classics and won on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles in 2017. The Tour of Flanders title eluded him despite finishing on the podium four times.

“I gave my best every day, just so I wouldn’t regret anything,” he said.

Van Avermaet’s team , AG2R Citroën, said the last race on his schedule was not yet decided though he should start in the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse in June.

Adam Yates wins Tour de Romandie; Gaviria gets stage victory

tour de romandie
GENEVA — Adam Yates retained his yellow jersey to complete victory Sunday in the six-day Tour de Romandie for his biggest win in more than two years.

Yates’ solo ride in the mountains Saturday to win the queen stage had created a 19-second lead over Matteo Jorgenson of the United States. The English rider maintained that gap by finishing safely in the pack of a sprint that decided the final stage.

The stage win Sunday went to Fernando Gaviria who raced several bike lengths clear of the chasing pack on the lakeside finish in Geneva.

“We controlled the race perfectly today,” said Yates, who races for the same UAE team as two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar. “It’s been a perfect week for us, we had two stage wins.”

The Romandie race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland is a traditional warmup for the Tour de France though it was skipped this year by the expected main contenders in July.

The 30-year-old Yates, who has a best Tour de France result of fourth place in 2016, got his biggest win since the 2021 Tour of Catalonia.

After Yates and Jorgenson, Damiano Caruso placed third trailing the winner by 27 seconds.