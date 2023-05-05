What to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby

By May 5, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Every year, millions of fans tune in to NBC to watch top racehorses from around the globe compete in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby, historically on the first Saturday in May, is one of the most well-known Grade 1 Thoroughbred stakes races in the world. It is usually the first leg of the American Triple Crown and is only one of the Triple Crown races to have run uninterrupted since its inaugural race in 1875.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 mile or 10 furlongs. The race has also been dubbed as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” due to its approximate duration. Secretariat owns the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever, running a blistering 1:59.40 in 1973.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Watch NBC Sports’ coverage on NBC, Peacock, or on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Where is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The Derby is run on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

How can I watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

NBC Sports is home to the 149th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 6th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC will also broadcast the 2023 Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup.

How are horses picked for the Derby?

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby. However, sometimes horses will scratch, giving horses outside of the top-20 the opportunity to run in the Derby (as in the stunning upset for Rich Strike in 2022).

Who won the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

On race day, Ethereal Road was scratched from the field, allowing Eric Reed-trained Rich Strike to enter the field. He went off as an 80-1 underdog but ended the race as the Kentucky Derby champion after a blistering pace tired out favorites like Zandon and Epicenter in the final stretch.

What are the biggest Kentucky Derby traditions?

Flashy and bold formal outfits for both men and women are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby. Celebrities and fans alike don creative hats, bright colors and eye-popping patterns. In fact, hats and outfits are such a big part of the Kentucky Derby that the Derby Museum dedicates a whole exhibit for the most ornate fashions.

The signature drink of the Derby is the Mint Julep, made with Kentucky bourbon.

Kentucky’s state song “My Old Kentucky Home” is played during the pre-race post parade. The song was written in the 1850s by Stephen Foster and features depictions of slavery in the pre-Civil War South. The song’s exact meanings and intentions have been subject to varying interpretations over the last 170 years, and, more recently, there have been renewed calls to re-examine the song’s place – on Derby Day and in American society at large.

After the race, the winning horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle, hence why the race is nicknamed “the Run for the Roses.”

Betting and horse racing go hand in hand. There will be a whole weekend of stacked racing cards at Churchill Downs, but the Derby is usually one of the most bet on sporting events of the entire year.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: TV channel, live stream info, schedule

By May 5, 2023, 9:31 AM EDT
The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports but all of the horse racing fun is just getting started. The action continues with the 2023 Preakness Stakes which takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will this be the year of the Triple Crown? Only 13 horses have earned the prestigious title in American horse racing by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season. The last time this rarity occurred was in 2018.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes and other horse racing events on NBC and Peacock.

What’s the Preakness Stakes?

Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 1.9-kilometer race (the shortest dash in the Triple Crown) takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Instead of roses, the race is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans,” repping the state flower of Maryland. Unfortunately, black-eyed Susans are not in season in May, so the winner’s garland is actually made up of similar-looking Viking mums.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks: Date, time, TV network, streaming, lineup and more

By May 5, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, but the action from Louisville begins well before Saturday, highlighted by the Kentucky Oaks, this Friday, May 5th (coverage beings at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock). The Kentucky Oaks is the premier race for three-year-old female horses, known as fillies, and is a $1.25 million, Grade 1 stakes race that is a signature element of Derby weekend.

The morning line favorite, Wet Paint, is trained by Brad Cox and is undefeated in three races as a three-year-old. Cox has two additional starters in the race: Botanical, the second choice on the morning line, and The Alys Look (15-1). While Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., will likely be the favorite in Saturday’s Derby, there’s also a Pletcher-Ortiz contender in the Oaks, thanks to Gambling Girl (15-1). A win Friday would give Pletcher his fifth Oaks victory, which would equal the most-ever Oaks wins by a trainer.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the 2023 edition of the historic race, including schedule, tune-in time, the horses in the field and more.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Oaks?

The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks will take place the day before the Kentucky Derby – the Oaks is scheduled for Friday, May 5th while the Derby takes place Saturday, May 6th. Coverage of the Oaks will begin at 1pm ET.

RELATED: How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

  • Date: Friday, May 5th
  • Time: Coverage begins at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock
  • TV Network: USA
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Secretariat at 50: How the Big Red Five have kept the story alive

Horses in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

  1. Mimi Kakushi (20-1)
  2. The Alys Look (15-1)
  3. Gambling Girl (15-1)
  4. Southlawn (8-1)
  5. Wonder Wheel (12-1)
  6. Botanical (4-1)
  7. Wet Paint (5-2)
  8. Promiseher America (30-1)
  9. And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)
  10. Flying Connection (15-1)
  11. Defining Purpose (12-1)
  12. Dorth Vader (12-1)
  13. Affirmative Lady (10-1)
  14. Pretty Mischievous (10-1)
  15. Taxed (20-1)
  16. Julia Shining (15-1)
  17. Hoosier Philly (30-1)

