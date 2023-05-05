MADRID – Rafael Nadal won’t be able to play the Italian Open either as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury.
“I’m sorry to announce that I won’t be able to be in Rome,” Nadal said in a Twitter post in Spanish. “You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that has a place in my career as a professional and a person as well as for the support my Italian fans show me.”
Nadal has won the Italian Open a record 10 times.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The issue had already kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Nadal said even though he feels better he is not ready to play.
“Despite noting an improvement in recent days, it has been several months since I have been able to train at a high level,” he wrote. “The re-adaptation process needs its time, and I don’t have any choice other than to accept that.”
The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.
NEW YORK — The WTA Tour says Amanda Anisimova plans to take an indefinite break from tennis, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health.
“I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022,” the former world No. 21 American wrote on Instagram. “It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support.”
Anisimova, now 21, reached the 2019 French Open semifinals after beating reigning champion Simona Halep at age 17 – the youngest woman to get that far at a major since 2006.
But later that year, just prior to the U.S. Open, her father and longtime coach Konstantin died at age 52 from a heart attack.
Anisimova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago, upsetting Coco Gauff. She twice reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and beat defending champion Naomi Osaka at the 2022 event in Melbourne.
Anisimova, a winner of two WTA singles titles, gave no timetable for her return. Currently ranked No. 46, she lost in the first round of the Madrid Open last week to Arantxa Rus and was 3-8 in match results for the season.
MADRID — Veronika Kudermetova reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time by upsetting third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 at the Madrid Open.
The 12th-seeded Kudermetova sealed her victory with an ace on her second match point to set up a semifinal match against either No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Petra Martic.
Pegula was trying to reach her second consecutive final in Madrid. She was runner-up to Ons Jabeur at the clay-court tournament last year.
It was the fourth consecutive three-set win for Kudermetova.
“I feel so happy and proud of myself, because every match I played three sets,” the fifth-ranked Kudermetova said. “Before this match, every match was almost three hours. Today, only two hours, I feel fresh.”
She had reached three quarterfinals at WTA 1000 level or above, all in 2022, including at Roland Garros for her best run at a Grand Slam. The 26-year-old Kudermetova had reached two other semifinals this year, in Adelaide and Doha. She entered the tournament in Madrid on a four-match losing streak.
Pegula struggled on her serve and showed frustration at times, including by knocking her racket onto the ground. She was broken three times in both the first and third sets, though needed only 22 minutes to get through the second as Kudermetova won only five points.
The last player to reach the Madrid semifinals by winning four straight three-set matches was Dominika Cibulkova in 2016, when she was runner-up to Simona Halep.
The other women’s semifinal match will be played between second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari.