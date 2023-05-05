Kentucky Derby Signature Drink: How to make a mint julep

The Kentucky Derby is a sporting event immersed in tradition and spirit – so what better way to watch the Run for the Roses than with a mint julep in hand?
The mint julep has been the official drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1939, although its origins trace back to the first Derby Day in 1875. This iconic bourbon cocktail is still served to Kentucky Derby guests to this day, typically presented in silver or pewter cups that create a crisp, frosted effect.
Thousands of guests will be enjoying a mint julep at Churchill Downs on race day, but that doesn’t mean that the classic drink can’t be just as good wherever you are.
The Kentucky Derby is not far away, with the 149th Run for the Roses taking place on Saturday, May 6, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. See below to learn how to make the Derby’s most iconic drink, the mint julep.
RELATED: What to watch, what to know for the 2023 Kentucky Derby
How to make a mint julep
Learn how to make your own mint julep with Alton Brown of Food Network’s recipe.
Ingredients
- 10 mint leaves, extra sprig for garnish
- 1 ½ teaspoons superfine sugar
- Seltzer water
- Crushed ice
- 2 ½ ounces Kentucky bourbon whiskey
RELATED: What is the historical meaning of the Kentucky Derby?
Directions
At the bottom of an old-fashioned glass, place your 10 mint leaves with sugar on top. Gently muddle the two together, releasing the essential oils from the leaves.
Add a splash of seltzer water to the mixture and fill ¾ of your glass with crushed ice. Fill the rest of the glass with your Kentucky bourbon whiskey and stir well. Once the drink is prepared, garnish it with a sprig of mint to complete the look.
Tip: Before garnishing the drink, try gently slapping the sprig with your hand to release aromatic oils from the mint.
Now, sit back and sip on your mint julep as you watch 20 horses vie for the ultimate crown at the Kentucky Derby on NBC.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:
- Date: Saturday, May 6
- Time: Coverage begins at 12pm ET
- Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.
What else can I watch on Peacock?
Here’s what else you get with Peacock:
- New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
- Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
- The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
- Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.
Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.