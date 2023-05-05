Kentucky Derby food 2023: Recipes for traditional desserts, snacks and pies

By May 5, 2023, 5:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

Wherever you’re watching this year’s Kentucky Derby, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports with several hours worth of great food. With 149 years of history and centuries of regional cuisine, there is no shortage of delicious and unique foods and desserts to whip up for the perfect at-home Kentucky Derby viewing party.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Related: How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby: TV channel, live stream

Kentucky Hot Brown

The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night, stomach-satisfying dish for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.

Check out the Brown Hotel’s original recipe from the birthplace of the hot brown.

(Kentucky) Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is perhaps the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass, thanks in part to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky.

Keep things traditional with a classic and simple fried chicken from horse racing owner and celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Throw in some waffles and syrup if you’re a breakfast-for-dinner fan, or add some extra Southern flavor for the bourbon lovers.

Add a vegetable side dish for a little health from the Kentucky Derby’s official 2023 menu, like the glazed spring vegetables, heirloom grain salad or a Kentucky bibb greens salad.

Related: Recipe for the traditional Mint Julep

Burgoo

Journey deep into the Kentucky scene with burgoo, a meat and vegetable stew that was traditionally made with whatever items were available, like rabbit, squirrel and possum. The Kentucky Derby’s official burgoo recipe uses less unique meats, including steak, pork and turkey.

Related: What to know about the 149th Kentucky Derby

Bourbon Balls

If you have a sweet tooth, satisfy your craving with rich bourbon balls, a chocolate-coated bourbon and nut delicacy that was invented by Ruth Booe of Rebecca Ruth Chocolates in 1938.

Try this straightforward recipe, which requires soaking the pecans in bourbon overnight, or mix things up with different ingredients like bourbon liqueur, different kinds of chocolate coating or adding sea salt for complexity.

Transparent Pie

Transparent pie is a custard-adjacent pie that originated in Maysville, which sits on the Kentucky-Ohio border. This simple dessert dates back to the 1800s and is entirely made out of everyday kitchen staples. Kentucky Tourism has a no-nonsense recipe great for beginning bakers.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Read more Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Previews
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks: Date, time, TV network, streaming, lineup...
Kentucky Derby traditions
2023 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for...
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6 on NBC and Peacock!
When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby...

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: TV channel, live stream info, schedule

By May 5, 2023, 9:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports but all of the horse racing fun is just getting started. The action continues with the 2023 Preakness Stakes which takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will this be the year of the Triple Crown? Only 13 horses have earned the prestigious title in American horse racing by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season. The last time this rarity occurred was in 2018.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes and other horse racing events on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Which Triple Crown winner was the fastest?

What’s the Preakness Stakes?

Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 1.9-kilometer race (the shortest dash in the Triple Crown) takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Instead of roses, the race is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans,” repping the state flower of Maryland. Unfortunately, black-eyed Susans are not in season in May, so the winner’s garland is actually made up of similar-looking Viking mums.

RELATED: What are the greatest moments in Kentucky Derby history?

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks: Date, time, TV network, streaming, lineup and more

By May 5, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, but the action from Louisville begins well before Saturday, highlighted by the Kentucky Oaks, this Friday, May 5th (coverage beings at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock). The Kentucky Oaks is the premier race for three-year-old female horses, known as fillies, and is a $1.25 million, Grade 1 stakes race that is a signature element of Derby weekend.

The morning line favorite, Wet Paint, is trained by Brad Cox and is undefeated in three races as a three-year-old. Cox has two additional starters in the race: Botanical, the second choice on the morning line, and The Alys Look (15-1). While Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., will likely be the favorite in Saturday’s Derby, there’s also a Pletcher-Ortiz contender in the Oaks, thanks to Gambling Girl (15-1). A win Friday would give Pletcher his fifth Oaks victory, which would equal the most-ever Oaks wins by a trainer.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the 2023 edition of the historic race, including schedule, tune-in time, the horses in the field and more.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Oaks?

The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks will take place the day before the Kentucky Derby – the Oaks is scheduled for Friday, May 5th while the Derby takes place Saturday, May 6th. Coverage of the Oaks will begin at 1pm ET.

RELATED: How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

  • Date: Friday, May 5th
  • Time: Coverage begins at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock
  • TV Network: USA
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Secretariat at 50: How the Big Red Five have kept the story alive

Horses in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

  1. Mimi Kakushi (20-1)
  2. The Alys Look (15-1)
  3. Gambling Girl (15-1)
  4. Southlawn (8-1)
  5. Wonder Wheel (12-1)
  6. Botanical (4-1)
  7. Wet Paint (5-2)
  8. Promiseher America (30-1)
  9. And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)
  10. Flying Connection (15-1)
  11. Defining Purpose (12-1)
  12. Dorth Vader (12-1)
  13. Affirmative Lady (10-1)
  14. Pretty Mischievous (10-1)
  15. Taxed (20-1)
  16. Julia Shining (15-1)
  17. Hoosier Philly (30-1)

Read more Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby traditions
2023 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for...
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6 on NBC and Peacock!
When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby...
Justify is 1 of 13 horses to be granted the title of Triple Crown Champion.
2023 Kentucky Derby: How many horses have achieved Triple Crown status?