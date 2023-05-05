Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions: Draw announced, early odds for 149th Derby

By May 5, 2023, 6:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby winner Forte will break from the No. 15 post in the 149th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.

5-1 Tapit Trice is starting in the fifth post and 8-1 Angel of Empire is in post No. 14.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Related: What to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Below are the post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including morningline odds and a full list of horses as of May 4.

2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. Hit Show (30-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco

2. Verifying (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Two Phil’s (12-1)
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game (20-1)
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: James Graham

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Reincarnate (50-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez

8. Mage (15-1)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano

9. Skinner (20-1)
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Juan Hernandez

10. Disarm (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario

11. Jace’s Road (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux

12. Sun Thunder (30-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez

13. Angel of Empire (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat

14. Forte (3-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

15. Raise Cain (15-1)
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

16. Derma Sotogake (10-1)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christopher Lemaire

17. Rocket Can (15-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado

18. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)
Trainer: Dale Romans

19. Mandarin Hero (20-1)
Trainer: Terunobu Fujita

20. King Russell (50-1)
Trainer: Ron Moquett

SCR. Practical Move (10-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

SCR. Lord Miles (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez

SCR. Continuar (50-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Read more: Handicapping the Kentucky Derby

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: TV channel, live stream info, schedule

By May 5, 2023, 9:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports but all of the horse racing fun is just getting started. The action continues with the 2023 Preakness Stakes which takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will this be the year of the Triple Crown? Only 13 horses have earned the prestigious title in American horse racing by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season. The last time this rarity occurred was in 2018.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes and other horse racing events on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Which Triple Crown winner was the fastest?

What’s the Preakness Stakes?

Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 1.9-kilometer race (the shortest dash in the Triple Crown) takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Instead of roses, the race is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans,” repping the state flower of Maryland. Unfortunately, black-eyed Susans are not in season in May, so the winner’s garland is actually made up of similar-looking Viking mums.

RELATED: What are the greatest moments in Kentucky Derby history?

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks: Date, time, TV network, streaming, lineup and more

By May 5, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, but the action from Louisville begins well before Saturday, highlighted by the Kentucky Oaks, this Friday, May 5th (coverage beings at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock). The Kentucky Oaks is the premier race for three-year-old female horses, known as fillies, and is a $1.25 million, Grade 1 stakes race that is a signature element of Derby weekend.

The morning line favorite, Wet Paint, is trained by Brad Cox and is undefeated in three races as a three-year-old. Cox has two additional starters in the race: Botanical, the second choice on the morning line, and The Alys Look (15-1). While Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., will likely be the favorite in Saturday’s Derby, there’s also a Pletcher-Ortiz contender in the Oaks, thanks to Gambling Girl (15-1). A win Friday would give Pletcher his fifth Oaks victory, which would equal the most-ever Oaks wins by a trainer.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the 2023 edition of the historic race, including schedule, tune-in time, the horses in the field and more.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Oaks?

The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks will take place the day before the Kentucky Derby – the Oaks is scheduled for Friday, May 5th while the Derby takes place Saturday, May 6th. Coverage of the Oaks will begin at 1pm ET.

RELATED: How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

  • Date: Friday, May 5th
  • Time: Coverage begins at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock
  • TV Network: USA
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Secretariat at 50: How the Big Red Five have kept the story alive

Horses in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

  1. Mimi Kakushi (20-1)
  2. The Alys Look (15-1)
  3. Gambling Girl (15-1)
  4. Southlawn (8-1)
  5. Wonder Wheel (12-1)
  6. Botanical (4-1)
  7. Wet Paint (5-2)
  8. Promiseher America (30-1)
  9. And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)
  10. Flying Connection (15-1)
  11. Defining Purpose (12-1)
  12. Dorth Vader (12-1)
  13. Affirmative Lady (10-1)
  14. Pretty Mischievous (10-1)
  15. Taxed (20-1)
  16. Julia Shining (15-1)
  17. Hoosier Philly (30-1)

Read more Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby traditions
2023 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for...
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6 on NBC and Peacock!
When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby...
Justify is 1 of 13 horses to be granted the title of Triple Crown Champion.
2023 Kentucky Derby: How many horses have achieved Triple Crown status?