Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby winner Forte will break from the No. 15 post in the 149th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.

5-1 Tapit Trice is starting in the fifth post and 8-1 Angel of Empire is in post No. 14.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Below are the post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including morningline odds and a full list of horses as of May 4.

2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. Hit Show (30-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

2. Verifying (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Two Phil’s (12-1)

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game (20-1)

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Reincarnate (50-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

8. Mage (15-1)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

9. Skinner (20-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

10. Disarm (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

11. Jace’s Road (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

12. Sun Thunder (30-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez

13. Angel of Empire (8-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

14. Forte (3-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

15. Raise Cain (15-1)

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

16. Derma Sotogake (10-1)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Jockey: Christopher Lemaire

17. Rocket Can (15-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

18. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans

19. Mandarin Hero (20-1)

Trainer: Terunobu Fujita

20. King Russell (50-1)

Trainer: Ron Moquett

SCR. Practical Move (10-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

SCR. Lord Miles (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Paco Lopez

SCR. Continuar (50-1)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Read more: Handicapping the Kentucky Derby

