It’s the Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves this Sunday, May 7 as the MLB excitement continues on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Each week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves game will include play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian who will be joined by Andruw Jones and Ben McDonald.

How to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves:

Date: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Time: 11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET

11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET Location: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Baltimore Orioles vs Atlanta Braves – 11:35 AM

Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:35 PM

Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies- 1:35 PM

Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets – 1:40 PM

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians – 1:40 PM

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays – 1:40 PM

Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals – 2:10 PM

Detroit Lions vs St. Louis Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs – 2:20 PM

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants – 2:20 PM

Texas Rangers vs LA Angels – 4:07 PM

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners – 4:10 PM

Chicago White Sox vs Cincinnati Reds – 4:10 PM ET

LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres – 7:10 PM

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock: