How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks: Date, time, TV network, streaming, lineup and more

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, but the action from Louisville begins well before Saturday, highlighted by the Kentucky Oaks, this Friday, May 5th (coverage beings at 1pm ET on USA and Peacock). The Kentucky Oaks is the premier race for three-year-old female horses, known as fillies, and is a $1.25 million, Grade 1 stakes race that is a signature element of Derby weekend.
The morning line favorite, Wet Paint, is trained by Brad Cox and is undefeated in three races as a three-year-old. Cox has two additional starters in the race: Botanical, the second choice on the morning line, and The Alys Look (15-1). While Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., will likely be the favorite in Saturday’s Derby, there’s also a Pletcher-Ortiz contender in the Oaks, thanks to Gambling Girl (15-1). A win Friday would give Pletcher his fifth Oaks victory, which would equal the most-ever Oaks wins by a trainer.
Keep reading for all you need to know about the 2023 edition of the historic race, including schedule, tune-in time, the horses in the field and more.
When is the 2023 Kentucky Oaks?
The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks will take place the day before the Kentucky Derby – the Oaks is scheduled for Friday, May 5th while the Derby takes place Saturday, May 6th. Coverage of the Oaks will begin at 1pm ET.
The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports but all of the horse racing fun is just getting started. The action continues with the 2023 Preakness Stakes which takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 1.9-kilometer race (the shortest dash in the Triple Crown) takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
Instead of roses, the race is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans,” repping the state flower of Maryland. Unfortunately, black-eyed Susans are not in season in May, so the winner’s garland is actually made up of similar-looking Viking mums.
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. But it’s not just the race that has everyone planning their trips to Churchill Downs. It’s the traditions and pageantry that have captivated millions across the globe.
Catch these traditions live at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and keep reading to prepare for all the most fun and festive elements of Derby day. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
The Kentucky Derby is known for its colorful and flashy hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.
After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle, hence why the race is nicknamed “the Run for the Roses.”
In 1883, New York socialite E. Berry Wall presented roses to the women at a party. Inspired by this gesture, Churchill Downs founder and president Meriwether Lewis Clark announced that roses were the official flower of the Kentucky Derby. In 1896, the tradition of draping a blanket of 554 red roses on the Kentucky Derby winner began.
Hot browns and other Kentucky Derby foods
When it comes to Kentucky Derby cuisine, it doesn’t get much better than the Kentucky Hot Brown. The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night delicacy for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.
You also can’t talk about Kentucky food without talking about its world-famous fried chicken. Thanks to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky., fried chicken may be the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass State.
From 1875-1929, the Kentucky Derby winner would stand in a circled area on the racetrack drawn in chalk dust. It began to be known as the “winner’s circle.” From 1930-1937, organizers moved the trophy presentation from the track to an area adjoining the clubhouse. An electric odds board and presentation stands were added in 1938 and every winning Kentucky Derby horse since then has been led to the winner’s circle.
The winner’s circle is usually only reserved for winners of the Derby, but it has hosted a limited amount of weddings and even has ashes of prominent horse racing and breeding industry workers spread on the ground.
“My Old Kentucky Home”
After the Call to Post is the playing of the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” The tradition dates back to the 1920s and the University of Louisville marching band has been part of the performance almost every year.
The song was written in the 1850s by Stephen Foster and features depictions of slavery in the pre-Civil War South. The song’s exact meanings and intentions have been subject to varying interpretations over the last 170 years, and, more recently, there have been renewed calls to re-examine the song’s place – on Derby Day and in American society at large.
Embrace the most important Kentucky Derby tradition and watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.