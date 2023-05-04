Kentucky Derby 2023 Storylines: Forte, Todd Pletcher, the search for a longshot and more

By May 4, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

In 1939, Winston Churchill referred to the Soviet Union and its motivations as “A riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. The same type of phrase can be used each year to describe the complexity of the Kentucky Derby and its many story lines.  So, for those who haven’t looked closely yet at this year’s race, a good starting point might be to summarize some of the key story lines.

1. Todd Pletcher’s three horses

The biggest money-winning trainer in the history of North American racing does not have great percentages in America’s greatest race. From a record 62 entries, he has won twice, finished second twice, and been third four times. It should be noted, however, that many of these horses were longshots that didn’t have much of a chance, and the shortest-priced horse Pletcher has ever entered was his 2017 winner, Always Dreaming, who was a lukewarm favorite at $4.70-to-1.

This year is not a typical year for Pletcher horses in the Kentucky Derby. The leader of his brigade is Forte (#15, ML Odds: 3-1), who is virtually certain to be the favorite, with odds of around 5-2 or 3-1. He’s earned his status, with wins in six of seven races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Florida Derby. He’s far from a certainty to win, but he is clearly the most accomplished horse in the field, and he overcame a difficult trip to win the Florida Derby. After that race, his multiple-Eclipse Award winning jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., said: “He just keeps coming. I mean it’s his heart. He just likes to win.” That effort is looked on with admiration by some in terms of how he overcame a wide trip from an outside post, but those who look at speed figures do not consider Forte to be unbeatable. They note that he had a higher figure in his final two-year-old race (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile) than he did in both of his winning efforts this year.

A likely second choice in the race is Tapit Trice (#5, ML Odds: 5-1), a $1.3 million yearling purchase who is the most fascinating horse in the race. The big grey with the outstanding pedigree is a horse who takes a while to get going but is running fastest of all in the stretch. He overcame a moderate pace to win the Blue Grass Stakes in a tough stretch battle with Verifying, but his truly breathtaking effort was in the Tampa Bay Derby. In that race, he was in eighth place in the middle of the stretch, about five lengths off the lead. Then, he inhaled the field in the final furlong, going on to win by two lengths. His pedigree and his running style say that the extra distance of the Kentucky Derby is made to order for him, but he will need a fast pace to close into, or he may get shuffled back too far to make up the deficit.

Consider this:  Pletcher’s third-string horse in the race is the only undefeated horse in this year’s Kentucky Derby! Kingsbarns (#6, ML Odds: 12-1) is three for three, but no one seems to know how good he really is. His Louisiana Derby win was achieved on the front end because it was one of those races where no one really seemed to want the lead, and jockey Flavien Prat took the initiative and scored from wire-to-wire. However, Kingsbarns seems to be better suited for a stalking trip, and that’s the trip he’s most likely to get in Louisville. Improvement is the key here, as his figures have gotten better with each race, but he will have to run significantly faster than he did in the Louisiana Derby to get the job done.

2. The Brad Cox factor

The Louisville native has taken the industry by storm, averaging over $21 million in purse earnings in the past 5 years. In that span, he has attracted some of the top owners in the industry, and he has clearly produced results for them. He will have four horses in the gate, two of whom are regarded as strong contenders, and two who will be longer prices.

Most notable is Angel of Empire (#14, ML Odds: 8-1), whose win in the Arkansas Derby was considered by many to be the most impressive performance in this year’s Kentucky Derby prep races. He overtook the field with an impressive turn of foot in that race, and his mid-pack running style should work in his favor. Pedigree-wise, his sire (Classic Empire) was fourth in the 2017 Kentucky Derby, and his grand-sire (Pioneerof the Nile) was second in the 2009 edition. He’s shown improvement in each successive race, and if that pattern continues, he should be a major factor in the stretch.

Also held in high regard from the Cox contingent is Verifying (#2, ML Odds: 15-1), the horse who was a dynamic second to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes. A $775,000 yearling purchase, this son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify seems to be maturing at just the right time. His efforts as a 2-year-old were spotty, including a sixth-place finish to Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, but he seems to have gained maturity. If he moves forward after his race in the Blue Grass, he could be a winner at a reasonable price on the board.

Another Cox horse who seems to be maturing at the right time is Hit Show (#1, ML Odds: 30-1), who was second by a nose in the Wood Memorial. He has posted improving speed figures in each successive race, but he’s never faced a field like he will face in Louisville. I would not be surprised if he ran well and finished in the top four in the Kentucky Derby.

Finally, Cox has the longshot Jace’s Road (#12, ML Odds: 15-1). He seems overmatched here, but he will be a factor in the early going. If there’s not a fast pace, he could have the ability to stick around in the final stages of the race. He shows four efforts on a fast track, and each time he has finished no worse than third.

3. What to make of the horses from Japan?

In recent years, Japanese horses have been successful at the Breeders’ Cup, Royal Ascot, and in the Middle East (Japanese horses won this year’s Dubai World Cup and Saudi Cup), and have made no secret of their desire to win the Kentucky Derby.

The key contender in this race is Derma Sotogake (#17, ML Odds: 10-1), whose best race to date was not in Japan, but in the UAE Derby in Dubai. Many experts view this as the fastest of all the Kentucky Derby prep races this year, and his ability to stay on or near the front end makes him dangerous in a race that shapes up with not a lot of speed horses.

The second Japanese runner is Continuar (#20, ML Odds: 50-1), from trainer Yoshito Yahagi, who won two races in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup. He has been beaten four times by Derma Sotogake, most recently losing by 10 lengths to him while finishing third in the UAE Derby. He seems to be overmatched here.

4. The Asmussen drought

This February, Steve Asmussen became the first North American trainer to post over 10,000 career wins. However, the Kentucky Derby has been a problem for him, as he has never won the race. His overall record is 24 starters, no wins, three seconds (including Epicenter in 2022), and two thirds.

This year, Asmussen presents Disarm (#11, ML Odds: 30-1), who has a pedigree that screams for the Derby distance, being by Gun Runner from a Tapit mare. He seems to be a closing sort who needs a fast pace, and he ran into slow to moderate fractions in each of his last two starts. If he shows improvement and gets a good pace to run into, Disarm could be a longshot to fill out someone’s superfecta ticket. If he wins, expect an emotional winner’s circle with the Asmussen family and friends.

5. John Shirreffs repeats a pattern

When the John Shirreffs-trained Giacomo was the 50-1 winner of the 2005 Kentucky Derby, he entered the race with one win in seven starts. His last two efforts before he went to Louisville were a fourth-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby and a third-place finish in the San Felipe Stakes.

This year, he presents another late-closing horse in Skinner (#9, ML Odds: 20-1). Skinner enters with a record of one win in six starts. His most recent efforts were third place finishes in the Santa Anita Derby and the San Felipe Stakes.

Frankly, I don’t know what to make of the prep races that were run in California this year. Practical Move (#10, ML Odds: 10-1), who won the two prep races that Skinner was in, is a solid and consistent horse, but I don’t feel his usual race will make him a winner in Louisville. Skinner, however, fits the profile of a late-maturing closer who might relish the extra distance of the Kentucky Derby. I rate him ahead of Practical Move, but I don’t know if he’s as strong as some of the other top horses in the field.

6. Finding a “live” longshot

The most likely longshot to draw attention will be Mage (#8, ML Odds: 15-1), from the barn of the always dangerous trainer Gustavo Delgado. This horse finished second in the Florida Derby, defeated by Forte by one length. In the Kentucky Derby, Forte is the likely favorite, while the lightly-raced Mage will be around 15-1 or 20-1. Players looking for value will see Mage as a horse who is clearly worth spending on in their wagers.

The other horse I am considering in this category is likely to go off at a huge price, and his name is Raise Cain (#16, ML Odds: 50-1). If you are curious about him, I recommend viewing his last two races. In the Gotham Stakes, he came from far back on a sloppy track and blew away the field, winning by over seven lengths. In the Blue Grass Stakes, he faced major adversity and still was closing at the end to finish fifth.  The chart notes on his race read as follows: “Raise Cain brushed with an outer rival at the start, raced far back two wide, attempted a five wide gain outside of foes around the far turn, fanned to the seven path entering the lane, and moved up.” A lesser horse would not have had the class to continue forward, and I feel that this horse could be sitting on a big effort. His trainer, Ben Colebrook, is one of the rising trainers in the sport, and he has shown an ability to score with “under-the-radar” horses of this type.

7. Who can’t win the race?

The hardest part of betting a 20-horse field is eliminating half of them, at the least. In 2019, I tried to bet a $1 exacta box of 10 horses, which cost me $90. The last horse I eliminated from my bet was the 65-1 shot Country House, who ended up winning on the DQ of Maximum Security. It was a result that made a bundle of money for some friends of mine and left me kicking myself.  In alphabetical order, here are some of the horses who won’t be on my tickets:

Confidence Game (#4, ML Odds: 20-1), Continuar (#20, ML Odds: 50-1), Hit Show (#1, ML Odds: 30-1), Jace’s Road (#12, ML Odds: 15-1), Lord Miles (#19, ML Odds: 30-1), Reincarnate (#7, ML Odds: 50-1), Rocket Can (#18, ML Odds: 30-1), Sun Thunder (#13, ML Odds: 50-1), and Two Phil’s (#3, ML Odds: 12-1). How I will break down the puzzle from there will require further deliberation.

Finally, you might wonder who I think are the true top contenders? I begin with Forte, who the late, great Pete Axthelm would’ve referred to as a MOTO, which stands for “master of the obvious.” He is simply the most accomplished horse in the race and cannot be ignored on any ticket. Next is Tapit Trice, who might be the most talented horse here, but he needs the right pace scenario. Angel of Empire’s final prep race and the final prep race of Derma Sotogake were both outstanding, and I would not be surprised if either horse won. Of the remaining group, Verifying is maturing and has the style and pedigree to get the job done.

The Kentucky Derby is a race that is designed for us to bet more heavily than we usually do and have fun doing it. If your calculations give you a nice winner, throw a party for your friends. On the other hand, if you don’t cash a ticket, you are in good company, so move on and wait for the first Saturday in May of 2024.

Churchill Downs suspends Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely
Churchill Downs suspends Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely

By May 4, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced on Thursday that trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is suspended indefinitely after what the organization described as “highly unusual sudden deaths” of two horses trained by Joseph at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Lord Miles, who was slated to run the 149th Kentucky Derby and is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from Saturday’s race by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The suspension bars Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all Churchill Downs Incorporated-owned race tracks.

“Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of Churchill Downs Incorporated. “The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility.”

Last Saturday, four-year-old filly Parents Pride collapsed and died following the eighth race at Churchill Downs. On Tuesday, five-year-old Chasing Artie had a similar incident following the eighth race that day. Both horses were owned by Kenneth Ramsey and trained by Joseph.

“We’ve done every test and everything in our power to find out what happened,” Joseph told Thoroughbred Daily News. “It happened at a bad time. The Kentucky Racing Commission told me there was no wrongdoing on my part. They looked at my barn and said you did nothing wrong. Churchill asked me to scratch all the horses and I did. Then for Churchill to come out and suspend me indefinitely, they’re trying to save their face.”

In the past week, four horses have died in racing or training at Churchill Downs. Take Charge Briana was euthanized following an injury in a turf race on Tuesday and Wild On Ice, who was scheduled to compete in the Derby, was put down after suffering a leg injury during training. Neither horse was trained by Joseph. The deaths have prompted an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

What are the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history?

By May 4, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

As the gates open on Derby Day, only one things remains certain — nothing is certain. The Kentucky Derby is home to some of the biggest upsets in sports history, turning underdogs in champions and dreams into realities.

The 149th Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, setting the stage for another Thoroughbred to go down in history.

As you prepare to witness the most exciting two minutes in sports airing live on NBC and Peacock at 12 p.m. ET, see below to reminisce on some of the biggest upsets to take place at the Kentucky Derby.

Gato Del Sol (1982)

Entering the 1982 Run for the Roses, Gato del Sol was not on anyone’s radar as a potential Derby champion.

The horse, whose name translates from Spanish as Cat of the Sun, came into the race at odds of 21-1, not exactly a favorite for the roses. The start that Gato del Sol got off to was predictable, as the horse trailed in 19th place coming out of the first turn. Laser Light and Reinvested were just behind, at 18th and 17th, respectively.

These placings would soon be flipped upside down. The three Derby favorites lost steam after the first mile, opening the door for the bottom half to surge ahead. Gato Del Sol and Laser Light bursted forward, surpassing the leaders and fighting for first with only each other.

Gato Del Sol’s perserverance in the backstretch, however, was too much for Laser Light to overcome. The horse and his jockey, Eddie Delahoussaye, dominated in the race’s final moments, claiming a 2 1/2 length win. Delahoussaye, who was known for his remarkable faith in his horse throughout Gato Del Sol’s career, was not surprised by the success, knowing the colt had it in him all along.

Lil. E Tee (1992)

As the 1992 Run for the Roses approached, all eyes were on one Thoroughbred — Arazi. Arazi was believed to be a budding superstar, just a Derby win away from glory. The fact the Arazi’s biggest competitor, A.P. Indy, was forced to withdraw, only caused the buzz regarding Arazi to grow louder.

Starting the race in post position 10, Lil E. Tee and jockey Pat Day weren’t expected to make much noise at Churchill Downs. The two found themselves in 10th after half a mile. Then, Arazi showcased a spectacular burst, flying past horses to move into 3rd. Lil E. Tee followed his example, shifting into 5th.

Now approaching the final stretch, the favored Arazi slowed significantly. The colt was tired, opening the door for Lil E. Tee to make a move. The horse did just that, catching the front-runner and inching ahead in the final moments to send the crowd into shock with one of the biggest upsets ever mounted at the Kentucky Derby.

Lil E. Tee pulled off a stunner, going down in history as the Thoroughbred to overtake international star Arazi.

Mine that Bird (2009)

There may be no greater story of an underdog’s rise to greatness than that of Mine that Bird. A horse that struggled to keep up with other Thoroughbreds in American races, Mine that Bird entered the Kentucky Derby 19th out of 20.

Given his placing, no one expected Mine that Bird to actually take part in the race. Days before the race, however, trainer Chip Woolley made the last-minute decision to load his 3-year-old into a trailer and make the trip from New Mexico to Kentucky.

As the horses took off, Mine that Bird was at the back of the pack, as expected. By the time the final turn approached, however, the horse managed to reach the remainder of the group. Jockey Calvin Borel and his horse stayed near to the rail, sliding past opponents and fighting to the front on the finishing stretch.

The pass was so unexpected that even the announcer, Tom Durkin, did not see the Thoroughbred pull ahead. Mine that Bird ended up taking the race by six lengths, cementing his legacy and becoming a household name.

Giacomo (2005)

What kind of horse pulls off a Kentucky Derby victory at 50-1 odds? A gray stallion named Giacomo.

Five wide between rivals in the early stages of the race, Giacomo had his work cut out for him. Spanish Chesnut grabbed the early lead, which Closing Argument, another longshot in the field, stole midway through the race.

Remaining in 18th three quarters of a mile through the race, Giacomo began mounting his comeback. The colt moved six wide around the final turn before finding breathing room and surging ahead to the front of the pack.

Jockey Mike Smith and his horse rallied in incredible fashion, closing in and taking the lead by half a length crossing the finish line. Smith had finally claimed the Kentucky Derby crown after 12 tries, garnering immense emotion from the jockey. The victory changed the lives of Giacomo’s connections, as the team was awarded $1,639,600 for the triumph.

Rich Strike (2022)

In the days leading up to the 2022 Kentucky Derby, all seemed to be unfolding as planned. Epicenter and Zandon were the objects of attention, expected to battle for the leading position and Derby title. Though both Thoroughbreds drew unfortunate post positions, it was not insurmountable for the elite competitors.

All would change the night before Derby Day, as it was announced that Ethereal Road was officially scratched from the Run for the Roses. The next horse up to take Ethereal Road’s 20 post position was Rich Strike, who bore a record of 1-0-3 in seven lifetime starts.

As 147,294 gathered at Churchill Downs, none had any idea what would transpire on the infamous track. Out of the gates, Summer is Tomorrow held the early advantage, setting a Derby record for fastest quarter-mile ran (21.78 seconds).

Messier managed to catch up and take top spot at the 3/4 mile mark, only for the favored Epicenter to swiftly surpass Messier at the head of the stretch. Rich Strike, who was sitting at the back in 15th, then pulled off a miraculous comeback. The horse impressively transitioned to the rail, dodging Messier and propelling past Epicenter in the final furlong to shock America with one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history.

Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon were just the second duo in Derby history to claim a win from the 20th post, and the victory was the first in any form of stakes race for Leon.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.