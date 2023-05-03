Kentucky Derby 2023: Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?

The 149th Run for the Roses is nearly here, as 20 horses prepare to saddle up for the most historical sporting event in American history. A new champion will soon be crowned in Louisville, Kentucky, joining an exclusive list of 148 Thoroughbreds that have claimed a Kentucky Derby trophy. But who are the past winners that have surmounted the Run for the Roses?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby returns to Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, with coverage beginning on NBC at 12 p.m. ET. See below for every horse that has come out on top in the most exciting two minutes in sports.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:
- Date: Saturday, May 6
- Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET
- Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Who was the winner of the first Kentucky Derby?
Horses took to the Kentucky Derby track for the first time on May 17, 1875, with a crowd of approximately 10,000 in attendance to witness the inaugural Run for the Roses.
15 thoroughbreds lined up vying to be Kentucky Derby winners, but only one could be handed the golden trophy. The horses raced for one and a half miles, and it was ultimately a chestnut horse by the name of Aristides that brought home the title, finishing in just over 2:37.
The horse and his jockey, 19-year-old Oliver Lewis, were awarded $2,850 for the achievement. Lewis would never again jockey a horse in the Derby, as he gave up his horse racing career for one in training and bookmaking.
Who won the most recent Kentucky Derby?
Last year’s Run for the Roses saw one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history, as Rich Strike blazed by the competition on the final backstretch, passing favorite Epicenter just before the finish line.
Rich Strike, who wasn’t entered in the race until a mere day before when Ethereal Road was scratched, reigned victorious with a finishing time of 2:02.61. Trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Lee were Kentucky Derby winners for the first time.
Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?
See below for the full list of Kentucky Derby winners since the race’s inception in 1875:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|JOCKEY
|TRAINER
|TIME
|2022
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|Eric R. Reed
|2:02.61
|2021
|Mandaloun
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|2:01.02
|2020
|Authentic
|John R. Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|2:00.61
|2019
|Country House
|Flavien Prat
|William I. Mott
|2:03.98
|2018
|Justify
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|2:04.20
|2017
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|2:03.59
|2016
|Nyquist
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O’Neill
|2:01:31
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:03.02
|2014
|California Chrome
|Victor Espinoza
|Art Sherman
|2:03.66
|2013
|Orb
|Joel Rosario
|Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III
|2:02.89
|2012
|I’ll Have Another
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|2:01.83
|2011
|Animal Kingdom
|John Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|2:02.04
|2010
|Super Saver
|Calvin Borel
|Todd Pletcher
|2:04.45
|2009
|Mine That Bird
|Calvin Borel
|Bennie Woolley Jr.
|2:02.66
|2008
|Big Brown
|Kent Desormeaux
|Richard Dutrow, Jr.
|2:01.82
|2007
|Street Sense
|Calvin Borel
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02.17
|2006
|Barbaro
|Edgar Prado
|Michael Matz
|2:01.36
|2005
|Giacomo
|Mike Smith
|John Shirreffs
|2:02.75
|2004
|Smarty Jones
|Stewart Elliott
|John Servis
|2:04.06
|2003
|Funny Cide
|José Santos
|Barclay Tagg
|2:01.19
|2002
|War Emblem
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:01.13
|2001
|Monarchos
|Jorge Chavez
|John T. Ward, Jr.
|1:59.97
|2000
|Fusaichi Pegasus
|Kent Desormeaux
|Neil D. Drysdale
|2:01
|1999
|Charismatic
|Chris Antley
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:03.29
|1998
|Real Quiet
|Kent Desormeaux
|Bob Baffert
|2:02 1/5
|1997
|Silver Charm
|Gary Stevens
|Bob Baffert
|2:02 2/5
|1996
|Grindstone
|Jerry Bailey
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:01
|1995
|Thunder Gulch
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:01 1/5
|1994
|Go for Gin
|Chris McCarron
|Nick Zito
|2:03 3/5
|1993
|Sea Hero
|Jerry Bailey
|MacKenzie “Mack” Miller
|2:02
|1992
|Lil E. Tee
|Pat Day
|Lynn Whiting
|2:03
|1991
|Strike the Gold
|Chris Antley
|Nick Zito
|2:03
|1990
|Unbridled
|Craig Perret
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02
|1989
|Sunday Silence
|Patrick Valenzuela
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|2:05
|1988
|Winning Colors
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:02 1/5
|1987
|Alysheba
|Chris McCarron
|Charles “Jack” Van Berg
|2:03
|1986
|Ferdinand
|William Shoemaker
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|2:02 4/5
|1985
|Spend a Buck
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Cam Gambolati
|2:00 1/5
|1984
|Swale
|Laffit Pincay, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|2:02 2/5
|1983
|Sunny’s Halo
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|David C. Cross, Jr.
|2:02 1/5
|1982
|Gato Del Sol
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|Edwin J. Gregson
|2:02 2/5
|1981
|Pleasant Colony
|Jorge Velasquez
|John P. Campo
|2:02
|1980
|Genuine Risk
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|2:02
|1979
|Spectacular Bid
|Ronnie Franklin
|Grover Delp
|2:02 2/5
|1978
|Affirmed
|Steve Cauthen
|Lazaro Barrera
|2:01 1/5
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|Jean Cruguet
|Wm. H. Turner, Jr.
|2:02 1/5
|1976
|Bold Forbes
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Lazaro Barrera
|2:01 3/5
|1975
|Foolish Pleasure
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|2:02
|1974
|Cannonade
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|2:04
|1973
|Secretariat
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|1:59 2/5
|1972
|Riva Ridge
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|2:01 4/5
|1971
|Canonero II
|Gustavo Avila
|Juan Arias
|2:03 1/5
|1970
|Dust Commander
|Mike Manganello
|Don Combs
|2:03 2/5
|1969
|Majestic Prince
|William Hartack
|John Longden
|2:01 4/5
|1968
|Forward Pass
|Ismael Valenzuela
|Henry Forrest
|2:02 1/5
|1967
|Proud Clarion
|Robert Ussery
|Loyd Gentry, Jr.
|2:00 3/5
|1966
|Kauai King
|Don Brumfield
|Henry Forrest
|2:02
|1965
|Lucky Debonair
|William Shoemaker
|Frank Catrone
|2:01 1/5
|1964
|Northern Dancer
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|2:00
|1963
|Chateaugay
|Braulio Baeza
|James P. Conway
|2:01 4/5
|1962
|Decidedly
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|2:00 2/5
|1961
|Carry Back
|John Sellers
|Jack Price
|2:04
|1960
|Venetian Way
|William Hartack
|Victor J. Sovinski
|2:02 2/5
|1959
|Tomy Lee
|William Shoemaker
|Frank E. Childs
|2:02 1/5
|1958
|Tim Tam
|Ismael Valenzuela
|H. A. Jones
|2:05
|1957
|Iron Liege
|William Hartack
|H. A. Jones
|2:01 1/5
|1956
|Needles
|David Erb
|Hugh Fontaine
|2:03 2/5
|1955
|Swaps
|William Shoemaker
|M. A. Tenney
|2:01 4/5
|1954
|Determine
|Raymond York
|William Molter
|2:03
|1953
|Dark Star
|Henry Moreno
|Eddie Hayward
|2:02
|1952
|Hill Gail
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:01 3/5
|1951
|Count Turf
|Conn McCreary
|Sol Rutchick
|2:02 3/5
|1950
|Middleground
|William Boland
|Max Hirsch
|2:01 3/5
|1949
|Ponder
|Steve Brooks
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 1/5
|1948
|Citation
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:05 2/5
|1947
|Jet Pilot
|Eric Guerin
|Tom Smith
|2:06 4/5
|1946
|Assault
|Warren Mehrtens
|Max Hirsch
|2:06 3/5
|1945
|Hoop Jr.
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ivan H. Parke
|2:07
|1944
|Pensive
|Conn McCreary
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 1/5
|1943
|Count Fleet
|John Longden
|G. D. Cameron
|2:04
|1942
|Shut Out
|Wayne D. Wright
|John Milton Gaver, Sr.
|2:04 2/5
|1941
|Whirlaway
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:01 2/5
|1940
|Gallahadion
|Carroll Bierman
|Roy Waldron
|2:05
|1939
|Johnstown
|James Stout
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:03 2/5
|1938
|Lawrin
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 4/5
|1937
|War Admiral
|Charle Kurtsinger
|George Conway
|2:03 1/5
|1936
|Bold Venture
|Ira Hanford
|Max Hirsch
|2:03 3/5
|1935
|Omaha
|William Saunders
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:05
|1934
|Cavalcade
|Mack Garner
|Robert A. Smith
|2:04
|1933
|Brokers Tip
|Don Meade
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:06 4/5
|1932
|Burgoo King
|Basil James
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:05 1/5
|1931
|Twenty Grand
|Charle Kurtsinger
|James Rowe, Jr.
|2:01 4/5
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|Earl Sande
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:07 3/5
|1929
|Clyde Van Dusen
|Linus McAtee
|Clyde Van Dusen
|2:10 4/5
|1928
|Reigh Count
|Charle Lang
|Bert Michell
|2:10 2/5
|1927
|Whiskery
|Linus McAtee
|Fred Hopkins
|2:06
|1926
|Bubbling Over
|Albert Johnson
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:03 4/5
|1925
|Flying Ebony
|Earl Sande
|William Duke
|2:07 3/5
|1924
|Black Gold
|John D. Mooney
|Hanly Webb
|2:05 1/5
|1923
|Zev
|Earl Sande
|D. J. Leary
|2:05 2/5
|1922
|Morvich
|Albert Johnson
|Fred Burlew
|2:04 3/5
|1921
|Behave Yourself
|Charles Thompson
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:04 1/5
|1920
|Paul Jones
|Ted Rice
|William Garth
|2:09
|1919
|Sir Barton
|John Loftus
|H. Guy Bedwell
|2:09 4/5
|1918
|Exterminator
|William Knapp
|Henry McDaniel
|2:10 4/5
|1917
|Omar Khayyam
|Charles Borel
|C. T. Patterson
|2:04 3/5
|1916
|George Smith
|John Loftus
|Hollie Hughes
|2:04
|1915
|Regret
|Joe Notter
|James Rowe, Sr.
|2:05 2/5
|1914
|Old Rosebud
|John McCabe
|Frank D. Weir
|2:03 2/5
|1913
|Donerail
|Roscoe Goose
|Thomas P. Hayes
|2:04 4/5
|1912
|Worth
|Carroll Hugh Shilling
|Frank M. Taylor
|2:09 2/5
|1911
|Meridian
|George Archibald
|Albert Ewing
|2:05
|1910
|Donau
|Robert Herbert
|George Ham
|2:06 2/5
|1909
|Wintergreen
|Vincent Powers
|Charles Mack
|2:08 1/5
|1908
|Stone Street
|Arthur Pickens
|J. W. Hall
|2:15 1/5
|1907
|Pink Star
|Andy Minder
|W. H. Fizer
|2:12 3/5
|1906
|Sir Huon
|Roscoe Troxler
|Pete Coyne
|2:08 4/5
|1905
|Agile
|Jack Martin
|Robert Tucker
|2:10 3/4
|1904
|Elwood
|Frank Prior
|Charle E. Durnell
|2:08 1/2
|1903
|Judge Himes
|Harold Booker
|John P. Mayberry
|2:09
|1902
|Alan-a-Dale
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Thomas Clay McDowell
|2:08 3/4
|1901
|His Eminence
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Frank B. Van Meter
|2:07 3/4
|1900
|Lieut. Gibson
|Jimmy Boland
|Charles Hughes
|2:06 1/2
|1899
|Manuel
|Fred Taral
|Robert Walden
|2:12
|1898
|Plaudit
|Willie Simms
|John E. Madden
|2:09
|1897
|Typhoon II
|Buttons Garner
|J. C. Cahn
|2:12 1/2
|1896
|Ben Brush
|Willie Simms
|Hardy Campbell, Jr.
|2:07 3/4
|1895
|Halma
|Soup Perkins
|Byron McClelland
|2:37 1/2
|1894
|Chant
|Frank Goodale
|H. Eugene Leigh
|2:41
|1893
|Lookout
|Eddie Kunze
|William McDaniel
|2:39 1/4
|1892
|Azra
|Alonzo Clayton
|John H. Morris
|2:41 1/2
|1891
|Kingman
|Isaac Murphy
|Dud Allen
|2:52 1/4
|1890
|Riley
|Isaac Murphy
|Edward Corrigan
|2:45
|1889
|Spokane
|Thomas Kiley
|John Rodegap
|2:34 1/2
|1888
|Macbeth II
|George Covington
|John Campbell
|2:38 1/4
|1887
|Montrose
|Isaac Lewis
|John McGinty
|2:39 1/4
|1886
|Ben Ali
|Paul Duffy
|Jim Murphy
|2:36 1/2
|1885
|Joe Cotton
|Erkine Henderson
|Abe Perry
|2:37 1/4
|1884
|Buchanan
|Isaac Murphy
|William Bird
|2:40 1/4
|1883
|Leonatus
|William Donohue
|Raleigh Colston
|2:43
|1882
|Apollo
|Babe Hurd
|Green B. Morris
|2:40 1/4
|1881
|Hindoo
|James McLaughlin
|James G. Rowe, Sr.
|2:40
|1880
|Fonso
|George Garret Lewis
|Tice Hutsell
|2:37 1/2
|1879
|Lord Murphy
|Charlie Shauer
|George Rice
|2:37
|1878
|Day Star
|Jimmy Carter
|Lee Paul
|2:37 1/4
|1877
|Baden-Baden
|William Walker
|Edward D. Brown
|2:38
|1876
|Vagrant
|Bobby Swim
|James Williams
|2:38 1/4
|1875
|Aristides
|Oliver Lewis
|Ansel Williamson
