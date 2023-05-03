Greg Van Avermaet to end cycling career

Associated Press
PARIS — Greg Van Avermaet, the 2016 Olympics road race champion, said this will be the final season of his cycling career.

Van Avermaet, who turns 38 in May, will not stay on for the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying in a statement: “Sadly this adventure will come to an end at the end of this season.”

The Belgian racer won Olympic gold on the roads of Rio de Janeiro weeks after wearing the yellow jersey for a few days at the 2016 Tour de France. He also led the 2018 Tour for one week.

Van Avermaet also was a specialist in the one-day classics and won on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles in 2017. The Tour of Flanders title eluded him despite finishing on the podium four times.

“I gave my best every day, just so I wouldn’t regret anything,” he said.

Van Avermaet’s team , AG2R Citroën, said the last race on his schedule was not yet decided though he should start in the Critérium du Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse in June.

Adam Yates wins Tour de Romandie; Gaviria gets stage victory

GENEVA — Adam Yates retained his yellow jersey to complete victory Sunday in the six-day Tour de Romandie for his biggest win in more than two years.

Yates’ solo ride in the mountains Saturday to win the queen stage had created a 19-second lead over Matteo Jorgenson of the United States. The English rider maintained that gap by finishing safely in the pack of a sprint that decided the final stage.

The stage win Sunday went to Fernando Gaviria who raced several bike lengths clear of the chasing pack on the lakeside finish in Geneva.

“We controlled the race perfectly today,” said Yates, who races for the same UAE team as two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar. “It’s been a perfect week for us, we had two stage wins.”

The Romandie race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland is a traditional warmup for the Tour de France though it was skipped this year by the expected main contenders in July.

The 30-year-old Yates, who has a best Tour de France result of fourth place in 2016, got his biggest win since the 2021 Tour of Catalonia.

After Yates and Jorgenson, Damiano Caruso placed third trailing the winner by 27 seconds.

Tadej Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash

BRUSSELS — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash with only a broken left wrist, an injury that should not derail his Tour preparations.

A day after his team said he underwent successful surgery in Belgium, Pogacar tried to focus on the bright side in a message on his social media, considering the “crazy crash that happened.”

The accident during the Liège–Bastogne–Liège, cycling’s oldest classic, was not captured on TV, but Pogacar’s team principal at UAE Team Emirates said it happened at very high speed.

Mauro Gianetti said Pogacar hit the road after Mikkel Honoré had a double puncture just in front of him.

“It was in a slight descent, and very fast and very high speed, and he could not avoid the crash,” Gianetti said.

In his message, Pogacar wished the best recovery to Honoré, “who went down way harder than me.”

Pogacar was expected to return to his Monaco home, according to his team. He was treated by a hand surgeon at a hospital in Genk immediately after the crash. He had a small screw inserted in his left wrist to realign the fragments of his scaphoid bone. The team said the Slovenian would need six weeks to recover.

“He will start with immediate rehab, and some training on an indoor trainer,” team medical director Adrian Rotunno said.

Because of the short recovery period, Pogacar should have a decent period to prepare for the Tour de France in July.

“Fingers crossed it will be all OK and he will be able to recover very fast,” Gianetti said.

Following his wins at the Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne, Pogacar aimed to become only the third male rider to seal a hat trick of the Ardennes classics but had to abandon after 85 kilometers (53 miles). The race was won by world champion Remco Evenepoel, who put on an impressive attacking display to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège for the second year in a row with a solo effort.

Before his accident, Pogacar had been untouchable this year, also dominating the field at the Tour of Flanders.

His maiden win at the Flèche Wallonne marked his sixth race victory of 2023 – to go with six stage wins at the weeklong Paris-Nice and Tour of Andalucia races – a streak that is drawing comparisons with cycling great Eddy Merckx.

Pogacar planned to stop racing after Liège–Bastogne–Liège to recover and was not scheduled to compete at the Giro d’Italia starting on May 6. His next big goal was the Tour, where he will try to restart his dominance after being dethroned last year by Jonas Vingegaard.

The Tour starts on July 1 in the Spanish city of Bilbao.