What are the greatest moments in Kentucky Derby history?

By May 3, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most loved sporting events in American history. What makes the running of 20 horses on the Churchill Downs track so beautiful? Its unpredictability is a huge part of the appeal.

Thoroughbreds have run for roses for 148 years, and every race bears no similarity to the last. A horse can only compete in the Derby once in its lifetime, meaning that no horse has ever raced in the Kentucky Derby more than one singular time.

Each Derby presents thrill and tradition to the nation, but some have gone down in history as unforgettable memories. As the 149th Kentucky Derby prepares to air on NBC and Peacock on May 6, take a look back to some of the infamous moments that will forever define the sheer splendor of the Kentucky Derby.

1933: The Fighting Finish

Never before has the world seen a Run for the Roses quite like 1933, as fighting horses turned into fighting jockeys on the racetrack.

As the gates flew open for the 59th running, the horse Isiah grabbed the initial lead. It wasn’t until the third and final turn that budding star Head Play and jockey Herb Fisher roared with acceleration, breezing by the front runners into first position.

Just when Fisher felt that his horse had sealed the victory, however, he noticed jockey Don Meade and Broker’s Tip closing in from behind. Meade, dubbed the “Bad Boy” of horse racing by Time magazine, propelled forward to the side of Head Play. The horse responded, bumping into Broker’s Tip. This slight nudge, however, would cause an eruption.

Meade grabbed ahold of Fisher, pulling at him fiercely. Fisher pulled back, and the two were wrestling back and forth in hopes of knocking the other off his horse. As the finish line approached, both riders let go and slashed their whips.

The two finished so closely together that no winner could initially be determined. After deliberation, however, Broker’s Tip was declared the winner by a mere nose.

Meade and Fisher engaged in another brawl in the jockey’s room after the race, and the two were handed 30-day suspensions as a result. While Broker’s Tip went down in history as the champion of the 59th running, the jostle of the jockeys was the lasting image in everyone’s minds in a race forever remembered as “The Fighting Finish.”

1957: The Standing Man

1957’s Run for the Roses not only featured one of history’s most elite fields of Thoroughbreds, but also one of the most dramatic finishes in horse racing history.

A group of the most esteemed horses met at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday of May, with hall of fame horse inductees Bold Ruler and Round Table lining up for race day.

The battle that ensued, however, was not dependent on those two horses. Rather, it was Gallant Man and Iron Leige who found themselves neck-and-neck when the finish line drew near. As the horses ferociously fought toward the race’s end, Gallant Man’s jockey, Bill Shoemaker, made a disastrous misjudgment.

Mistaking the sixteenth pole for the finish line, Shoemaker stood up to celebrate in victory before the race was actually over. Gallant Man pulled up and slowed down, allowing Iron Leige to surpass the leader for the Kentucky Derby crown by a simple nose.

1973: World’s Fastest Horse

The fastest Derby time ever recorded was witnessed by a very lucky, then-record crowd of 134,476 at Churchill Downs in the 99th Run for the Roses.

While Secretariat was the morning-line favorite entering the race, many doubted that Big Red could pull off the victory after a third place finish at the Wood Memorial just two weeks prior.

As the gates opened, Secretariat’s rival, Sham, jumped out to lead the pack.

Sham held a steady lead for the majority of the thrilling contest, with most thinking that Secretariat would not be able to mount a comeback. Big Red, however, promptly narrowed the gap in the finishing stretch and surpassed the leader in the Derby’s final moments with a two and a half length win. Secretariat’s magnificent recorded time was a new world record.

The greatest horse of all time would go on to secure the first Triple Crown in 25 years, setting records in each of the three races that still remain to this day.

2006: Barbaro’s Legacy

As the 132nd Kentucky Derby approached, there was no clear-cut favorite in the field of 20, with the most competitive group of Thoroughbreds the Derby had seen in quite some time.

Brother Derek, who had won four straight races leading into the Run for the Roses, was declared the morning line favorite. Barbaro and jockey Edgar Prado, however, were a very close second, boasting an undefeated record.

Barbaro intended to keep that streak intact. When the gates opened, however, Barbaro stumbled, bumping into both Bob and John. It took the Bay horse the majority of the race to make up ground, shocking the crowd and taking the lead with a quarter of a mile remaining.

Barbaro then pulled ahead significantly, claiming the Derby crown by 6 1/2 lengths over Bluegrass Cat. The horse became just the sixth to win the Derby with an undefeated record, capturing the gaze of the nation.

Now a fan favorite, Barbaro was expected to impress once again at the Preakness Stakes and claim the first Triple Crown accolade since 1978. These hopes, however, suddenly diminished as Barbaros shattered his leg in the race. The Thoroughbred’s will to continue inspired those across the world, but the injury would eventually lead to the horse’s passing on January 29, 2007.

2022: A Striking Victory

In the days leading up to the 2022 Kentucky Derby, all seemed to be unfolding as planned. Epicenter and Zandon were the objects of attention, expected to battle for the leading position and Derby title. Though both Thoroughbreds drew unfortunate post positions, it was not insurmountable for the elite competitors.

All would change the night before Derby Day, as it was announced that Ethereal Road was officially scratched from the Run for the Roses. The next horse up to take Ethereal Road’s 20 post position was Rich Strike, who bore a record of 1-0-3 in seven lifetime starts.

As 147,294 gathered at Churchill Downs, none had any idea what would transpire on the infamous track. Out of the gates, Summer is Tomorrow held the early advantage, setting a Derby record for fastest quarter-mile ran (21.78 seconds).

Messier managed to catch up and take top spot at the 3/4 mile mark, only for the favored Epicenter to swiftly surpass Messier at the head of the stretch. Rich Strike, who was sitting at the back in 15th, then pulled off a miraculous comeback. The horse impressively transitioned to the rail, dodging Messier and propelling past Epicenter in the final furlong to shock America.

Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon were just the second duo in Derby history to claim a win from the 20th post, and the victory was the first in any form of stakes race for Leon.

kentucky derby 2023
Watching the Kentucky Derby is fun, but picking the Run for the Roses winner is even better. NBC Sports wants to know who you think will win the 149th edition of the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Kentucky Derby 2023: Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?

By May 3, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT
The 149th Run for the Roses is nearly here, as 20 horses prepare to saddle up for the most historical sporting event in American history. A new champion will soon be crowned in Louisville, Kentucky, joining an exclusive list of 148 Thoroughbreds that have claimed a Kentucky Derby trophy. But who are the past winners that have surmounted the Run for the Roses?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby returns to Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, with coverage beginning on NBC at 12 p.m. ET. See below for every horse that has come out on top in the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Who was the winner of the first Kentucky Derby?

Horses took to the Kentucky Derby track for the first time on May 17, 1875, with a crowd of approximately 10,000 in attendance to witness the inaugural Run for the Roses.

15 thoroughbreds lined up vying to be Kentucky Derby winners, but only one could be handed the golden trophy. The horses raced for one and a half miles, and it was ultimately a chestnut horse by the name of Aristides that brought home the title, finishing in just over 2:37.

The horse and his jockey, 19-year-old Oliver Lewis, were awarded $2,850 for the achievement. Lewis would never again jockey a horse in the Derby, as he gave up his horse racing career for one in training and bookmaking.

Who won the most recent Kentucky Derby?

Last year’s Run for the Roses saw one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history, as Rich Strike blazed by the competition on the final backstretch, passing favorite Epicenter just before the finish line.

Rich Strike, who wasn’t entered in the race until a mere day before when Ethereal Road was scratched, reigned victorious with a finishing time of 2:02.61. Trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Lee were Kentucky Derby winners for the first time.

Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?

See below for the full list of Kentucky Derby winners since the race’s inception in 1875:

YEAR     WINNER JOCKEY TRAINER TIME
2022 Rich Strike Sonny Leon Eric R. Reed 2:02.61
2021 Mandaloun Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox 2:01.02
2020 Authentic John R. Velazquez Bob Baffert 2:00.61
2019 Country House Flavien Prat William I. Mott 2:03.98
2018 Justify  Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert 2:04.20
2017 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd Pletcher 2:03.59
2016 Nyquist Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O’Neill 2:01:31
2015 American Pharoah  Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:03.02
2014 California Chrome Victor Espinoza Art Sherman 2:03.66
2013 Orb Joel Rosario Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III 2:02.89
2012 I’ll Have Another Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 2:01.83
2011 Animal Kingdom John Velazquez H. Graham Motion 2:02.04
2010 Super Saver Calvin Borel Todd Pletcher 2:04.45
2009 Mine That Bird Calvin Borel Bennie Woolley Jr. 2:02.66
2008 Big Brown Kent Desormeaux Richard Dutrow, Jr. 2:01.82
2007 Street Sense Calvin Borel Carl Nafzger 2:02.17
2006 Barbaro Edgar Prado Michael Matz 2:01.36
2005 Giacomo Mike Smith John Shirreffs 2:02.75
2004 Smarty Jones Stewart Elliott John Servis 2:04.06
2003 Funny Cide José Santos Barclay Tagg 2:01.19
2002 War Emblem Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:01.13
2001 Monarchos Jorge Chavez John T. Ward, Jr. 1:59.97
2000 Fusaichi Pegasus Kent Desormeaux Neil D. Drysdale 2:01
1999 Charismatic Chris Antley D. Wayne Lukas 2:03.29
1998 Real Quiet Kent Desormeaux Bob Baffert 2:02 1/5
1997 Silver Charm Gary Stevens Bob Baffert 2:02 2/5
1996 Grindstone Jerry Bailey D. Wayne Lukas 2:01
1995 Thunder Gulch Gary Stevens D. Wayne Lukas 2:01 1/5
1994 Go for Gin Chris McCarron Nick Zito 2:03 3/5
1993 Sea Hero Jerry Bailey MacKenzie “Mack” Miller 2:02
1992 Lil E. Tee Pat Day Lynn Whiting 2:03
1991 Strike the Gold Chris Antley Nick Zito 2:03
1990 Unbridled Craig Perret Carl Nafzger 2:02
1989 Sunday Silence Patrick Valenzuela Charles Edward Whittingham 2:05
1988 Winning Colors Gary Stevens D. Wayne Lukas 2:02 1/5
1987 Alysheba Chris McCarron Charles “Jack” Van Berg 2:03
1986 Ferdinand William Shoemaker Charles Edward Whittingham 2:02 4/5
1985 Spend a Buck Angel Cordero, Jr. Cam Gambolati 2:00 1/5
1984 Swale Laffit Pincay, Jr. Woodford C. Stephens 2:02 2/5
1983 Sunny’s Halo Eddie Delahoussaye David C. Cross, Jr. 2:02 1/5
1982 Gato Del Sol Eddie Delahoussaye Edwin J. Gregson 2:02 2/5
1981 Pleasant Colony Jorge Velasquez John P. Campo 2:02
1980 Genuine Risk Jacinto Vasquez LeRoy Jolley 2:02
1979 Spectacular Bid Ronnie Franklin Grover Delp 2:02 2/5
1978 Affirmed  Steve Cauthen Lazaro Barrera 2:01 1/5
1977 Seattle Slew  Jean Cruguet Wm. H. Turner, Jr. 2:02 1/5
1976 Bold Forbes Angel Cordero, Jr. Lazaro Barrera 2:01 3/5
1975 Foolish Pleasure Jacinto Vasquez LeRoy Jolley 2:02
1974 Cannonade Angel Cordero, Jr. Woodford C. Stephens 2:04
1973 Secretariat  Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin 1:59 2/5
1972 Riva Ridge Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin 2:01 4/5
1971 Canonero II Gustavo Avila Juan Arias 2:03 1/5
1970 Dust Commander Mike Manganello Don Combs 2:03 2/5
1969 Majestic Prince William Hartack John Longden 2:01 4/5
1968 Forward Pass Ismael Valenzuela Henry Forrest 2:02 1/5
1967 Proud Clarion Robert Ussery Loyd Gentry, Jr. 2:00 3/5
1966 Kauai King Don Brumfield Henry Forrest 2:02
1965 Lucky Debonair William Shoemaker Frank Catrone 2:01 1/5
1964 Northern Dancer William Hartack Horatio Luro 2:00
1963 Chateaugay Braulio Baeza James P. Conway 2:01 4/5
1962 Decidedly William Hartack Horatio Luro 2:00 2/5
1961 Carry Back John Sellers Jack Price 2:04
1960 Venetian Way William Hartack Victor J. Sovinski 2:02 2/5
1959 Tomy Lee William Shoemaker Frank E. Childs 2:02 1/5
1958 Tim Tam Ismael Valenzuela H. A. Jones 2:05
1957 Iron Liege William Hartack H. A. Jones 2:01 1/5
1956 Needles David Erb Hugh Fontaine 2:03 2/5
1955 Swaps William Shoemaker M. A. Tenney 2:01 4/5
1954 Determine Raymond York William Molter 2:03
1953 Dark Star Henry Moreno Eddie Hayward 2:02
1952 Hill Gail Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:01 3/5
1951 Count Turf Conn McCreary Sol Rutchick 2:02 3/5
1950 Middleground William Boland Max Hirsch 2:01 3/5
1949 Ponder Steve Brooks Ben A. Jones 2:04 1/5
1948 Citation  Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:05 2/5
1947 Jet Pilot Eric Guerin Tom Smith 2:06 4/5
1946 Assault  Warren Mehrtens Max Hirsch 2:06 3/5
1945 Hoop Jr. Eddie Arcaro Ivan H. Parke 2:07
1944 Pensive Conn McCreary Ben A. Jones 2:04 1/5
1943 Count Fleet  John Longden G. D. Cameron 2:04
1942 Shut Out Wayne D. Wright John Milton Gaver, Sr. 2:04 2/5
1941 Whirlaway  Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:01 2/5
1940 Gallahadion Carroll Bierman Roy Waldron 2:05
1939 Johnstown James Stout Jame Fitzsimmons 2:03 2/5
1938 Lawrin Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 2:04 4/5
1937 War Admiral  Charle Kurtsinger George Conway 2:03 1/5
1936 Bold Venture Ira Hanford Max Hirsch 2:03 3/5
1935 Omaha  William Saunders Jame Fitzsimmons 2:05
1934 Cavalcade Mack Garner Robert A. Smith 2:04
1933 Brokers Tip Don Meade Herbert John Thompson 2:06 4/5
1932 Burgoo King Basil James Herbert John Thompson 2:05 1/5
1931 Twenty Grand Charle Kurtsinger James Rowe, Jr. 2:01 4/5
1930 Gallant Fox  Earl Sande Jame Fitzsimmons 2:07 3/5
1929 Clyde Van Dusen Linus McAtee Clyde Van Dusen 2:10 4/5
1928 Reigh Count Charle Lang Bert Michell 2:10 2/5
1927 Whiskery Linus McAtee Fred Hopkins 2:06
1926 Bubbling Over Albert Johnson Herbert John Thompson 2:03 4/5
1925 Flying Ebony Earl Sande William Duke 2:07 3/5
1924 Black Gold John D. Mooney Hanly Webb 2:05 1/5
1923 Zev Earl Sande D. J. Leary 2:05 2/5
1922 Morvich Albert Johnson Fred Burlew 2:04 3/5
1921 Behave Yourself Charles Thompson Herbert John Thompson 2:04 1/5
1920 Paul Jones Ted Rice William Garth 2:09
1919 Sir Barton  John Loftus H. Guy Bedwell 2:09 4/5
1918 Exterminator William Knapp Henry McDaniel 2:10 4/5
1917 Omar Khayyam Charles Borel C. T. Patterson 2:04 3/5
1916 George Smith John Loftus Hollie Hughes 2:04
1915 Regret Joe Notter James Rowe, Sr. 2:05 2/5
1914 Old Rosebud John McCabe Frank D. Weir 2:03 2/5
1913 Donerail Roscoe Goose Thomas P. Hayes 2:04 4/5
1912 Worth Carroll Hugh Shilling Frank M. Taylor 2:09 2/5
1911 Meridian George Archibald Albert Ewing 2:05
1910 Donau Robert Herbert George Ham 2:06 2/5
1909 Wintergreen Vincent Powers Charles Mack 2:08 1/5
1908 Stone Street Arthur Pickens J. W. Hall 2:15 1/5
1907 Pink Star Andy Minder W. H. Fizer 2:12 3/5
1906 Sir Huon Roscoe Troxler Pete Coyne 2:08 4/5
1905 Agile Jack Martin Robert Tucker 2:10 3/4
1904 Elwood Frank Prior Charle E. Durnell 2:08 1/2
1903 Judge Himes Harold Booker John P. Mayberry 2:09
1902 Alan-a-Dale Jimmy Winkfield Thomas Clay McDowell 2:08 3/4
1901 His Eminence Jimmy Winkfield Frank B. Van Meter 2:07 3/4
1900 Lieut. Gibson Jimmy Boland Charles Hughes 2:06 1/2
1899 Manuel Fred Taral Robert Walden 2:12
1898 Plaudit Willie Simms John E. Madden 2:09
1897 Typhoon II Buttons Garner J. C. Cahn 2:12 1/2
1896 Ben Brush Willie Simms Hardy Campbell, Jr. 2:07 3/4
1895 Halma Soup Perkins Byron McClelland 2:37 1/2
1894 Chant Frank Goodale H. Eugene Leigh 2:41
1893 Lookout Eddie Kunze William McDaniel 2:39 1/4
1892 Azra Alonzo Clayton John H. Morris 2:41 1/2
1891 Kingman Isaac Murphy Dud Allen 2:52 1/4
1890 Riley Isaac Murphy Edward Corrigan 2:45
1889 Spokane Thomas Kiley John Rodegap 2:34 1/2
1888 Macbeth II George Covington John Campbell 2:38 1/4
1887 Montrose Isaac Lewis John McGinty 2:39 1/4
1886 Ben Ali Paul Duffy Jim Murphy 2:36 1/2
1885 Joe Cotton Erkine Henderson Abe Perry 2:37 1/4
1884 Buchanan Isaac Murphy William Bird 2:40 1/4
1883 Leonatus William Donohue Raleigh Colston 2:43
1882 Apollo Babe Hurd Green B. Morris 2:40 1/4
1881 Hindoo James McLaughlin James G. Rowe, Sr. 2:40
1880 Fonso George Garret Lewis Tice Hutsell 2:37 1/2
1879 Lord Murphy Charlie Shauer George Rice 2:37
1878 Day Star Jimmy Carter Lee Paul 2:37 1/4
1877 Baden-Baden William Walker Edward D. Brown 2:38
1876 Vagrant Bobby Swim James Williams 2:38 1/4
1875 Aristides Oliver Lewis Ansel Williamson

