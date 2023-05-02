When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 149th Derby running

By and May 2, 2023, 8:36 AM EDT
The 2023 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage for the most exciting two minutes in sports begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

The field will feature a total of 20 horses who have all earned a spot through a series of 35 races known as the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The top finishers in each race earn points on a descending scale and the 20 horses that have accumulated the most points earn a spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

See below for how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the event. NBC will also broadcast the 2023 Kentucky Oaks, Friday May 5th on USA Network.

RELATED: Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass to qualify for Kentucky Derby

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

  • Date: Saturday, May 6
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, and will air across the networks of NBC Sports and Peacock.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1875, spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the Run for the Roses.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

What horses are in the field for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Below are the current 20 horses in position for a spot in the Derby, as of April 11th:

  1. Forte
  2. Practical Move
  3. Angel of Empire
  4. Tapit Trice
  5. Two Phil’s
  6. Lord Miles
  7. Derma Sotogake (JPN)
  8. Kingsbarns
  9. Raise Cain
  10. Rocket Can
  11. Hit Show
  12. Confidence Game
  13. Verifying
  14. Sun Thunder
  15. Wild on Ice
  16. Mage
  17. Blazing Sevens
  18. Reincarnate
  19. Jace’s Road
  20. Skinner

Who won the Kentucky Derby in 2022?

Last year’s Run for the Roses saw one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history, as Rich Strike blazed by the competition on the final backstretch, passing favorite Epicenter just before the finish line.

Rich Strike, who wasn’t entered in the race until a mere day before when Ethereal Road was scratched, reigned victorious with a finishing time of 2:02.61. The Kentucky Derby victory was the first for trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Lee.

RELATED: Click here to relive Rick Strike’s winning moment

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Derby food 2023: Recipes for traditional desserts, snacks and pies

By May 2, 2023, 9:57 AM EDT
Wherever you’re watching this year’s Kentucky Derby, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports with several hours worth of great food. With 149 years of history and centuries of regional cuisine, there is no shortage of delicious and unique foods and desserts to whip up for the perfect at-home Kentucky Derby viewing party.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Related: How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby: TV channel, live stream

Kentucky Hot Brown

The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night, stomach-satisfying dish for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.

Check out the Brown Hotel’s original recipe from the birthplace of the hot brown.

(Kentucky) Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is perhaps the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass, thanks in part to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky.

Keep things traditional with a classic and simple fried chicken from horse racing owner and celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Throw in some waffles and syrup if you’re a breakfast-for-dinner fan, or add some extra Southern flavor for the bourbon lovers.

Add a vegetable side dish for a little health from the Kentucky Derby’s official 2023 menu, like the glazed spring vegetables, heirloom grain salad or a Kentucky bibb greens salad.

Related: Recipe for the traditional Mint Julep

Burgoo

Journey deep into the Kentucky scene with burgoo, a meat and vegetable stew that was traditionally made with whatever items were available, like rabbit, squirrel and possum. The Kentucky Derby’s official burgoo recipe uses less unique meats, including steak, pork and turkey.

Related: What to know about the 149th Kentucky Derby

Bourbon Balls

If you have a sweet tooth, satisfy your craving with rich bourbon balls, a chocolate-coated bourbon and nut delicacy that was invented by Ruth Booe of Rebecca Ruth Chocolates in 1938.

Try this straightforward recipe, which requires soaking the pecans in bourbon overnight, or mix things up with different ingredients like bourbon liqueur, different kinds of chocolate coating or adding sea salt for complexity.

Transparent Pie

Transparent pie is a custard-adjacent pie that originated in Maysville, which sits on the Kentucky-Ohio border. This simple dessert dates back to the 1800s and is entirely made out of everyday kitchen staples. Kentucky Tourism has a no-nonsense recipe great for beginning bakers.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

2023 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for Derby Day

By May 2, 2023, 8:47 AM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. But it’s not just the race that has everyone planning their trips to Churchill Downs. It’s the traditions and pageantry that have captivated millions across the globe.

Catch these traditions live at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and keep reading to prepare for all the most fun and festive elements of Derby day. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

RELATED: How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Hats

The Kentucky Derby is known for its colorful and flashy hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.

Kentucky Derby 2021 fashion: Outfit ideas, latest styles, trends, hats
Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re pressed for time or have run out of ideas, there are also many options available online or in stores. The Spring 2023 line from Kentucky Derby 149 Featured Milliner Christine A. Moore Millinery includes an array of hats and fascinators in neutral colors, pinks and cool tones.

          RELATED: Kentucky Derby fashion: Hats, outfit ideas, What to know about the Kentucky Derby

Mint juleps

The recipe, of course, contains mint and Kentucky bourbon, but also can include pomegranate, orange, lemon and a dash of honey from Versailles, France, if you happen to have some.

If you’re more into fruit, why not try a cherry-infused variation of the Mint Julep, a blackberry take on the cocktail, or a recipe that incorporates strawberry.

          RELATED: Kentucky Derby drinks: How to make a mint julep

The Garland of Roses

After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle, hence why the race is nicknamed “the Run for the Roses.”

In 1883, New York socialite E. Berry Wall presented roses to the women at a party. Inspired by this gesture, Churchill Downs founder and president Meriwether Lewis Clark announced that roses were the official flower of the Kentucky Derby. In 1896, the tradition of draping a blanket of 554 red roses on the Kentucky Derby winner began.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hot browns and other Kentucky Derby foods

When it comes to Kentucky Derby cuisine, it doesn’t get much better than the Kentucky Hot Brown. The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night delicacy for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.

You also can’t talk about Kentucky food without talking about its world-famous fried chicken. Thanks to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky., fried chicken may be the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass State.

          Related: Kentucky Derby food 2023: Recipes for traditional desserts, snacks, pie

The winner’s circle

From 1875-1929, the Kentucky Derby winner would stand in a circled area on the racetrack drawn in chalk dust. It began to be known as the “winner’s circle.” From 1930-1937, organizers moved the trophy presentation from the track to an area adjoining the clubhouse. An electric odds board and presentation stands were added in 1938 and every winning Kentucky Derby horse since then has been led to the winner’s circle.

The winner’s circle is usually only reserved for winners of the Derby, but it has hosted a limited amount of weddings and even has ashes of prominent horse racing and breeding industry workers spread on the ground.

“My Old Kentucky Home”

After the Call to Post is the playing of the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” The tradition dates back to the 1920s and the University of Louisville marching band has been part of the performance almost every year.

The song was written in the 1850s by Stephen Foster and features depictions of slavery in the pre-Civil War South. The song’s exact meanings and intentions have been subject to varying interpretations over the last 170 years, and, more recently, there have been renewed calls to re-examine the song’s place – on Derby Day and in American society at large.

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

