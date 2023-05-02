Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season will be nothing short of exciting as four action-packed match ups are set to take place this weekend. On Saturday, May 6 the slate starts at 1:00 PM ET with a showdown between the Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs Philadelphia Stars (1-2). Then at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, it’s the Memphis Showboats (0-3) vs Michigan Panthers (2-1).
On Sunday, May 7, live coverage of the New Orleans Breakers (3-0) vs New Jersey Generals (2-1) game begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. The reigning USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions will end the night facing off against the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch this weekend’s games on Peacock.
2023 USFL Week 4 Schedule:
Saturday, May 6
Houston at Philadelphia – 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Memphis at Michigan – 7:30 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Where are the new locations for the 2023 USFL Season?
The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.
- The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.
- The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
How can I watch USFL games on Peacock?
What devices does Peacock support?
