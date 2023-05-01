Medvedev overcomes Shevchenko to reach last 16 at Madrid Open

Associated PressMay 1, 2023, 10:55 AM EDT
Getty Images
MADRID — Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over Alexander Shevchenko.

“He played well. He’s young, so I’m sure he’s going to (move) up the rankings, especially if he plays like in this tournament,” Medvedev said of the 96th-ranked Shevchenko, who was making his main-draw debut in Madrid after coming through qualifying.

The victory takes Medvedev to a tour-best 33-4 record this season. He will next face either Alex de Minaur or Aslan Karatsev.

The 22-year-old Shevchenko, who appeared to struggle with cramps toward the end of the match, took a 5-1 lead in the first set but went down 5-0 in the second. He then led 2-0 and 4-2 in the decisive set.

“I feel like I played pretty well in the second and third sets, and maybe the end of the first,“ the third-ranked Medvedev said. “The thing about clay (is) usually it is tough for me to start matches for whatever reason. I need a lot of time to get used to everything that is happening on the court. The third set (I could) have been a bit better at crucial moments, or maybe a lot better. But finally I won, so that counts also.”

This is the first time Medvedev has won consecutive matches in Madrid.

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek later faces 16th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in the quarterfinals. Mirra Andreeva, the 16-year-old Russian, takes on second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Mayar Sherif defeated 24th-seeded Elise Merten 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 to become the first Egyptian to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament. Irina-Carnelia Begu upset 14th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-4 to earn her third win against a top-20 opponent in 2023. It will be her third quarterfinal appearance in Madrid.

Swiatek and Zverev comfortably advance at Madrid Open

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 3:12 PM EDT
Getty Images
MADRID — Iga Swiatek continued to make it look easy at the Madrid Open, reaching the round of 16 with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera.

The world No. 1 conceded only one break point and converted on four of the 13 that she earned against the 32nd-ranked American at the “Magic Box” center court.

Swiatek had beaten Julia Grabher by the same score in her opening match in Madrid. The Polish player has won six straight matches in her clay-court season while dropping only one set.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy,” Swiatek said. “Every match is tricky here. I’m happy that I’m getting my rhythm. Playing against a lefty is never easy … but I’m pretty happy that I was disciplined and focused.”

Swiatek will next play either 22nd-seeded Zheng Qinwen or 16th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula had to work harder on her way to a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Marie Bouzkova. The American saved 12 of the 14 break opportunities that she conceded against her 31st-ranked opponent.

“It was definitely a long, physical game,” Pegula said. “It’s always hard to play Marie. We always have tough, long matches. I knew it was going to be very difficult.”

In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid Open champion Alexander Zverev cruised past qualifier Hugo Grenier 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour. Zverev lost last year’s final to Carlos Alcaraz, who could be his next opponent in the Spanish capital. Alcaraz faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

“Today I felt great,” Zverev said. “Maybe Hugo was a bit nervous, first time in the third round at a Masters and that is big for any player. In general I am happy that I kept my composure and that I am through.”

Zverev, who had 26 winners and broke Grenier’s serve six times, won his Madrid titles in 2018 and ’21. He is 21-3 in the tournament, having reached the quarterfinals in all five of his previous appearances.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev improved to 10-1 on clay this season with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. Rublev, who reached the quarterfinals in Madrid last year, won the Monte Carlo Masters two weeks ago.

He will next face Karen Khachanov, the 10th-seeded player who defeated home-crowd favorite Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 by winning the final three games in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Electronic line calls at all ATP men’s tennis events by 2025

Associated PressApr 28, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
There won’t be any more arguing with line judges over calls at tennis tournaments on the ATP men’s tour as of 2025 – because there won’t be any more line judges at those events by then.

The London-based ATP announced that it will use Electronic Line Calling Live – known as ELC Live – for all “out” calls in all matches beginning two years from now. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire, but the line judges who used to be entrusted with determining where shots landed will no longer be present on court.

It represents the next step toward relying on technology for line calls in a process that gained speed at the 2017 Next Gen ATP Finals, when ELC Live was first tried on the men’s tour.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA women’s tennis tour has not made any announcements regarding any plans for electronic calls at its tournaments. A WTA spokesperson wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday: “This is something that we have been reviewing and are very interested in.”

Line judges were used at fewer and fewer sites during the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020, including at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, Grand Slam tournaments that are not run by the ATP and thus do not need to adhere to the tour’s policies.

Electronic systems have been used mainly on hard courts and grass courts, but the ATP said its new policy will include every surface, including clay courts.

Some in the sport, including the French Open, where main-draw play begins on May 28, have resisted switching away from humans making calls because tennis balls leave marks in the clay that can be used to determine where a shot hit the ground.

“This is a landmark moment for our sport, and not one we’ve reached without careful consideration. Tradition is core to tennis and line judges have played an important part in the game over the years,” ATP CEO Andrea Gaudenzi said.

“That said, we have a responsibility to embrace innovation and new technologies,” Gaudenzi added. “Our sport deserves the most accurate form of officiating.”