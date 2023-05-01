Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby winner Forte will break from the No. 15 post in the 149th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.
5-1 Tapit Trice is starting in the fifth post and 8-1 Angel of Empire is in post No. 14.
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
Related: What to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Below are the post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including current odds and full list of horses as of May 1.
2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds
1. Hit Show (30-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
2. Verifying (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Two Phil’s (12-1)
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
4. Confidence Game (20-1)
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: James Graham
5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
6. Kingsbarns (12-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
7. Reincarnate (50-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez
8. Mage (15-1)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano
9. Skinner (20-1)
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
10. Practical Move (10-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
11. Disarm (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
12. Jace’s Road (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
13. Sun Thunder (30-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez
14. Angel of Empire (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
15. Forte (3-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
16. Raise Cain (15-1)
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christopher Lemaire
18. Rocket Can (15-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
19. Lord Miles (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez
20. Continuar (50-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
Read more: Handicapping the Kentucky Derby
Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/leSFQnnPsE
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023