Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions: Draw announced, early odds for 149th Derby

By May 1, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT
Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby winner Forte will break from the No. 15 post in the 149th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.

5-1 Tapit Trice is starting in the fifth post and 8-1 Angel of Empire is in post No. 14.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, May 6th from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 5th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Below are the post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including current odds and full list of horses as of May 1.

2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. Hit Show (30-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco

2. Verifying (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Two Phil’s (12-1)
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game (20-1)
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: James Graham

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher

7. Reincarnate (50-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez

8. Mage (15-1)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano

9. Skinner (20-1)
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Juan Hernandez

10. Practical Move (10-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

11. Disarm (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario

12. Jace’s Road (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux

13. Sun Thunder (30-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez

14. Angel of Empire (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat

15. Forte (3-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

16. Raise Cain (15-1)
Trainer: Ben Colebrook

17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christopher Lemaire

18. Rocket Can (15-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado

19. Lord Miles (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez

20. Continuar (50-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Associated PressMay 1, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox’s filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. He brings in a five-race winning streak and has won six of seven starts including last month’s Florida Derby won by a length over Mage, who will start from the No. 8 post at 15-1 odds.

Stablemate Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post, with Cox’s Angel of Empire (154 points) the 8-1 third choice after drawing the No. 14 post.

Wet Paint will lead the $1.25 million Oaks from the No. 7 post at 5-2 odds. One of three fillies trained by Louisville-born Cox among 14 entrants for the 1 1/8th mile race, she has won all three starts this year and enters with consecutive Grade 3 stakes wins in the Fantasy and Honeybee respectively at Oaklawn Park.

Stablemate Botanical is the 4-1 second choice from the No. 6 post with trainer Norm Casse’s Southlawn the 8-1 third choice from the No. 4 post.

Any suspense over where Forte would start the 1 1/4-mile race was gone quickly when the son of Violence and Queen Caroline by Blame was called out with the first pill drawn. That also relieved Pletcher, a Hall of Famer, of stress after Mo Donegal and Known Agenda started the last two Derbys from the rail. They finished fifth and ninth respectively.

The two-time Derby winner had no complaints either with draws for Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, a 12-1 choice from the No. 6 post. Both are 3-0 as 3-year-olds and coming off wins in the Blue Grass (Keeneland) and Louisiana Derby respectively.

“I do think it’s different with the one (post) with the new starting gate,” Pletcher said. “But still, I felt like it cost us a position or two last year and the year before. So, just happy to get out of there and pretty pleased with all three post positions.”

Meanwhile, Cox hopes strength in numbers earns his first outright Derby victory just over 15 months since Mandaloun was elevated to the 2021 win following Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.

Angel of Empire certainly has the credentials after his 4¼-length victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. He has two wins and a second as a 3-year-old and a solid post just two spots right of stablemate Jace’s Road (50-1). Those posts might offset Cox’s dread after Hit Show (30-1) and Verifying (15-1) drew the Nos. 1 and 2 posts, forcing both to avoid getting bunched against the rail out of the gate.

“Angel of Empire, I think it’s a good draw,” Cox said. “(Jockey) Flavien (Prat) will be able to break running and get a good spot mid-pack. That’s what I’m envisioning. Jace’s Road will probably be more forwardly placed as opposed to Angel of Empire. Hopefully he can get himself up into the mix.”

Wet Paint and Botanical have decent spots in the Oaks, offering Cox two good chances to win that race for the third time in six years.

Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET. The Oaks goes off at 5:51 p.m. ET.

The Kentucky Derby field from the rail out with odds: Hit Show (30-1); Verifying (15-1); Two Phil’s (12-1); Confidence Game (20-1); Tapit Trice (5-1); Kingsbarns (12-1); Reincarnate (50-1); Mage (15-1); Skinner (20-1); Practical Move (10-1); Disarm (30-1); Jace’s Road (50-1); Sun Thunder (50-1); Angel of Empire (8-1); Forte (3-1); Raise Cain (50-1); Derma Sotogake (10-1); Rocket Can (30-1); Lord Miles (30-1); Continuar (50-1). Also eligible: Cyclone Mischief (30-1); Mandarin Hero (20-1); King Russell (50-1).

Forte, Angel of Empire finish major Kentucky Derby workouts

Associated PressApr 29, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT
Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby points leader Forte clocked 49.80 seconds over four furlongs in the last major workouts for several Derby contenders at Churchill Downs.

The chestnut colt with 190 qualifying points and six wins including the Florida Derby in seven career starts was among four horses trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher to breeze ahead of the 149th Derby on May 6. With jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, Forte ran in tandem outside Bright Future and cruised down the front stretch before galloping out strong down the backstretch in 1:02.3.

Stablemate Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass earlier this month at Keeneland and has 150 points, also clocked 48.2 over the same distance and galloped out in 1:02.3. Kingsbarns (100) ran in tandem outside Derby-eligible Major Dude and each clocked 48.40 over four furlongs.

Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (154), who leads four Derby entrants trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, clocked 1:01.4 over five furlongs running outside stablemate Jace’s Road (45), who ran 1:01.2. Hit Show ran five furlongs in 59.60 outside Tapit’s Conquest, while Verifying clocked 59.40 alongside Ever So Mischievous in predawn workouts.