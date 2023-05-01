Inside Las Vegas Raiders’ draft room during Round 1

HENDERSON, Nev.—Just before noon on Thursday, hours before the start of the NFL Draft, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels popped into GM Dave Ziegler’s office for one last bit of strategy talk. The team’s draft board had been set with finality Wednesday, after three months of debate. The Raiders, after conversations with teams above them about trading up from number seven in the first round, decided to stay in their slot, barring a surprise.

“What we need is for three quarterbacks to go before we pick,” McDaniels said.

It seemed logical, with Carolina going Bryce Young at number one and then Houston at two and Indianapolis at four and Seattle at five all in the QB market. But nothing in this draft after Carolina was a sure thing. All McDaniels and Ziegler knew was that these four non-QBs sat at the top of their board a short spiral away, graded closely:

JOHNSON, Paris OT

ANDERSON, Will OLB

WITHERSPOON, Devon CB

WILSON, Tyree OLB

But as Ziegler and McDaniels hashed it out, and McDaniels talked about the latest intel he’d heard about the top six (“I hope I’ll have something coming in on Houston at two, but Nick’s tight,” he said, referring to Texans GM/CIA agent Nick Caserio), they realized they were just like the rest of America: They doubted Houston would pick a quarterback at two, they didn’t know which GM was fixing to pay a ransom to trade up with Arizona at three, they didn’t know which quarterback Indianapolis would choose at four, and they didn’t know if Seattle would go QB or best defensive weapon at five.

No surprise, all this mystery. This is the modern draft, where lips are no longer loose, where mock drafts are a mockery of reality. It sounds counterintuitive, but in the hours before the NFL Draft, the people running drafts for $6 billion franchises didn’t know much more than the rest of us. Ziegler and McDaniels did know by staying put—and they would get a phone call that surprised and tempted them minutes before their pick—they were not in control of their fate. They needed help. The Raiders needed two teams post-Carolina to pick passers in the next five picks. Likely. Not certain.

At 4:43 p.m. Pacific Time, Ziegler was on his way into the draft room, a large square conference room on the third floor of the Raiders’ facility six miles west of the Vegas Strip. He stopped by the floor-to-ceiling photograph of the man who lords over this franchise 12 years after his death, and Ziegler patted the photograph of Al Davis.

“Goosebumps,” Ziegler said. “I feel his presence every day.”

Then Ziegler—47, in gray suit, black Oxford shirt, no tie, white and black sneakers—entered the draft room, where 13 scouts, personnel people, one coach and one owner would plot the immediate future of Al Davis’ team. At 4:59 p.m., 11 minutes before the draft kicked off, owner Mark Davis slipped into the room, in his white satin Raiders jacket and stonewashed faded jeans.

“Gameday, baby!” Son of Al announced to the room.

Gameday, as Mark Davis said. “We’re still undefeated!” Davis said as Roger Goodell kicked off the draft. One wall taken up entirely with the draft board, ranking the players by position from top to bottom, on magnetic cards, the old-school way. One wall, controlled by pro personnel director Dwayne Joseph, with pick-by-pick order and team-by-team needs that change with every pick. One wall, which McDaniels, Ziegler, assistant GM Champ Kelly and Davis face, with three things: a big TV tuned to the draft, computerized pick-by-pick directly from the league, so it’s faster than what you see on TV, and a constantly updated list of trade discussions with draft-trade charts showing trade proposals broken down by a value chart.

(Left to right) Kelly, Ziegler, and McDaniels, old-school draft board behind them.

Kelly, Ziegler (cell phone to his ear at least half of the evening), McDaniels, Davis, left to right in front of the room, in swivel chairs, able to look ahead at trade possibilities or back at the state of the draft board. Ziegler flitted from senior personnel adviser Shaun Herock to McDaniels to Davis to Kelly to director of football analytics David Christoff to senior national scouts DuJuan Daniels, Andy Dengler and Lenny McGill, having mostly hushed conversations.

5:18 p.m. PT: Panthers picked Young. “This is where the draft starts,” Ziegler, stating the obvious, said.

Four minutes later, the tinny voice from draft headquarters said, “Houston has made its pick. Arizona now on the clock.” All eyes turn to the board where the pick will show up first. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State popped onto the screen. “Oooooh,” someone in the room said. Seven minutes passed. Arizona traded down to 12 with Houston. Big compensation: For this pick and a fourth- this year, the Texans gave the Colts the 12th and 33rd overall picks this year and their first- and third-round picks next year.

5:32 p.m.: Will Anderson to Houston at three. One Vegas target down.

5:33 p.m.: Ziegler on his cell, briefly. Ziegler to McDaniels in a hushed tone: “Arizona wants to trade back up.”

Ziegler and McDaniels stared at the trade-value board in the back of the room, analyzing trade possibilities—the values, plus or minus for the Raiders, based on the numerical values Ziegler assigns to each pick:

1-7 down to 1-12

Potential Counters

+177 ARI sends 2-33, LV gives back 4th (109)

+68 ARI sends 2-33 and 6-213, LV gives back 3-100 and 4-109

+30 ARI sends 2-33, LV gives back 3-70

At 5:37 p.m., Anthony Richardson, the Florida quarterback, got picked by the Colts. The third quarterback was off the board. McDaniels beamed. He and Ziegler slapped hands. Now the Raiders were sure to get one of their four guys.

5:42 p.m.: Cards GM Monti Ossenfort called Ziegler. Hushed discussion, presumably exchanging potential offers for the pick. Then Ziegler and McDaniels huddled. Having the 12th and 33rd overall picks, to go along with the Raiders’ 38th choice, would be tempting. “We could get [Oklahoma tackle Anton] Harrison at 12,” McDaniels said. The Raiders loved Harrison—not as much as Johnson, but enough maybe to lose the fourth non-QB they love in order to pick up the 33rd pick. They mulled.

The phone went cold for a few minutes. Seemed obvious Ossenfort wanted Paris Johnson. He had to be dealing with Detroit, trying to get ahead of Vegas to ensure getting Johnson. Smart move by Ossenfort, choosing not to close a deal for the seventh pick and instead dealing for the sixth–ensuring that the Cards would get the tackle they wanted.

5:47 p.m.: Witherspoon to Seattle at five. Detroit up. No action on Ziegler’s phone. Not surprising. Arizona was targeting Johnson.

5:50 p.m.: Tinny voice from Draft HQ: “Detroit has traded its pick to Arizona. Arizona is on the clock.” For Vegas, there goes day-one starting right tackle Paris Johnson.

5:54 p.m. Paris Johnson to Arizona. “Las Vegas is on the clock,” tinny voice says.

So no real drama. The plan was preordained. There was no real debate now, no discussion about moving. Only this:

5:58 p.m.: “Tyree, this is coach McDaniels. We’re gonna turn the pick in here, and you’re gonna be a Raider.”

In a lull in front of the room, McDaniels said quietly: “Our board was right. We needed three quarterbacks to go, and we’re so happy we got one of the four non-quarterbacks who were our top-rated guys on the board. Look, we gotta rush the passer. We gotta go get [Patrick] Mahomes and [Justin] Herbert. That’s four games a year for the next few years against these great young quarterbacks. And the AFC is full of these great young quarterbacks. This is a great outcome for us.”

This is the draft. The Raiders needed long-term help opposite Maxx Crosby (edge player Chandler Jones is 33), and Anderson or Wilson would have been great. Witherspoon would have been great to add to a needy secondary. Johnson would have been great to bookend Kolton Miller. It’s capricious. The choice wasn’t up to Ziegler; other teams decided for him. But the vibe in the room, the smiles, showed this staff loves Wilson, even with the foot injury that made him an iffy candidate to some teams.

In his office 20 minutes later, McDaniels waited to be connected to Wilson to converse. “I mean, hallelujah,” McDaniels said. “His motivation, his drive, how he handles adversity … off the charts. We value the TAP test (a test in the pre-draft process that measures mental toughness, drive and composure under pressure), and Tyree got one of the highest grades on it, a Green plus-plus. He’ll fit in great here.”

McDaniels’ football ops guy, Tom Jones, walked in with a phone. Wilson. “Tyree, welcome to the nation,” McDaniels said. “Dude, I am so excited you’re a Raider. I know you’re gonna help us win a lot of games. So, just wanted to touch base on a few things. You’re gonna talk to the media here in a bit. Wanted to give you a few points. Be humble, which you are. Stay away from predictions—that way, you won’t have to eat them later. Don’t talk about timelines with your foot. You don’t want your draft story to be all about your foot. Now, you got a fan base that’s second to none. They’re gonna love you. Just express how excited you—which I know you are.”

Back in the Raiders draft room, after pick 19, Ziegler said, “Josh, you wanna look at trades?” On the board were four players with similar grades: Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith, Maryland corner Deonte Banks, Harrison the Oklahoma tackle, and Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders. Close to them: Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

But there wasn’t much enthusiasm to deal after Banks and Harrison went off the board. Ziegler made a couple of calls about moving up to fill a hole left by the trade of tight end Darren Waller with Mayer, but never got far—or appeared enthusiastic to do it.

7:36 p.m.: Crosby sent a video message to Wilson, and in the draft room, Ziegler had it and he showed it to McDaniels and Davis on his phone. The tenor of the message: Congrats, Tyree. Now, time to go work, son. “Love it,” McDaniels said.

There are lulls in all drafts, and after Banks and Harrison went at 24 and 27, this was the Raider lull. Davis kept things interesting. When the TV showed a crestfallen Will Levis, undrafted, still in the green room in Kansas City, he said: “Someone should tell him careers are not made on draft day. Tell him this happened to Aaron Rodgers too.” And when he looked up and saw speedy Jalin Hyatt, the wide receiver, still on the board with a high Raider grade, Davis said to McDaniels: “Too bad we don’t have a need at receiver. Can he run?”

“Like the wind,” McDaniels said.

Davis started laughing, like he could sense Ziegler and McDaniels did not want him to start lobbying for the best speed receiver in the draft.

“It’s part of my DNA,” Davis said. “I see a fast receiver, I want him. I can’t help it.” Spoken like his father’s son.

(Left to right) Ziegler, McDaniels, and Davis.

As the round wound down, quietly, I asked Davis what he thought of Ziegler and McDaniels, the ex-Pats, entering year two of their regime. “I like ‘em,” he said. “When we hired them, everybody thought we were trying to re-create the Patriots. That wasn’t it. I was trying to find two great football men. Now, this is their chance to build something.  They’re young, they love football, and I’m thrilled with them. It’s a huge weekend for them.

“My dad’s drafts were different—a lot more tense.”

“The tense conversations were already had,” McDaniels said later. “We had them in the last six weeks. We ended up with the board where we all felt it needed to be.”

8:30 p.m.: Two picks left, including Kansas City at 31. Mayer on the mind in the draft room. “If KC comes back to us,” Ziegler said, “wanna do it?”

“Yes,” said McDaniels.

“Best tight end in the draft,” Kelly said.

Short conversation with KC. “Not gonna work,” Ziegler said. KC would have given 31 and 217 (sixth round) for 38 and 70, a net on the points chart of minus-147. “Too many players we like,” Ziegler said. (Ziegler, on Friday, traded from 38 to 35 with the Colts to snag Mayer, the tight end Vegas wanted above all.)

An hour after the round ended, McDaniels and Ziegler unwound in the draft room. Wilson underwent surgery by the top athletic foot surgeon in the field, Dr. Robert Anderson, to repair a fracture last Nov. 21. Six weeks ago, Anderson sent a letter to each team, saying Wilson has responded “extremely well” to surgery. The Raiders expect Wilson to be ready to play this season on schedule. “Our doctors ultimately felt like it was something that we were going to be okay with,” Ziegler said. “If we wouldn’t have felt comfortable with it, we wouldn’t have [picked Wilson].”

In all, the needy Raiders, trying to rebound from a few years of failed top picks, got two likely starters out of the draft—Wilson and Mayer. After that, it’s up in the air, as all drafts are. The Raiders got their presumptive backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell, in the middle of the fourth round—about two rounds earlier than the consensus of where he deserved to go. They got a speed cornerback, Banks’ teammate Jakorian Bennett, with pick 104, and the Raiders hope he plays early.

Mel Kiper, for one, liked the first two picks but the others, not so much. After the top two, Kiper said, “I don’t see value with the rest of this class.”

That’s why they play the games. In three years, we’ll see if Ziegler picked right in the NFL’s 88th draft.

HOUSTON—Two big stories here when I landed from Vegas:

  1. Drafting a franchise quarterback.
  2. Paying franchise-quarterback draft capital to draft a defensive end.

There’s no other way to put it: After picking C.J. Stroud second overall, the Texans traded up nine slots, from 12 to three in the first round, to take Alabama defensive end Will Anderson. Houston GM Nick Caserio traded 12 and 34 this year and first- and third-round picks next year to just barely squeeze the trade into the NFL’s 10-minute window for the third pick. As I explain in the next item about Arizona’s draft, Houston could be picking very early next year—which will put a white hot spotlight of pressure on Anderson.

Caserio told me at NRG Stadium that Stroud was clearly the team’s target at two. He’d had some discussions with Cards GM Monti Ossenfort about possibly moving from 12 to three. “Then,” Caserio said, “it happened pretty quickly when they were on the clock.”

The deal got done and all parties notified, he said, with “close to a minute” left. So the Texans got a player they hope will be their franchise QB, and they got the best defensive player on their board. That is one heck of a night’s work. The price, of course, is denuding the 2024 draft when the Texans might wish they had two first-round picks and four in the first three rounds—instead of now just one first-round pick, one second- and no thirds.

But – and there is a big but – you should have been at the Texans’ facility in the basement of NRG Stadium late Friday afternoon, when Stroud and Anderson put on a show of humility and team-firstness that had to make Texans fans so weary of losing (a league-worst 11-38-1 in the last three years) happy for the first time since the Wild Card win over Buffalo three years ago.

Stroud and Anderson came with their families and made it clear they were all-in on going to a losing team after years of nothing but winning in college. Afterward, Stroud told me: “That’s what life is about, working to build something good. That’s what I’m here to help this team do. I’m ready for it.”

The Texans have asked Stroud to let the S-2 Test controversy go, but he got a couple last licks in on it. A player who played the way Stroud did—particularly in putting up 41 points in his superb final college game in the playoff against Georgia—is not a player who can’t process, or can’t ID a defense. I understand using every tool in the bag to analyze players before the draft, and I’d check out why Stroud scored low on the test. But to think it’s a good indicator of future failure—I mean, watch the games he’s played.

We stood in a hallway just off the Texans’ locker room for 12 minutes and I asked him about what he’s learned from the last three months.

“Humility is something I’m not afraid of,” Stroud said. “It’s something I’m accustomed to. This was all probably just a humble moment God wanted me to go through.

A lot of people haven’t played the sport, and I mean critics are gonna critique. For me I know the film speaks for itself. Everything that I’ve done in college, I’ve been very consistent. I think I’ve been one of the most consistent players in college football for the last two years. If you turn on the tape, you can see, you can answer the questions. But those who don’t understand tape might want to go to other things and analyze other things. They’re more than welcome to do such. But the people who are making the choices and the picks, they knew what I can do. They understood the IQ that I do have.

“I have a great memory when it comes to football,” Stroud added. “I feel like there’s different ways to be geniuses. You don’t just have to be book smart. You can be analytics smart. You can be numbers smart. You can be football smart. I really think that there’s different types of ways to be smart. That’s something that I pride myself on. And I am book smart. I did have over a 3.0 in college. I had over a 3.0 in high school. I know that I can think. I can process very, very fast. The film, you can see me going from first option to second and then back to one and then to three to four if I have to. I can check down. I can use my feet.

“But, you know, everything happens for a reason. I’m not upset. I’m actually blessed, I’m super blessed to be a Texan. Number two overall pick in the NFL draft, man. A little kid from the [California] Inland Empire. All smiles, man. I ain’t tripping about this.”

Good attitude to have. But at the same time, I could feel it: C.J. Stroud will remember this pre-draft process. And for the Texans, that bit of motivation will be a very good thing.

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Picks

1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Mike Florio: “This is a calculated risk for the Carolina Panthers, because he’s not a prototypical quarterback. We talk about analytics all the time as it relates to game decisions. Analytics has always been a part of personnel evaluations, and the analytics are not in favor of this pick. He is not prototypical size, height or weight or hand size for a quarterback. And that’s an issue. That’s where the Panthers have decided to roll the dice on a guy with an upside and also a downside. The analytics of personnel evaluations tell teams that chances are this isn’t going to work. But it’s still a chance it will, and that’s why the Panthers did it, reaching for the brass ring. They want the franchise quarterback. They’re willing to take a little risk in the hope of getting a significant reward.”

2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles via the New Orleans Saints) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee 

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (via Packers) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Giants) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma 

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia 

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

2023 NFL Draft Round 2 Picks

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Chicago Bears) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (via Houston Texans via Arizona Cardinals) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (via Indianapolis Colts) – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams – Steve Avila, G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Derick Hall, LB, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (via Las Vegas Raiders via Indianapolis Colts) –  Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers – Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans) – BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers (via Cleveland Browns via New York Jets) – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43. New York Jets – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (via Atlanta Falcons) – Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (via Green Bay Packers) – Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

46. New England Patriots – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders – Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit Lions via Green Bay Packers) – Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50. Green Bay Packers (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks – Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears (via Baltimore Ravens) – Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers – Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (via Minnesota Vikings via Detroit Lions) – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

56. Chicago Bears (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57. New York Giants – John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals – DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers via Chicago Bears) – Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

62. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (via Kansas City Chiefs via Detroit Lions) – Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Round 3 Picks

64. Chicago Bears – Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles (via Houston Texans) – Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals) – Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

67. Denver Broncos (via Indianapolis Colts) – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions (via Denver Broncos) – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans (via Los Angeles Rams) – Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders – Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans) – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns via Houston Texans via Los Angeles Rams) – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

74. Cleveland Browns (via New York Jets) – Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons – Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

76. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers) – Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams (via New England Patriots via Miami Dolphins) – Byron Young, LB, Tennessee

78. Green Bay Packers – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79. Indianapolis Colts (via Washington Commanders) – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon

81. Tennessee Titans (via Detroit Lions via Arizona Cardinals) – Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos (via Seattle Seahawks) – Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins – Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers – Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

86. Baltimore Ravens – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. San Francisco 49ers (via Minnesota Vikings) – Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams (via New York Giants) – Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys – DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills – Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92. Kansas City Chiefs (via Cincinnati Bengals) – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers) – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) – Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders – Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers – Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) – Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati 

101. San Francisco 49ers – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings (via San Francisco 49ers) – Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

2023 NFL Draft Round 4 Picks

103. New Orleans Saints (via Chicago Bears) – Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

104. Las Vegas Raiders (via Houston Texans) – Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

105. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans) – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

106. Indianapolis Colts – Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

107. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams) – Jake Andrews, C, Troy

108. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

109. Houston Texans (via Las Vegas Raiders) – Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

110. Indianapolis Colts (via Tennessee Titans via Atlanta Falcons) – Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

111. Cleveland Browns – Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

112. New England Patriots (via New York Jets) – Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

113. Atlanta Falcons – Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

114. Carolina Panthers – Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

115. Chicago Bears (via New Orleans Saints) – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

116. Green Bay Packers – Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

117. New England Patriots – Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

118. Washington Commanders – Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

119. Kansas City Chiefs (via Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings) – Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

120. New York Jets (via Pittsburgh Steelers via New England Patriots) – Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida 

122. Arizona Cardinals (via Miami Dolphins via Kansas City Chiefs via Detroit Lions) – Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

123. Seattle Seahawks – Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

124. Baltimore Ravens – Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

125. Los Angeles Chargers – Derius Davis, WR, TCU

126. Cleveland Browns (via Minnesota Vikings) – Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri

127. New Orleans Saints (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

128. Los Angeles Rams (via New York Giants) – Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

129. Dallas Cowboys – Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

131. Cincinnati Bengals – Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

132. Pittsburgh Steelers (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers) – Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

133. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

134. Minnesota Vikings (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Jay Ward, DB, LSU

135. Las Vegas Raiders (via New England Patriots)- Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

2023 NFL Draft Round 5 Picks

136. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Chicago Bears) – Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville

137. Washington Commanders (via Arizona Cardinals via Buffalo Bills) – K.J. Henry, DE, Clemson

138. Indianapolis Colts – Darius Rush, DB, South Carolina

139. Arizona Cardinals (via Denver Broncos via Detroit Lions) – Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

140. Cleveland Browns (via Los Angeles Rams) – Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

141. Minnesota Vikings (via Las Vegas Raiders via Indianapolis Colts) – Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

142. Cleveland Browns – Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

143. New York Jets – Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

144. New England Patriots (via Atlanta Falcons via Las Vegas Raiders) – Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

145. Carolina Panthers – Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

146. New Orleans Saints – Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

147. Tennessee Titans – Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

148. Chicago Bears (via New England Patriots via Baltimore Ravens) – Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

149. Green Bay Packers – Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

150. Buffalo Bills (via Washington Commanders) – Justin Shorter, WR, Florida 

151. Seattle Seahawks (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

152. Detroit Lions – Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

154. Seattle Seahawks – Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

155. San Francisco 49ers (via Miami Dolphins) – Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

156. Los Angeles Chargers – Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson

157. Baltimore Ravens – Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

158. Indianapolis Colts (via Minnesota Vikings) – Daniel Scott, S, California

159. Green Bay Packers (via Jacksonville Jaguars via Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions) – Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

160. Jacksonville Jaguars (via New York Giants) – Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

161. Los Angeles Rams (via Dallas Cowboys via Houston Texans) – Nick Hampton, LB, Appalachian State

162. Indianapolis Colts (via Buffalo Bills) – Will Mallory, TE, Miami

163. Cincinnati Bengals – Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

164. Minnesota Vikings (via San Francisco 49ers) – Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

165. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints) – Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

166. Kansas City Chiefs – BJ Thompson, LB, Stephen F. Austin

167. Houston Texans (via Los Angeles Rams) – Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

168. Arizona Cardinals – Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

169. Dallas Cowboys – Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

170. Las Vegas Raiders (via Green Bay Packers via New York Jets) – Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

171. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Los Angeles Rams) – Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

172. New York Giants – Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

173. San Francisco 49ersRobert Beal Jr., DE, Georgia

174. Los Angeles Rams (via Las Vegas Raiders via Houston Texans) – Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia

175. Los Angeles Rams (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

176. Indianapolis Colts (via Dallas Cowboys) – Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

177. Los Angeles RamsPuka Nacua, WR, BYU

2023 NFL Draft Round 6 Picks

178. Dallas Cowboys (via Chicago Bears via Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs)Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss

179. Green Bay Packers (via Houston Texans via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

180. Arizona Cardinals – Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Indianapolis Colts) – Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State

182. Los Angeles Rams – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

183. Denver Broncos (via Denver Broncos via Detroit Lions) – JL Skinner, S, Boise State

184. New York Jets (via Las Vegas Raiders via New England Patriots) – Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (via New York Jets) – Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

186. Tennessee Titans (via Atlanta Falcons) – Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland 

187. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers) – Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

188. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints via Houston Texans) – Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

189. Los Angeles Rams (via Tennessee Titans) – Ochaun Mathis, DE, Nebraska

190. Cleveland Browns – Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

191. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Green Bay Packers via Rams, Texans and Eagles) – Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

192. New England Patriots – Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

193. Washington Commanders – Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

194. Kansas City Chiefs (via Detroit Lions) – Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

195. New Orleans Saints (via Pittsburgh Steelers via Denver Broncos) – A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jose Ramirez, LB, Eastern Michigan

197. Miami Dolphins – Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

198. Seattle Seahawks – Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

199. Baltimore Ravens – Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon

200. Los Angeles Chargers – Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State

201. Houston Texans (via Minnesota Vikings) – Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

202. Jacksonville Jaguars – Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

203. Las Vegas Raiders (via New York Giants and Houston Texans) – Amari Burney, LB, Florida

204. New York Jets (via Dallas Cowboys via Las Vegas Raiders) – Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU

205. Houston Texans (via Buffalo Bills) – Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

206. Cincinnati Bengals – Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

207. Green Bay Packers (via San Francisco 49ers via Texans and Jets) – Anders Carlson, K, Auburn

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Erick Hallett, DB, Pittsburgh

209. New York Giants (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

210. New England Patriots – Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

211. Indianapolis Colts (via Minnesota Vikings) – Titus Leo, LB, Wagner

212. Dallas Cowboys – Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

213. Arizona Cardinals – Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

214. New England Patriots (via Las Vegas Raiders) – Ameer Speed, DB, Michigan State

215. Los Angeles Rams (via Washington Commanders via Buffalo Bills) – Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

216. San Francisco 49ers – Dee Winters, LB, TCU

217. Cincinnati Bengals (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

 

2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Picks

218. Chicago Bears – Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

219. Detroit Lions (via Houston Texans via Vikings and Eagles) – Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

220. New York Jets (via Arizona Cardinals via Las Vegas Raiders) – Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

221. Indianapolis Colts – Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

222. Minnesota Vikings (via Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers) – DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

223. Los Angeles Rams – Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

224. Atlanta Falcons (via Las Vegas Raiders) – DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

225. Atlanta Falcons – Jovaughn Gwyn, G, South Carolina

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Carolina Panthers) – Cooper Hodges, G, Appalachian State

227. Jacksonville Jaguars (via New Orleans Saints) – Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

228. Tennessee Titans – Colton Dowell, WR, UT Martin

229. Baltimore Ravens (via Cleveland Browns) – Andrew Vorhees, G, USC

230. Buffalo Bills (via New York Jets via TB, HOU, PHI and HOU) – Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss

231. Las Vegas Raiders (via New England Patriots) – Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

232. Green Bay Packers – Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

233. Washington Commanders – Andre Jones Jr., LB, Louisiana

234. Los Angeles Rams (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

235. Green Bay Packers (via Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) – Lew Nicholls III, RB, Central Michigan

236. Indianapolis Colts (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

237. Seattle Seahawks – Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

238. Miami Dolphins – Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

239. Los Angeles Chargers – Max Duggan, QB, TCU

240. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Baltimore Ravens via NY Giants) – Derek Parish, DE, Houston

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Minnesota Vikings via Denver Broncos) – Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

242. Green Bay Packers (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Anthony Johnson, DB, Iowa State

243. New York Giants – Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon

244. Dallas Cowboys – Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

245. New England Patriots (via Buffalo Bills via Atlanta Falcons) – Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State

246. Cincinnati Bengals – D.J. Ivey, DB, Miami

247. San Francisco 49ers – Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

248. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh

249. Philadelphia Eagles (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

250. Kansas City Chiefs – Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

251. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Los Angeles Rams) – Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland

252. Buffalo Bills (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers via LA Rams) – Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

253. San Francisco 49ers – Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

254. New York Giants – Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

255. San Francisco 49ers – Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue

256. Green Bay Packers – Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

257. Denver Broncos (via New Orleans Saints) – Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon

258. Chicago Bears – Kendall Williamson, DB, Stanford

259. Los Angeles Rams (via Houston Texans) – Desjuan Johnson, DE, Toledo

