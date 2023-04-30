Swiatek and Zverev comfortably advance at Madrid Open

MADRID — Iga Swiatek continued to make it look easy at the Madrid Open, reaching the round of 16 with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera.

The world No. 1 conceded only one break point and converted on four of the 13 that she earned against the 32nd-ranked American at the “Magic Box” center court.

Swiatek had beaten Julia Grabher by the same score in her opening match in Madrid. The Polish player has won six straight matches in her clay-court season while dropping only one set.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy,” Swiatek said. “Every match is tricky here. I’m happy that I’m getting my rhythm. Playing against a lefty is never easy … but I’m pretty happy that I was disciplined and focused.”

Swiatek will next play either 22nd-seeded Zheng Qinwen or 16th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula had to work harder on her way to a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Marie Bouzkova. The American saved 12 of the 14 break opportunities that she conceded against her 31st-ranked opponent.

“It was definitely a long, physical game,” Pegula said. “It’s always hard to play Marie. We always have tough, long matches. I knew it was going to be very difficult.”

In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid Open champion Alexander Zverev cruised past qualifier Hugo Grenier 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour. Zverev lost last year’s final to Carlos Alcaraz, who could be his next opponent in the Spanish capital. Alcaraz faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

“Today I felt great,” Zverev said. “Maybe Hugo was a bit nervous, first time in the third round at a Masters and that is big for any player. In general I am happy that I kept my composure and that I am through.”

Zverev, who had 26 winners and broke Grenier’s serve six times, won his Madrid titles in 2018 and ’21. He is 21-3 in the tournament, having reached the quarterfinals in all five of his previous appearances.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev improved to 10-1 on clay this season with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Yoshihito Nishioka. Rublev, who reached the quarterfinals in Madrid last year, won the Monte Carlo Masters two weeks ago.

He will next face Karen Khachanov, the 10th-seeded player who defeated home-crowd favorite Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 by winning the final three games in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Electronic line calls at all ATP men's tennis events by 2025

There won’t be any more arguing with line judges over calls at tennis tournaments on the ATP men’s tour as of 2025 – because there won’t be any more line judges at those events by then.

The London-based ATP announced that it will use Electronic Line Calling Live – known as ELC Live – for all “out” calls in all matches beginning two years from now. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire, but the line judges who used to be entrusted with determining where shots landed will no longer be present on court.

It represents the next step toward relying on technology for line calls in a process that gained speed at the 2017 Next Gen ATP Finals, when ELC Live was first tried on the men’s tour.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA women’s tennis tour has not made any announcements regarding any plans for electronic calls at its tournaments. A WTA spokesperson wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday: “This is something that we have been reviewing and are very interested in.”

Line judges were used at fewer and fewer sites during the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020, including at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, Grand Slam tournaments that are not run by the ATP and thus do not need to adhere to the tour’s policies.

Electronic systems have been used mainly on hard courts and grass courts, but the ATP said its new policy will include every surface, including clay courts.

Some in the sport, including the French Open, where main-draw play begins on May 28, have resisted switching away from humans making calls because tennis balls leave marks in the clay that can be used to determine where a shot hit the ground.

“This is a landmark moment for our sport, and not one we’ve reached without careful consideration. Tradition is core to tennis and line judges have played an important part in the game over the years,” ATP CEO Andrea Gaudenzi said.

“That said, we have a responsibility to embrace innovation and new technologies,” Gaudenzi added. “Our sport deserves the most accurate form of officiating.”

Ruud stunned by qualifier Arnaldi in Madrid Open second round

MADRID – Fourth-ranked Casper Ruud was upset by Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The 105th-ranked Arnaldi beat Ruud 6-3, 6-4 for the 22-year-old’s first win over a top-10 player. After sealing the surprising victory, Arnaldi raised his arms and thumped his chest, smiling broadly.

“Today, I don’t know, maybe the stadium, maybe the pressure on him, but I played the best match of my life,” said Arnaldi, who landed 35 winners and broke Ruud’s serve three times.

Ruud, 24, reached the final of both the French Open and U.S. Open last year. But despite winning the Estoril Open in Portugal earlier this month, the Norwegian player has struggled at bigger events in 2023, including a second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays the 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori later, while women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Julia Grabher.