Adam Yates wins Tour de Romandie; Gaviria gets stage victory

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT
GENEVA — Adam Yates retained his yellow jersey to complete victory Sunday in the six-day Tour de Romandie for his biggest win in more than two years.

Yates’ solo ride in the mountains Saturday to win the queen stage had created a 19-second lead over Matteo Jorgenson of the United States. The English rider maintained that gap by finishing safely in the pack of a sprint that decided the final stage.

The stage win Sunday went to Fernando Gaviria who raced several bike lengths clear of the chasing pack on the lakeside finish in Geneva.

“We controlled the race perfectly today,” said Yates, who races for the same UAE team as two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar. “It’s been a perfect week for us, we had two stage wins.”

The Romandie race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland is a traditional warmup for the Tour de France though it was skipped this year by the expected main contenders in July.

The 30-year-old Yates, who has a best Tour de France result of fourth place in 2016, got his biggest win since the 2021 Tour of Catalonia.

After Yates and Jorgenson, Damiano Caruso placed third trailing the winner by 27 seconds.

Tadej Pogacar undergoes ‘successful’ wrist surgery after crash

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT
BRUSSELS — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash with only a broken left wrist, an injury that should not derail his Tour preparations.

A day after his team said he underwent successful surgery in Belgium, Pogacar tried to focus on the bright side in a message on his social media, considering the “crazy crash that happened.”

The accident during the Liège–Bastogne–Liège, cycling’s oldest classic, was not captured on TV, but Pogacar’s team principal at UAE Team Emirates said it happened at very high speed.

Mauro Gianetti said Pogacar hit the road after Mikkel Honoré had a double puncture just in front of him.

“It was in a slight descent, and very fast and very high speed, and he could not avoid the crash,” Gianetti said.

In his message, Pogacar wished the best recovery to Honoré, “who went down way harder than me.”

Pogacar was expected to return to his Monaco home, according to his team. He was treated by a hand surgeon at a hospital in Genk immediately after the crash. He had a small screw inserted in his left wrist to realign the fragments of his scaphoid bone. The team said the Slovenian would need six weeks to recover.

“He will start with immediate rehab, and some training on an indoor trainer,” team medical director Adrian Rotunno said.

Because of the short recovery period, Pogacar should have a decent period to prepare for the Tour de France in July.

“Fingers crossed it will be all OK and he will be able to recover very fast,” Gianetti said.

Following his wins at the Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne, Pogacar aimed to become only the third male rider to seal a hat trick of the Ardennes classics but had to abandon after 85 kilometers (53 miles). The race was won by world champion Remco Evenepoel, who put on an impressive attacking display to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège for the second year in a row with a solo effort.

Before his accident, Pogacar had been untouchable this year, also dominating the field at the Tour of Flanders.

His maiden win at the Flèche Wallonne marked his sixth race victory of 2023 – to go with six stage wins at the weeklong Paris-Nice and Tour of Andalucia races – a streak that is drawing comparisons with cycling great Eddy Merckx.

Pogacar planned to stop racing after Liège–Bastogne–Liège to recover and was not scheduled to compete at the Giro d’Italia starting on May 6. His next big goal was the Tour, where he will try to restart his dominance after being dethroned last year by Jonas Vingegaard.

The Tour starts on July 1 in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

Evenepoel keeps Liège title, Vollering gets Ardennes triple

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 12:07 AM EDT
LIEGE, Belgium — World champion Remco Evenepoel put on an impressive attacking display to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège for the second year in a row with a solo effort as his main rival Tadej Pogacar crashed out of cycling’s oldest classic with a fractured wrist.

Back to racing after three-weeks of altitude training, Evenepoel was the strongest in the tough rainy conditions to remain unbeaten in the prestigious hilly event. The versatile Belgian had triumphed at “La Doyenne” at his first attempt last year.

“It’s amazing, it was a super tough race,” the 23-year-old Evenepoel said. “I’m just so happy to take two out of two here in Liege.”

Earlier, Demi Vollering completed a prestigious hat trick of wins in the Ardennes classics as she claimed victory in the women’s race. The 26-year-old Dutch rider also triumphed in the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne this year, following in the footsteps of her sports director at the SD Worx team, Anna van der Breggen, who also achieved the feat in 2017.

Following a terrific start to the season, two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar also aimed for the rare triple but had to abandon the race after 85 kilometers (53 miles) because of his crash. Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates said he suffered fractured bones in his left wrist requiring surgery.

Team doctor Adrian Rotunno said Pogacar broke “his left scaphoid and lunate bones. The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a specialist hand surgeon here in Genk.”

It was unclear whether the injury would prevent Pogacar from taking part in the Tour de France, which starts July 1.

“I send him all my support, all my strength. I hope he is well,” said Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step. “It’s a shame he couldn’t finish the race, but that’s part of the competition. Anyone can fall, I’ve experienced that too.”

Evenepoel’s career was put on hold for several months following a crash at the 2020 Tour of Lombardy that left him with a fractured pelvis and a damaged right lung. He recovered well from the accident and became world champion last year.

Without Pogacar to derail his plans in the finale, Evenepoel attacked 33.5 kilometers from the finish line, once the last breakaway riders were caught. In the steepest part of the Cote de La Redoute, only Tom Pidcock was able to follow.

Evenepoel made the most of another climb to try another move with 30 kilometers left when he noticed that Pidcock was struggling, and this time the British rider could not hang on to his wheel.

“With the new climb, after La Redoute, I knew I had to go all out to drop everyone,” Evenepoel said. That’s where I made the most difference, I think.”

Using his strong time-trial skills, Evenepoel then produced an impressive solo effort through roads lined with fans shouting his name and lighting flares. As he approached the finish, Evenepoel gestured to urge the fans to make more noise and crossed the line with his arms wide open.

Chasers crossed more than one minute behind, with Pidcock securing a second-place finish in a sprint ahead of Santiago Buitrago.

Evenepoel came to prominence during his first pro season with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team in 2019 when he won the prestigious Clasica San Sebastian ahead of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet. He also secured a silver medal in the time trial at the world championships that year.

He will now turn his focus to the Giro d’Italia next month, where he will be among the main contenders.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is one of the “monuments” of cycling, the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport, along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

Vollering outsprinted Elisa Longo Borghini to win the hilly 142.8-kilometer race for the second time in her career and claim a fifth win this season. Vollering’s teammate Marlen Reusser was third, 22 seconds off the pace.

Longo Borghini and Vollering attacked from a reduced group of riders in the final ascent of the day and built a 23-second lead coming into the last five kilometers. Longo Borghini launched the final sprint 150 meters from the finish line but Vollering’s raw power was too much for her to handle.