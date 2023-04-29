NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, picks, trades and analysis for rounds four through seven

After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

The first three rounds are officially in the books, with rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know from every phase of the draft. Keep reading for all your Draft Day info and pick-by-pick updates and reaction:

2023 NFL Draft Round 4 Picks

103. New Orleans Saints (via Chicago Bears) – Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

104. Las Vegas Raiders (via Houston Texans) – Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

105. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans) – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

I like Kelee Ringo and I like the way the Eagles have been adding players to their defense who should contribute as rookies, but I just fundamentally disagree with the short-term thinking of trading a 2024 third-round pick for a 2023 fourth-round pick. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2023

106. Indianapolis Colts – Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

107. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams) – Jake Andrews, C, Troy

108. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Here you go #Seahawks fans Bradford is a destroyer in the run game His pass pro needs some work, but Seattle has the right coaching for him. They did tremendous work with the tackles they drafted last year https://t.co/egf8XwR8Sx — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 29, 2023

109. Houston Texans (via Las Vegas Raiders) – Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

110. Indianapolis Colts (via Tennessee Titans via Atlanta Falcons) – Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

111. Cleveland Browns – Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

112. New England Patriots (via New York Jets) – Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

I'm not a fan of drafting kickers because they're so inconsistent. There's just no telling which college kickers will have good NFL careers. And I'm really not a fan of trading up in the fourth round to draft a kicker. https://t.co/kVm8N3agcS — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2023

113. Atlanta Falcons – Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

114. Carolina Panthers – Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

115. Chicago Bears (via New Orleans Saints) – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

116. Green Bay Packers – Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

117. New England Patriots – Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

118. Washington Commanders – Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

119. Kansas City Chiefs (via Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings) – Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

120. New York Jets (via Pittsburgh Steelers via New England Patriots) – Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

122. Arizona Cardinals (via Miami Dolphins via Kansas City Chiefs via Detroit Lions) – Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

123. Seattle Seahawks – Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

124. Baltimore Ravens – Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

125. Los Angeles Chargers – Derius Davis, WR, TCU

126. Cleveland Browns (via Minnesota Vikings) – Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri

127. New Orleans Saints (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

128. Los Angeles Rams (via New York Giants) – Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

With Matthew Stafford coming off a rough year, the Rams draft Stetson Bennett. They figure having an older quarterback on the roster to mentor Stafford should help. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 29, 2023

129. Dallas Cowboys – Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Picks

1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Mike Florio: “This is a calculated risk for the Carolina Panthers, because he’s not a prototypical quarterback. We talk about analytics all the time as it relates to game decisions. Analytics has always been a part of personnel evaluations, and the analytics are not in favor of this pick. He is not prototypical size, height or weight or hand size for a quarterback. And that’s an issue. That’s where the Panthers have decided to roll the dice on a guy with an upside and also a downside. The analytics of personnel evaluations tell teams that chances are this isn’t going to work. But it’s still a chance it will, and that’s why the Panthers did it, reaching for the brass ring. They want the franchise quarterback. They’re willing to take a little risk in the hope of getting a significant reward.”

2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Texans take C.J. Stroud #2

WHOOOAAAA

This is the way it should have gone. Off the film, he is my #1 QB in this class.

Perfect for OC Bobby Slowik, coming from the Shanahan system. Stroud has natural feel and an arm that can make all the throws.

He's Brock Purdy on steroids. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

3. Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

I'm sure Texans fans are all kinds of excited right now but … this was not a smart move. Houston gave up way, way too much to move up for a pass rusher. After getting their QB the Texans needed to add lots of picks, not to give up a boatload for one player. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 28, 2023

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Colts take Anthony Richardson #4

We know he's got incredible skills. And I think he's gonna play right away, which he needs to do.

Shane Steichen is gonna use the Jalen Hurts offense to bring him along and improve on the flaws.

Jonathan Taylor & AR in the same backfield? Whoa. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Seahawks take Devon Witherspoon #5

Him across from Tariq Woolen? Woooo-weeee.

My #1 CB in this class. He checks all the boxes.

And he hits like he has no regard for anything on Earth. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Cardinals take Paris Johnson, Jr. #6

He's everything the NFL loves, long arms and great footwork.

But is his butt big enough? I question his ability to anchor vs NFL pass rushers.

Overall, a safe pick with a very high floor. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Raiders take Tyree Wilson #7

YES. Bring him along with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The FREAKIEST edge rusher in this draft.

And 4-3/3-4 versatility that fits the LV scheme.

The injury concern is the only reason he was here for them. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

What a scary offense the Falcons are going to have. Kyle Pitts. Drake London. Tyler Allgeier. Bijan Robinson. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2023

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Eagles take Jalen Carter #9

He's the best player in this draft. On the best roster in football. It doesn't even seem fair. Howie Roseman does it again.

Carter can do it all. A bigger, modern day version of Warren Sapp. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

Apparently, it became a little too clear that the Eagles would have taken Jalen Carter at No. 10. They ultimately needed to move up one spot in order to avoid being jumped. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2023

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles via the New Orleans Saints) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Bears take Darnell Wright #10

My #1 OT in this class. I love this guy. If you want to play smashmouth football, he's for you.

His athleticism might not be as squeaky-clean as Paris Johnson, but I like his strength to translate well to the NFL. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

Titans take Peter Skoronski #11

He is perfect for what they are, they want to beat you up and he fits that.

He's also one of the safest picks in the draft…he can play tackle but I think his highest ceiling is as a guard. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

12. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Lions take Jahmyr Gibbs #12

I know this seems high, but I had Gibbs right there with Bijan Robinson in my RB Tier 1.

Like the Falcons, Lions are going for it right now.

Gibbs can go 80 yds to the house from anywhere on the field. And like Bijan, he can play slot WR. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

I cannot stress enough how stupid taking Jahmyr Gibbs at 12 is. There won't be a worse pick tonight. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 28, 2023

13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Packers take Lukas Van Ness #13

Hercules! For 275 lbs, he has incredible strength.

And he’s the modern-day D-lineman who can play both DT & DE. Perfect for Joe Barry’s defense. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Steelers take Broderick Jones #14

They needed a tackle SO badly.

He’s a road grader, will help open up some holes for Najee Harris.

He can play a little stiff, but his length and potential are the best of any OT in this draft. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

15. New York Jets (via Packers) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

Jets take Will McDonald IV #15

Top 5 defense in football, and they add this guy?!

He’s as long as it gets. Maybe the best pound-for-pound strength in the draft.

He’s Leonard Floyd with better pass rush ability. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

McDonald has freaky pass rush tools – and goes to a defense that will allow him to play in attack mode as a rookie, definitely some Randy Gregory aspects to his game Joins #Jets edge rush rotation of Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson https://t.co/wixduxsU22 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 28, 2023

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Commanders take Emmanuel Forbes #16

Super fast, super long, elite traits.

I worry about his change of direction skills, but I definitely get why teams liked him. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Patriots take Christian Gonzalez #17

He’s the Patriots prototype…the size, length, speed that an NFL team wants.

And the way that New England teaches and plays versatile schemes, he will fit in well there. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Lions take Jack Campbell #18

I like the player. Maybe not this high though.

Long, athletic, nothing he can't do on the field. I just wish he was more psycho in attacking downfield. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Buccaneers take Calijah Kancey #19

My 2nd DT in this draft, crazy explosive & disruptive.

I get the comparison, because it's as close to Aaron Donald in college football as I've seen.

On a talented front, they're going to ask him to shoot the gap and wreak havoc. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Seahawks take Jaxon Smith-Njigba #20

I like them going all-in on supporting Geno Smith. He's got some elite pieces.

I worried about JSN winning on the outside, but this is a perfect role for him. In a good offense, he can dominate in the slot. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

The #Seahawks have drafted 2 of my favorite players in the entire class — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 28, 2023

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Chargers take Quentin Johnston #21

Fits their mold, they like BIG receivers.

Johnston has big play ability. And even when he's covered, Justin Herbert will get him those 50/50 balls. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Ravens take Zay Flowers #22

This takes their offense to another level.

My #1 WR in this draft. Route-winning potential with gamebreaking ability…Lamar has to be happy. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Vikings take Jordan Addison #23

I love the route-running ability. I wanted more playmaking ability, but this is an offense that really values that polish and ability to read defenses. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

24. Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Giants take Deonte Banks #24

Size, strength, explosive ability, and great ball skills. He's a true island corner, which is what Wink Martindale will love for him to do.

He has all the skills to be one of the best CBs in football, he just needs refinement. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Giants) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Bills take Dalton Kincaid #25

My #1 TE in the draft.

Great route-runner, ball skills, and violent after the catch. And it's not just pretty-boy stuff, he can block.

And I've said for a long time now that the Bills need more weapons. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Cowboys take Mazi Smith #26

They need size in the middle.

He's a big run-stopping DT, and an athletic freak to boot.

The film doesn't always match it, but his potential is there. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Jaguars take Anton Harrison #27

Style of play, need…everything made sense for them.

With Jawaan Taylor gone and Cam Robinson facing suspension, they'll need Harrison right off the bat.

His pass protecting skills are up to NFL starting LT level. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Bengals take Myles Murphy #28

Cincy needs depth on their D-line, I could see him taking the torch from Sam Hubbard down the road.

Though I don't love his body, he knows how to shoot gaps and is a solid all-around player. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Saints take Bryan Bresee #29

There's just not a lot of guys on the planet who can move like he does at 300 lbs.

He's got the versatility to be a NT, 3-technique, 5-technique.

I think he'll be a big interior pass rusher for New Orleans. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

Eagles take Nolan Smith #30

The rich get richer!

They just have so much versatility on their D-line now. Can send guys from everywhere.

Smith isn't big, but he's super-fast and has the best first-step and bend in this draft. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Chiefs take Felix Anudike-Uzomah #31

He's ready to play NFL starting DE right now.

Don't see him as a top-tier pass rusher, but he's physical and has no weakness to his game. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

2023 NFL Draft Round 2 Picks

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Chicago Bears) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (via Houston Texans via Arizona Cardinals) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Way to go Will Levis. The situation is great and the play style for @Titans is also a perfect scheme fit. Learn for a year. And then he will take over and be a great play action down field thrower. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

34. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Wow Sam LaPorta to the @Lions is awesome. My second favorite TE in the draft!!! Great blocker great route runner. The lions can run it and they have a great play action offense behind OC Ben Johnson. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

35. Las Vegas Raiders (via Indianapolis Colts) – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Man good luck stopping this @Raiders offense with all there weapons and now with Michael Mayer who is old school. Physical smash mouth blocker. And when he get in the ball in his hands. He is violent!! Raiders skills guys are pretty legit!! — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

36. Los Angeles Rams – Steve Avila, G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Derick Hall, LB, Auburn

Man the @Seahawks know how to pick some bad mofos!! Derek Hall has some freakish qualities. 4.55 at 254lbs. incredible strength and big time explosiveness. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

38. Atlanta Falcons (via Las Vegas Raiders via Indianapolis Colts) – Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers – Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey is a @Saints kind of guy. They like big people!! Foskey is awesome in the run game. He has a really high floor and some traits to be a really good pass rusher. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

41. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans) – BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers (via Cleveland Browns via New York Jets) – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

The @packers are gonna make pass defenses think with Doubs and Watson on the outside. And now Luke Musgrave running down the middle. Wow!! He is a really athletic tall tight end who is made for the nfl pass game. and needs some work in the run game. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

43. New York Jets – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (via Atlanta Falcons) – Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (via Green Bay Packers) – Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

The @Lions got one of the best nickel backs in the draft. He has great coverage skills and he is tough as hell. He just doesn’t have great top end speed. He is a nickel/free safety type — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

46. New England Patriots – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders – Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

Yea mofo!!! One of my man crushes in the draft. The @Commanders got one of the biggest ballers in the draft!! Jartavius Martin is my favorite nickel/free safety type. He is a psycho in a good way!!

I love it!! — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit Lions via Green Bay Packers) – Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

The @steelers are just staying true to there mantra. Big tough physical dudes!! Keeanu Benton is an awesome run stuffing interior dlinemen. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

50. Green Bay Packers (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The @MiamiDolphins secondary is gonna be sick!! Cam Smith at 51 is amazing!! He can do it all. He was put in some really tough situation in college and that has led to some negative hype. Don’t believe it. Dude is real — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

52. Seattle Seahawks – Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Zach Charbonnet is a great compliment to Kenneth Walker. He is a powerful, physical down hill runner. He will take wear and tear off Walker. And be a handful in the 4th qtr. The @Seahawks offense has it all. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

53. Chicago Bears (via Baltimore Ravens) – Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers – Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (via Minnesota Vikings via Detroit Lions) – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

The @Chiefs were missing a bigger physical WR type. Rashee Rice is a good route runner. Has great hands. And after the catch he bounces off a lot of would be tacklers. The chiefs receivers room got a little bit of everything. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

56. Chicago Bears (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57. New York Giants – John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

The @Giants got the best center in the draft in John Michael-Schmitz. Really athletic explosive run game blocker. The G-MEN got something going with there Oline, Danny Dimes, Saquon. Let’s go Big Blue!! — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

58. Dallas Cowboys – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals – DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

The @Bengals defense is gonna be scary next year. DJ Turner is the second best man to man corner in the draft in my opinion. He is tough and he can absolutely fly. With unreal change of direction ability. A real Island type corner. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers via Chicago Bears) – Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

The @Jaguars got Trevor Lawrence another top notch weapon. Brenton Strange has great Yac ability. And he is a fearless blocker in the run game. The jags gonna be able to run or throw at will. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

62. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (via Kansas City Chiefs via Detroit Lions) – Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

The rebuild of Russell Wilson continues for the @Broncos and Sean Payton. Oline in free agency and a wide receiver in Marvin Mims Jr who can fly and run routes. A rare combination. He is a guy who has super star potential!! — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

2023 NFL Draft Round 3 Picks

64. Chicago Bears – Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles (via Houston Texans) – Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals) – Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

The @Eagles have the 90’s Eagles defense and the 92 Cowboys offense. Illegal team building — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

67. Denver Broncos (via Indianapolis Colts) – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions (via Denver Broncos) – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Ohhhhh Baby the @Lions got Hendon Hooker!!! Perfect team. Perfect fit. He is the future Detroit!! Great passer. Great decision maker. And understated athlete. Who is tough as hell and is unaffected by the pass rush. Love him — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

69. Houston Texans (via Los Angeles Rams) – Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders – Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans) – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns via Houston Texans via Los Angeles Rams) – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Let’s go big blue. Jalin Hyatt is a straight liner that can fly!! For the @Giants it can be Saquon and the slot receivers underneath. Darren Waller in the intermediate and Hyatt catching bombs from Danny Dimes over the top. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

74. Cleveland Browns (via New York Jets) – Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons – Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

The @AtlantaFalcons just continue to collect big athletic people. Zach Harrison is one of the most underrated defensive players in the draft. He reminds me a lot of Carlos Dunlap. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

76. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers) – Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams (via New England Patriots via Miami Dolphins) – Byron Young, LB, Tennessee

If there is that guy in the 3rd round who ends up being a super star pass rusher 3 yrs from now. It’s @RamsNFL pick Byron Young. He might have the most explosive first step in the draft he is built like a Greek god. And he has incredible strength — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

78. Green Bay Packers – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79. Indianapolis Colts (via Washington Commanders) – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon

81. Tennessee Titans (via Detroit Lions via Arizona Cardinals) – Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos (via Seattle Seahawks) – Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins – Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers – Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

This @chargers defense can be absolutely unreal if they can stay healthy!!! 3rd round pick Daiyan Henley is my favorite middle linebacker in the draft. A true ball hawk. With a fearlessness that’s needed to be awesome in the nfl. He and Kenneth Murray can wreak some havoc — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023

86. Baltimore Ravens – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. San Francisco 49ers (via Minnesota Vikings) – Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams (via New York Giants) – Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys – DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills – Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92. Kansas City Chiefs (via Cincinnati Bengals) – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers) – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) – Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders – Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers – Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) – Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

101. San Francisco 49ers – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings (via San Francisco 49ers) – Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears.