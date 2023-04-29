NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, picks, trades and analysis for rounds four through seven

Apr 29, 2023
After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The first three rounds are officially in the books, with rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know from every phase of the draft. Keep reading for all your Draft Day info and pick-by-pick updates and reaction:

2023 NFL Draft Round 4 Picks

103. New Orleans Saints (via Chicago Bears) – Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

104. Las Vegas Raiders (via Houston Texans) – Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

105. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans) – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

106. Indianapolis Colts – Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

107. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams) – Jake Andrews, C, Troy

108. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

109. Houston Texans (via Las Vegas Raiders) – Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

110. Indianapolis Colts (via Tennessee Titans via Atlanta Falcons) – Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

111. Cleveland Browns – Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

112. New England Patriots (via New York Jets) – Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

113. Atlanta Falcons – Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

114. Carolina Panthers – Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

115. Chicago Bears (via New Orleans Saints) – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

116. Green Bay Packers – Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

117. New England Patriots – Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

118. Washington Commanders – Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

119. Kansas City Chiefs (via Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings) – Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

120. New York Jets (via Pittsburgh Steelers via New England Patriots) – Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida 

122. Arizona Cardinals (via Miami Dolphins via Kansas City Chiefs via Detroit Lions) – Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

123. Seattle Seahawks – Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

124. Baltimore Ravens – Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

125. Los Angeles Chargers – Derius Davis, WR, TCU

126. Cleveland Browns (via Minnesota Vikings) – Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri

127. New Orleans Saints (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

128. Los Angeles Rams (via New York Giants) – Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

129. Dallas Cowboys – Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

 

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Picks

1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Mike Florio: “This is a calculated risk for the Carolina Panthers, because he’s not a prototypical quarterback. We talk about analytics all the time as it relates to game decisions. Analytics has always been a part of personnel evaluations, and the analytics are not in favor of this pick. He is not prototypical size, height or weight or hand size for a quarterback. And that’s an issue. That’s where the Panthers have decided to roll the dice on a guy with an upside and also a downside. The analytics of personnel evaluations tell teams that chances are this isn’t going to work. But it’s still a chance it will, and that’s why the Panthers did it, reaching for the brass ring. They want the franchise quarterback. They’re willing to take a little risk in the hope of getting a significant reward.”

2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles via the New Orleans Saints) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee 

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (via Packers) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Giants) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma 

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia 

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

2023 NFL Draft Round 2 Picks

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Chicago Bears) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (via Houston Texans via Arizona Cardinals) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (via Indianapolis Colts) – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams – Steve Avila, G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) – Derick Hall, LB, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (via Las Vegas Raiders via Indianapolis Colts) –  Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers – Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans) – BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers (via Cleveland Browns via New York Jets) – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43. New York Jets – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (via Atlanta Falcons) – Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (via Green Bay Packers) – Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

46. New England Patriots – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders – Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit Lions via Green Bay Packers) – Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50. Green Bay Packers (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks – Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears (via Baltimore Ravens) – Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers – Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (via Minnesota Vikings via Detroit Lions) – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

56. Chicago Bears (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57. New York Giants – John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals – DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers via Chicago Bears) – Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

62. Houston Texans (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (via Kansas City Chiefs via Detroit Lions) – Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Round 3 Picks

64. Chicago Bears – Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles (via Houston Texans) – Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals) – Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

67. Denver Broncos (via Indianapolis Colts) – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions (via Denver Broncos) – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans (via Los Angeles Rams) – Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders – Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee Titans) – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns via Houston Texans via Los Angeles Rams) – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

74. Cleveland Browns (via New York Jets) – Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons – Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

76. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers) – Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams (via New England Patriots via Miami Dolphins) – Byron Young, LB, Tennessee

78. Green Bay Packers – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79. Indianapolis Colts (via Washington Commanders) – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon

81. Tennessee Titans (via Detroit Lions via Arizona Cardinals) – Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos (via Seattle Seahawks) – Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins – Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers – Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

86. Baltimore Ravens – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. San Francisco 49ers (via Minnesota Vikings) – Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams (via New York Giants) – Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys – DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills – Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92. Kansas City Chiefs (via Cincinnati Bengals) – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers) – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals (via Philadelphia Eagles) – Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals (via Kansas City Chiefs) – Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) – Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders – Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers – Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders (via Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) – Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati 

101. San Francisco 49ers – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings (via San Francisco 49ers) – Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

 

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft today? Date, start time, how to watch Rounds 2 and 3 of the Draft tonight

Apr 28, 2023
With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, teams now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization.

Round 1 is in the books, with QB Bryce Young first off the board to Carolina and a flurry of trades on an exciting Thursday in Kansas City. Last year’s 2022 NFL Draft saw DE Travon Walker taken as the No. 1 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that every pick matters — from first overall to “Mr. Irrelevant” at 262.

So, what will happen this year? NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, location, draft order and more.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round took place on Thursday.

Rounds two and three begin at 7pm ET on Friday and the last four rounds will happen starting at 12pm ET on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start tonight ?

Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

Who are the best players available after Round 1?

Per Pro Football Talk, QB Will Levis of Kentucky leads the list of best players available entering Day 2, followed by Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. Click here for the full list of top prospects after Round 1. 

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at Union Station, which is located near the city’s World War I Museum and Memorial.

This will be the first time that Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft since its’ inception in 1936. The first draft in NFL history took place at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the nine teams in existence at the time gathered to select from a pool of 90 players.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft?

While the Chicago Bears originally held possession of the No. 1 overall pick at the conclusion of the season, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Bears for the top spot on March 10.

The Bears agreed to swap with Carolina in a deal that included the Panther’s ninth and 61st picks, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Panthers have only held the draft’s top spot one other time in franchise history when they selected quarterback Cam Newton out of Auburn in 2011. Newton’s nine seasons spent in a Panther’s jersey saw many ups and downs. From the “Superman” era and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 to seasons riddled by injury and losing records, the selection made in 2011 may not have panned out to Carolina’s liking.

Now, first-year head coach Frank Reich and his regime will try to make things right with a selection that they hope will translate into an eventual Lombardi.

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

With the real thing underway, the team at NBC Sports has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your mock draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.

2023 Draft Round 1 Results

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from AZ) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from GB) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from PIT) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants (from JAX) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projecting the top picks in tonight’s NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2023
The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Our experts at NBC Sports, including Peter King, Chris Simms, Mike Florio and the EDGE team, have put together several mock drafts with comprehensive analysis to get you ready for the big weekend. See below for a preview of who they think teams will take with the top picks in the Draft before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Peter King’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama.

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Titans (projected trade with Arizona): C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia.

Click here for the full slate of Peter King’s FMIA picks for Round 1 of the NFL Draft

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Click to here to watch all of Simms’ first-round picks for 2023. 

Mike Florio’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

3. Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Click here for the full list of PFT’s one and only 2023 mock draft

Connor Rogers’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (Via Broncos): CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State

Click here for Rogers final three-round mock draft

Eric Froton’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks (from Denver): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Click here to see the full draft rundown and click here to see Froton’s Mock Draft 1.0

Kyle Dvorchak’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via the Bears)

2. Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

3. Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

5. Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Click here for the full draft rundown and click here to see Dvorchak’s Mock Draft 2.0

Eric Froton, Connor Rodgers and Kyle Dvorchak’s GM Picks:

1. Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Click for the complete list and analysis

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

