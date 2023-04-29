Forte, Angel of Empire finish major Kentucky Derby workouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby points leader Forte clocked 49.80 seconds over four furlongs in the last major workouts for several Derby contenders at Churchill Downs.
The chestnut colt with 190 qualifying points and six wins including the Florida Derby in seven career starts was among four horses trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher to breeze ahead of the 149th Derby on May 6. With jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, Forte ran in tandem outside Bright Future and cruised down the front stretch before galloping out strong down the backstretch in 1:02.3.
Stablemate Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass earlier this month at Keeneland and has 150 points, also clocked 48.2 over the same distance and galloped out in 1:02.3. Kingsbarns (100) ran in tandem outside Derby-eligible Major Dude and each clocked 48.40 over four furlongs.
Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (154), who leads four Derby entrants trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, clocked 1:01.4 over five furlongs running outside stablemate Jace’s Road (45), who ran 1:01.2. Hit Show ran five furlongs in 59.60 outside Tapit’s Conquest, while Verifying clocked 59.40 alongside Ever So Mischievous in predawn workouts.
2023 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for Derby Day
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. But it’s not just the race that has everyone planning their trips to Churchill Downs. It’s the traditions and pageantry that have captivated millions across the globe.
The Kentucky Derby is known for its colorful and flashy hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.
The Kentucky Derby is known for its colorful and flashy hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.
After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle, hence why the race is nicknamed “the Run for the Roses.”
In 1883, New York socialite E. Berry Wall presented roses to the women at a party. Inspired by this gesture, Churchill Downs founder and president Meriwether Lewis Clark announced that roses were the official flower of the Kentucky Derby. In 1896, the tradition of draping a blanket of 554 red roses on the Kentucky Derby winner began.
Hot browns and other Kentucky Derby foods
When it comes to Kentucky Derby cuisine, it doesn’t get much better than the Kentucky Hot Brown. The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night delicacy for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.
You also can’t talk about Kentucky food without talking about its world-famous fried chicken. Thanks to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky., fried chicken may be the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass State.
From 1875-1929, the Kentucky Derby winner would stand in a circled area on the racetrack drawn in chalk dust. It began to be known as the “winner’s circle.” From 1930-1937, organizers moved the trophy presentation from the track to an area adjoining the clubhouse. An electric odds board and presentation stands were added in 1938 and every winning Kentucky Derby horse since then has been led to the winner’s circle.
The winner’s circle is usually only reserved for winners of the Derby, but it has hosted a limited amount of weddings and even has ashes of prominent horse racing and breeding industry workers spread on the ground.
“My Old Kentucky Home”
After the Call to Post is the playing of the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” The tradition dates back to the 1920s and the University of Louisville marching band has been part of the performance almost every year.
The song was written in the 1850s by Stephen Foster and features depictions of slavery in the pre-Civil War South. The song’s exact meanings and intentions have been subject to varying interpretations over the last 170 years, and, more recently, there have been renewed calls to re-examine the song’s place – on Derby Day and in American society at large.
The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby
The 149th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6.
What is the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.
Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.