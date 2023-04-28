NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, picks, trades and analysis for NFL draft first round

After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

It remains to be seen what other shakeups will hit the draft board when Round 1 actions gets underway tonight at 8pm ET. The Carolina Panthers have the top overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, and Carolina is widely expected to take Alabama QB Bryce Young with that selection. The other top selections could be heavily dominated by linemen, with edge rushers Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Will Anderson (Alabama) in the top-five on multiple mock drafts.

We’ll also be watching closely to see the fate of other top QBs, including Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who won two national titles with the Dawgs but has seen his draft status slip due to off-field issues.

Round 1 of the draft will start tonight, April 27th, at 8pm ET on ESPN, with rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know before commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first name. With Carolina on the clock, keep reading for all your Draft Day info and pick-by-pick updates and reaction:

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 – Live Updates and Reaction

1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Mike Florio: “This is a calculated risk for the Carolina Panthers, because he’s not a prototypical quarterback. We talk about analytics all the time as it relates to game decisions. Analytics has always been a part of personnel evaluations, and the analytics are not in favor of this pick. He is not prototypical size, height or weight or hand size for a quarterback. And that’s an issue. That’s where the Panthers have decided to roll the dice on a guy with an upside and also a downside. The analytics of personnel evaluations tell teams that chances are this isn’t going to work. But it’s still a chance it will, and that’s why the Panthers did it, reaching for the brass ring. They want the franchise quarterback. They’re willing to take a little risk in the hope of getting a significant reward.”

2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles via the New Orleans Saints) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee 

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (via Packers) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Giants) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma 

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia 

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Our experts at NBC Sports, including Peter King, Chris Simms, Mike Florio and the EDGE team, have put together several mock drafts with comprehensive analysis to get you ready for the big weekend. See below for a preview of who they think teams will take with the top picks in the Draft before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Peter King’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama.

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Titans (projected trade with Arizona): C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia.

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mike Florio’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

3. Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Connor Rogers’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (Via Broncos): CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State

Eric Froton’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks (from Denver): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Kyle Dvorchak’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via the Bears)

2. Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

3. Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

5. Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Eric Froton, Connor Rodgers and Kyle Dvorchak’s GM Picks:

1. Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on tonight, Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 as several NFL hopefuls gather in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station for a chance to watch their dreams come true. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. See below for the full draft order and answers to your frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

Ahead of the big weekend, Chris Simms has revealed the top prospects by position. Head to the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast to find out who made his highly anticipated top 5 for each position.

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. Green Bay Packers (via the New York Jets)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets (via the Green Bay Packers)
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

