NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, picks, trades and analysis for NFL draft first round

After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

It remains to be seen what other shakeups will hit the draft board when Round 1 actions gets underway tonight at 8pm ET. The Carolina Panthers have the top overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, and Carolina is widely expected to take Alabama QB Bryce Young with that selection. The other top selections could be heavily dominated by linemen, with edge rushers Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Will Anderson (Alabama) in the top-five on multiple mock drafts.

We’ll also be watching closely to see the fate of other top QBs, including Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who won two national titles with the Dawgs but has seen his draft status slip due to off-field issues.

Round 1 of the draft will start tonight, April 27th, at 8pm ET on ESPN, with rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know before commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first name. With Carolina on the clock, keep reading for all your Draft Day info and pick-by-pick updates and reaction:

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 – Live Updates and Reaction

1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Mike Florio: “This is a calculated risk for the Carolina Panthers, because he’s not a prototypical quarterback. We talk about analytics all the time as it relates to game decisions. Analytics has always been a part of personnel evaluations, and the analytics are not in favor of this pick. He is not prototypical size, height or weight or hand size for a quarterback. And that’s an issue. That’s where the Panthers have decided to roll the dice on a guy with an upside and also a downside. The analytics of personnel evaluations tell teams that chances are this isn’t going to work. But it’s still a chance it will, and that’s why the Panthers did it, reaching for the brass ring. They want the franchise quarterback. They’re willing to take a little risk in the hope of getting a significant reward.”

2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Texans take C.J. Stroud #2

WHOOOAAAA

This is the way it should have gone. Off the film, he is my #1 QB in this class.

Perfect for OC Bobby Slowik, coming from the Shanahan system. Stroud has natural feel and an arm that can make all the throws.

He's Brock Purdy on steroids. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

3. Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

I'm sure Texans fans are all kinds of excited right now but … this was not a smart move. Houston gave up way, way too much to move up for a pass rusher. After getting their QB the Texans needed to add lots of picks, not to give up a boatload for one player. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 28, 2023

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Colts take Anthony Richardson #4

We know he's got incredible skills. And I think he's gonna play right away, which he needs to do.

Shane Steichen is gonna use the Jalen Hurts offense to bring him along and improve on the flaws.

Jonathan Taylor & AR in the same backfield? Whoa. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Seahawks take Devon Witherspoon #5

Him across from Tariq Woolen? Woooo-weeee.

My #1 CB in this class. He checks all the boxes.

And he hits like he has no regard for anything on Earth. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Cardinals take Paris Johnson, Jr. #6

He's everything the NFL loves, long arms and great footwork.

But is his butt big enough? I question his ability to anchor vs NFL pass rushers.

Overall, a safe pick with a very high floor. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Raiders take Tyree Wilson #7

YES. Bring him along with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The FREAKIEST edge rusher in this draft.

And 4-3/3-4 versatility that fits the LV scheme.

The injury concern is the only reason he was here for them. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

What a scary offense the Falcons are going to have. Kyle Pitts. Drake London. Tyler Allgeier. Bijan Robinson. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2023

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Eagles take Jalen Carter #9

He's the best player in this draft. On the best roster in football. It doesn't even seem fair. Howie Roseman does it again.

Carter can do it all. A bigger, modern day version of Warren Sapp. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

Apparently, it became a little too clear that the Eagles would have taken Jalen Carter at No. 10. They ultimately needed to move up one spot in order to avoid being jumped. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2023

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles via the New Orleans Saints) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Bears take Darnell Wright #10

My #1 OT in this class. I love this guy. If you want to play smashmouth football, he's for you.

His athleticism might not be as squeaky-clean as Paris Johnson, but I like his strength to translate well to the NFL. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

Titans take Peter Skoronski #11

He is perfect for what they are, they want to beat you up and he fits that.

He's also one of the safest picks in the draft…he can play tackle but I think his highest ceiling is as a guard. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

12. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Lions take Jahmyr Gibbs #12

I know this seems high, but I had Gibbs right there with Bijan Robinson in my RB Tier 1.

Like the Falcons, Lions are going for it right now.

Gibbs can go 80 yds to the house from anywhere on the field. And like Bijan, he can play slot WR. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

I cannot stress enough how stupid taking Jahmyr Gibbs at 12 is. There won't be a worse pick tonight. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 28, 2023

13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Packers take Lukas Van Ness #13

Hercules! For 275 lbs, he has incredible strength.

And he’s the modern-day D-lineman who can play both DT & DE. Perfect for Joe Barry’s defense. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Steelers take Broderick Jones #14

They needed a tackle SO badly.

He’s a road grader, will help open up some holes for Najee Harris.

He can play a little stiff, but his length and potential are the best of any OT in this draft. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

15. New York Jets (via Packers) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

Jets take Will McDonald IV #15

Top 5 defense in football, and they add this guy?!

He’s as long as it gets. Maybe the best pound-for-pound strength in the draft.

He’s Leonard Floyd with better pass rush ability. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

McDonald has freaky pass rush tools – and goes to a defense that will allow him to play in attack mode as a rookie, definitely some Randy Gregory aspects to his game Joins #Jets edge rush rotation of Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson https://t.co/wixduxsU22 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 28, 2023

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Commanders take Emmanuel Forbes #16

Super fast, super long, elite traits.

I worry about his change of direction skills, but I definitely get why teams liked him. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers) – Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Patriots take Christian Gonzalez #17

He’s the Patriots prototype…the size, length, speed that an NFL team wants.

And the way that New England teaches and plays versatile schemes, he will fit in well there. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Lions take Jack Campbell #18

I like the player. Maybe not this high though.

Long, athletic, nothing he can't do on the field. I just wish he was more psycho in attacking downfield. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Buccaneers take Calijah Kancey #19

My 2nd DT in this draft, crazy explosive & disruptive.

I get the comparison, because it's as close to Aaron Donald in college football as I've seen.

On a talented front, they're going to ask him to shoot the gap and wreak havoc. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Seahawks take Jaxon Smith-Njigba #20

I like them going all-in on supporting Geno Smith. He's got some elite pieces.

I worried about JSN winning on the outside, but this is a perfect role for him. In a good offense, he can dominate in the slot. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

The #Seahawks have drafted 2 of my favorite players in the entire class — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 28, 2023

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Chargers take Quentin Johnston #21

Fits their mold, they like BIG receivers.

Johnston has big play ability. And even when he's covered, Justin Herbert will get him those 50/50 balls. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Ravens take Zay Flowers #22

This takes their offense to another level.

My #1 WR in this draft. Route-winning potential with gamebreaking ability…Lamar has to be happy. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Vikings take Jordan Addison #23

I love the route-running ability. I wanted more playmaking ability, but this is an offense that really values that polish and ability to read defenses. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

24. Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Giants take Deonte Banks #24

Size, strength, explosive ability, and great ball skills. He's a true island corner, which is what Wink Martindale will love for him to do.

He has all the skills to be one of the best CBs in football, he just needs refinement. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Giants) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Bills take Dalton Kincaid #25

My #1 TE in the draft.

Great route-runner, ball skills, and violent after the catch. And it's not just pretty-boy stuff, he can block.

And I've said for a long time now that the Bills need more weapons. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Cowboys take Mazi Smith #26

They need size in the middle.

He's a big run-stopping DT, and an athletic freak to boot.

The film doesn't always match it, but his potential is there. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Jaguars take Anton Harrison #27

Style of play, need…everything made sense for them.

With Jawaan Taylor gone and Cam Robinson facing suspension, they'll need Harrison right off the bat.

His pass protecting skills are up to NFL starting LT level. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Bengals take Myles Murphy #28

Cincy needs depth on their D-line, I could see him taking the torch from Sam Hubbard down the road.

Though I don't love his body, he knows how to shoot gaps and is a solid all-around player. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Saints take Bryan Bresee #29

There's just not a lot of guys on the planet who can move like he does at 300 lbs.

He's got the versatility to be a NT, 3-technique, 5-technique.

I think he'll be a big interior pass rusher for New Orleans. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

Eagles take Nolan Smith #30

The rich get richer!

They just have so much versatility on their D-line now. Can send guys from everywhere.

Smith isn't big, but he's super-fast and has the best first-step and bend in this draft. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Chiefs take Felix Anudike-Uzomah #31

He's ready to play NFL starting DE right now.

Don't see him as a top-tier pass rusher, but he's physical and has no weakness to his game. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears.