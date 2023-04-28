Nadal’s uncle expects him to play at French Open

Associated PressApr 28, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven
Getty Images
MADRID – The uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal says the 22-time Grand Slam winner plans to be back fit in time to play the French Open next month.

Toni Nadal told Spain’s Radio Marca on Friday his nephew will soon be ready to return from a hip injury that has sidelined him since January. Toni Nadal, who coached Rafael until the end of the 2017 season, said he expects him to try to come back at Rome in early May.

“He’s going to play in Paris, although how he trains in the coming weeks and what he can do in Rome will be important to measure his aspirations there,” Toni Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal is undergoing a slow recovery from a left hip flexor injury at the Australian Open. The issue has kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

The 36-year-old Nadal won his record-extending 14th French Open title last year.

The French Open starts on May 28. Given Nadal’s age and trouble with injuries, it could be his last best shot at breaking his tie of Grand Slam titles with Novak Djokovic.

Electronic line calls at all ATP men’s tennis events by 2025

Associated PressApr 28, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
There won’t be any more arguing with line judges over calls at tennis tournaments on the ATP men’s tour as of 2025 – because there won’t be any more line judges at those events by then.

The London-based ATP announced Friday that it will use Electronic Line Calling Live – known as ELC Live – for all “out” calls in all matches beginning two years from now. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire, but the line judges who used to be entrusted with determining where shots landed will no longer be present on court.

It represents the next step toward relying on technology for line calls in a process that gained speed at the 2017 Next Gen ATP Finals, when ELC Live was first tried on the men’s tour.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA women’s tennis tour has not made any announcements regarding any plans for electronic calls at its tournaments. A WTA spokesperson wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday: “This is something that we have been reviewing and are very interested in.”

Line judges were used at fewer and fewer sites during the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020, including at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, Grand Slam tournaments that are not run by the ATP and thus do not need to adhere to the tour’s policies.

Electronic systems have been used mainly on hard courts and grass courts, but the ATP said its new policy will include every surface, including clay courts.

Some in the sport, including the French Open, where main-draw play begins on May 28, have resisted switching away from humans making calls because tennis balls leave marks in the clay that can be used to determine where a shot hit the ground.

“This is a landmark moment for our sport, and not one we’ve reached without careful consideration. Tradition is core to tennis and line judges have played an important part in the game over the years,” ATP CEO Andrea Gaudenzi said.

“That said, we have a responsibility to embrace innovation and new technologies,” Gaudenzi added. “Our sport deserves the most accurate form of officiating.”

Ruud stunned by qualifier Arnaldi in Madrid Open second round

Associated PressApr 28, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MADRID – Fourth-ranked Casper Ruud was upset by Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open on Friday.

The 105th-ranked Arnaldi beat Ruud 6-3, 6-4 for the 22-year-old’s first win over a top-10 player. After sealing the surprising victory, Arnaldi raised his arms and thumped his chest, smiling broadly.

“Today, I don’t know, maybe the stadium, maybe the pressure on him, but I played the best match of my life,” said Arnaldi, who landed 35 winners and broke Ruud’s serve three times.

Ruud, 24, reached the final of both the French Open and U.S. Open last year. But despite winning the Estoril Open in Portugal earlier this month, the Norwegian player has struggled at bigger events in 2023, including a second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays the 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori later, while women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Julia Grabher.