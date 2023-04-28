Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins this Sunday, April 30 as the MLB excitement continues on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Each week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins game will include play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters alongside analysts Tommy Hutton and Ryan Sweeney.

How to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins:

Date: Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30 Time: 12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET

12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET Location: loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins – 12:05 PM

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox – 1:35 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals – 1:35 PM

Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers – 1:40 PM

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets – 1:40 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins – 2:10 PM

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox – 2:10 PM

LA Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 PM

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers – 2:35 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies – 3:10 PM

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres – 4:05 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs Oakland Athletics – 4:07 PM

St. Louis Cardinals vs LA Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros – 7:10 PM

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

