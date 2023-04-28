When is the 2023 NFL Draft today? Date, start time, how to watch Rounds 2 and 3 of the Draft tonight

With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, teams now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization.
Round 1 is in the books, with QB Bryce Young first off the board to Carolina and a flurry of trades on an exciting Thursday in Kansas City. Last year’s 2022 NFL Draft saw DE Travon Walker taken as the No. 1 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that every pick matters — from first overall to “Mr. Irrelevant” at 262.
So, what will happen this year? NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, location, draft order and more.
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round took place on Thursday.
Rounds two and three begin at 7pm ET on Friday and the last four rounds will happen starting at 12pm ET on Saturday.
What time does the NFL Draft start tonight ?
Who are the best players available after Round 1?
Per Pro Football Talk, QB Will Levis of Kentucky leads the list of best players available entering Day 2, followed by Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. Click here for the full list of top prospects after Round 1.
Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at Union Station, which is located near the city’s World War I Museum and Memorial.
This will be the first time that Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft since its’ inception in 1936. The first draft in NFL history took place at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the nine teams in existence at the time gathered to select from a pool of 90 players.
How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?
ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Who has the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft?
While the Chicago Bears originally held possession of the No. 1 overall pick at the conclusion of the season, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Bears for the top spot on March 10.
The Bears agreed to swap with Carolina in a deal that included the Panther’s ninth and 61st picks, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore.
The Panthers have only held the draft’s top spot one other time in franchise history when they selected quarterback Cam Newton out of Auburn in 2011. Newton’s nine seasons spent in a Panther’s jersey saw many ups and downs. From the “Superman” era and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 to seasons riddled by injury and losing records, the selection made in 2011 may not have panned out to Carolina’s liking.
Now, first-year head coach Frank Reich and his regime will try to make things right with a selection that they hope will translate into an eventual Lombardi.
NFL Mock Drafts 2023
With the real thing underway, the team at NBC Sports has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your mock draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.
2023 Draft Round 1 Results
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from AZ) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from GB) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from PIT) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants (from JAX) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.