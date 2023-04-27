Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on tonight, Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 as several NFL hopefuls gather in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station for a chance to watch their dreams come true. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. See below for the full draft order and answers to your frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

Ahead of the big weekend, Chris Simms has revealed the top prospects by position. Head to the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast to find out who made his highly anticipated top 5 for each position.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. Green Bay Packers (via the New York Jets)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets (via the Green Bay Packers)
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

With the real thing just weeks away, it’s never too early to start putting together mock drafts. The team at NBC Sports EDGE has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.

Where will the 2024 NFL Draft take place?

Next year’s draft will be in Detroit, Michigan. Time and dates have not yet been announced.

RELATED: NBC Sports EDGE 2023 Draft content hub

NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, analysis and reaction for each first round draft pick

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

It remains to be seen what other shakeups will hit the draft board when Round 1 actions gets underway tonight at 8pm ET. The Carolina Panthers have the top overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, and Carolina is widely expected to take Alabama QB Bryce Young with that selection. The other top selections could be heavily dominated by linemen, with edge rushers Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Will Anderson (Alabama) in the top-five on multiple mock drafts.

We’ll also be watching closely to see the fate of other top QBs, including Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who won two national titles with the Dawgs but has seen his draft status slip due to off-field issues.

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projecting the top picks in this year’s NFL Draft

Round 1 of the draft will start tonight, April 27th, at 8pm ET on ESPN, with rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know before commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first name. With Carolina on the clock, keep reading for all your Draft Day info and pick-by-pick updates and reaction:

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears (the Bears will now pick ninth overall).

RELATED: Bryce Young says he will use “anticipation” to make up for lack of height

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets (via Packers)
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft tonight: Channel, start time, draft order, dates, location, mock drafts, and more

By Apr 27, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, Thursday, April 27 and runs through Saturday, April 29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The Carolina Panthers traded up in March and now have the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

After the departure of QBs  Baker MayfieldSam Darnold and P.J. Walker, the Panthers are expected to use their first pick on a quarterback. But who will go first? Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms released his 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings with a complete analysis and predictions on which athletes will go first by position.

But that’s not all–NBC Sports Edge also put together an extensive list of mock drafts with additional analysis on everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream the event as well as the full order for the first round.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft tonight:

  • Date: Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29
  • Location: Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Time: The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.
  • Channel: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

RELATED: NBC Sports EDGE 2023 Draft content hub

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. Green Bay Packers (via the New York Jets)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets (via the Green Bay Packers)
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

With the real thing underway, it’s never too early to start putting together mock drafts. The team at NBC Sports EDGE has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Season and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!