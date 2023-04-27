NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, first-round order ahead of tonight’s Draft

After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

It remains to be seen what other shakeups will hit the draft board when Round 1 actions gets underway tonight at 8pm ET. The Carolina Panthers have the top overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, and Carolina is widely expected to take Alabama QB Bryce Young with that selection. The other top selections could be heavily dominated by linemen, with edge rushers Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Will Anderson (Alabama) in the top-five on multiple mock drafts.

We’ll also be watching closely to see the fate of other top QBs, including Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who won two national titles with the Dawgs but has seen his draft status slip due to off-field issues.

Round 1 of the draft will start tonight, April 27th, at 8pm ET on ESPN, with rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know before commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first name. With Carolina on the clock, keep reading for all your Draft Day info:

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears (the Bears will now pick ninth overall).

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Order

Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns) Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (via Packers) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs