NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, first-round order ahead of tonight’s Draft

By Apr 27, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
After months of waiting and watching, the 2023 NFL Draft is officially here, where the next generation of talent will enter the league and all 32 teams will hope to address a variety of needs on both sides of the ball. Much of the conversation pre-Draft hinged on the future of someone who was drafted back in 2005: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed all but guaranteed to leave his long-time team in Green Bay, and ultimately did, when the Packers sent him to the Jets as part of a trade that saw the two teams swap first-round picks (the full terms of the deal are here).

It remains to be seen what other shakeups will hit the draft board when Round 1 actions gets underway tonight at 8pm ET. The Carolina Panthers have the top overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, and Carolina is widely expected to take Alabama QB Bryce Young with that selection. The other top selections could be heavily dominated by linemen, with edge rushers Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Will Anderson (Alabama) in the top-five on multiple mock drafts.

We’ll also be watching closely to see the fate of other top QBs, including Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who won two national titles with the Dawgs but has seen his draft status slip due to off-field issues.

Round 1 of the draft will start tonight, April 27th, at 8pm ET on ESPN, with rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday. NBC Sports will be tracking live updates, expert analysis and reaction along the way, and has everything you need to know before commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first name. With Carolina on the clock, keep reading for all your Draft Day info:

What time is the NFL Draft tonight?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the number one pick in the NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after a March trade with the Chicago Bears (the Bears will now pick ninth overall).

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets (via Packers)
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

Expanded 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

               Every pick from every round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Our experts at NBC Sports, including Peter King, Chris Simms, Mike Florio and the EDGE team, have put together several mock drafts with comprehensive analysis to get you ready for the big weekend. See below for a preview of who they think teams will take with the top picks in the Draft before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Peter King’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama.

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Titans (projected trade with Arizona): C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia.

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mike Florio’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

3. Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Connor Roger’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (Via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Eric Froton’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks (from Denver): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Kyle Dvorchak’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via the Bears)

2. Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

3. Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

5. Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Eric Froton, Connor Rodgers and Kyle Dvorchak’s GM Picks:

1. Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

