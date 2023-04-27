When is the 2023 NFL Draft today? Date, start time, how to watch Round 1 of the Draft tonight

With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, teams now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization.

Just mere hours remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams. Last year’s 2022 NFL Draft saw DE Travon Walker taken as the No. 1 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that every pick matters — from first overall to “Mr. Irrelevant” at 262.

RELATED: Expanded 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

So, what will happen this year? NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, location, draft order and more.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on Thursday, with rounds two and three on Friday and the last four on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

RELATED: Every pick from every round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at Union Station, which is located near the city’s World War I Museum and Memorial.

This will be the first time that Kansas City has hosted the NFL Draft since its’ inception in 1936. The first draft in NFL history took place at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the nine teams in existence at the time gathered to select from a pool of 90 players.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who has the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft?

While the Chicago Bears originally held possession of the No. 1 overall pick at the conclusion of the season, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Bears for the top spot on March 10.

The Bears agreed to swap with Carolina in a deal that included the Panther’s ninth and 61st picks, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Panthers have only held the draft’s top spot one other time in franchise history when they selected quarterback Cam Newton out of Auburn in 2011. Newton’s nine seasons spent in a Panther’s jersey saw many ups and downs. From the “Superman” era and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 to seasons riddled by injury and losing records, the selection made in 2011 may not have panned out to Carolina’s liking.

Now, first-year head coach Frank Reich and his regime will try to make things right with a selection that they hope will translate into an eventual Lombardi.

RELATED: What’s next for the Bears after trading the No. 1 pick?

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

With the real thing just weeks away, it’s never too early to start putting together mock drafts. The team at NBC Sports has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.

RELATED: NBC Sports EDGE 2023 Draft content hub

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns) Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (via Packers) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.