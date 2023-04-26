NBC Sports and Kentucky Derby launch interactive experience to inspire fans to host their own Derby parties

NBC Sports and the Kentucky Derby have launched an interactive tour highlighting the activities and pageantry associated with the Kentucky Derby to inspire fans to host their own Kentucky Derby parties ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
In partnership with Woodford Reserve, vineyard vines and TwinSpires.com, fans will be able to experience the traditional fashion, special food and drink, and wagering that are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, including:
- Food and Drink: Drink mint juleps and mocktails alongside bite-size appetizers courtesy of Woodford Reserve.
- Fashion: vineyard vines is back for their 13th year as the Official Style of the Kentucky Derby. Discover the new Derby Collection, receive giveaways and don a fascinator at the trailer’s rose replica photo op.
- Wagering: Learn more about the contenders and betting options for this year’s race with TwinSpires.com and take photos at the trailer’s custom Churchill Downs photo op.
Leading up to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, the experience will make stops in five cities following yesterday’s kickoff appearance in Dallas, Texas:
- Nashville, Tennnesse: April 26 and April 27
- Cincinnati, Ohio: April 29
- Baltimore, Maryland: May 2
- New York, New York: May 4
- Louisville, Kentucky: Derby Day (May 6)
All fans that visit the experience can enter for the chance to win the “Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Home” and learn more about hosting their own Kentucky Derby party at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/party.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby
The 149th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6. Coverage begins at 12pm ET on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
What is the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.
Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.