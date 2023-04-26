The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 as several NFL hopefuls gather in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station for a chance to watch their dreams come true. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. See below for the full draft order and answers to your frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

Ahead of the big weekend, Chris Simms has revealed the top prospects by position. Head to the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast to find out who made his highly anticipated top 5 for each position.

Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

Where will the 2024 NFL Draft take place?

Next year’s draft will be in Detroit, Michigan. Time and dates have not yet been announced.

