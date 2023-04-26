The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Our experts at NBC Sports, including Peter King, Chris Simms and the EDGE team, have put together several mock drafts with comprehensive analysis to get you ready for the big weekend. See below for a preview of who they think teams will take with the top picks in the Draft before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
RELATED: 2023 NFL Draft order – Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7
Peter King’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft
1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama.
2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
3. Titans (projected trade with Arizona): C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State
4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia.
Click here for the full slate of Peter King’s FMIA picks for Round 1 of the NFL Draft
Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft
1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Click to here to watch all of Simms’ first-round picks for 2023.
Connor Roger’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:
1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seahawks (Via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Click for the complete list and analysis
Eric Froton’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:
1. Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Texans: CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State
3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5. Seahawks (from Denver): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Click here to see the full draft rundown and click here to see Froton’s Mock Draft 1.0
Kyle Dvorchak’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0:
1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via the Bears)
2. Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
3. Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
4. Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
5. Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
Click here for the full draft rundown and click here to see Dvorchak’s Mock Draft 2.0
Eric Froton, Connor Rodgers and Kyle Dvorchak’s GM Picks:
1. Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Click for the complete list and analysis
Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station.
RELATED: How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft
What time does the NFL Draft start?
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.
RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend
Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Season and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!