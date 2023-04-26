2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projecting the top picks in this year’s NFL Draft

By Apr 26, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Our experts at NBC Sports, including Peter King, Chris Simms and the EDGE team, have put together several mock drafts with comprehensive analysis to get you ready for the big weekend. See below for a preview of who they think teams will take with the top picks in the Draft before Round 1 kicks off on Thursday. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Peter King’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama.

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Titans (projected trade with Arizona): C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia.

Chris Simms’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 

5. Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Connor Roger’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (Via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Eric Froton’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seahawks (from Denver): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Kyle Dvorchak’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (via the Bears)

2. Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

3. Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

5. Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Eric Froton, Connor Rodgers and Kyle Dvorchak’s GM Picks:

1. Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

By Apr 25, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 as several NFL hopefuls gather in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station for a chance to watch their dreams come true. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. See below for the full draft order and answers to your frequently asked questions surrounding the event.

Ahead of the big weekend, Chris Simms has revealed the top prospects by position. Head to the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast to find out who made his highly anticipated top 5 for each position.

2023 Draft Round 1 Order

  1. Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

With the real thing just weeks away, it’s never too early to start putting together mock drafts. The team at NBC Sports EDGE has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.

Where will the 2024 NFL Draft take place?

Next year’s draft will be in Detroit, Michigan. Time and dates have not yet been announced.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft: Channel, draft order, dates, location, mock drafts, and more

By Apr 25, 2023, 7:33 AM EDT
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The Carolina Panthers traded up in March and now have the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

After the departure of QBs  Baker MayfieldSam Darnold and P.J. Walker, the Panthers are expected to use their first pick on a quarterback. But who will go first? Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms released his 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings with a complete analysis and predictions on which athletes will go first by position.

But that’s not all–NBC Sports Edge also put together an extensive list of mock drafts with additional analysis on everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream the event as well as the full order for the first round.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • Date: Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29
  • Location: Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
  • Time: The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.
  • Channel: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

