2023 Kentucky Derby: Traditions, food, drinks and other iconic customs for Derby Day

By Apr 26, 2023, 11:47 AM EDT
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. But it’s not just the race that has everyone planning their trips to Churchill Downs. It’s the traditions and pageantry that have captivated millions across the globe.

Catch these traditions live at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which will air on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and keep reading to prepare for all the most fun and festive elements of Derby day. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Hats

The Kentucky Derby is known for its colorful and flashy hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.

Kentucky Derby 2021 fashion: Outfit ideas, latest styles, trends, hats
Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re pressed for time or have run out of ideas, there are also many options available online or in stores. The Spring 2023 line from Kentucky Derby 149 Featured Milliner Christine A. Moore Millinery includes an array of hats and fascinators in neutral colors, pinks and cool tones.

Mint juleps

The recipe, of course, contains mint and Kentucky bourbon, but also can include pomegranate, orange, lemon and a dash of honey from Versailles, France, if you happen to have some.

If you’re more into fruit, why not try a cherry-infused variation of the Mint Julep, a blackberry take on the cocktail, or a recipe that incorporates strawberry.

The Garland of Roses

After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle, hence why the race is nicknamed “the Run for the Roses.”

In 1883, New York socialite E. Berry Wall presented roses to the women at a party. Inspired by this gesture, Churchill Downs founder and president Meriwether Lewis Clark announced that roses were the official flower of the Kentucky Derby. In 1896, the tradition of draping a blanket of 554 red roses on the Kentucky Derby winner began.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hot browns and other Kentucky Derby foods

When it comes to Kentucky Derby cuisine, it doesn’t get much better than the Kentucky Hot Brown. The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night delicacy for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.

You also can’t talk about Kentucky food without talking about its world-famous fried chicken. Thanks to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky., fried chicken may be the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass State.

The winner’s circle

From 1875-1929, the Kentucky Derby winner would stand in a circled area on the racetrack drawn in chalk dust. It began to be known as the “winner’s circle.” From 1930-1937, organizers moved the trophy presentation from the track to an area adjoining the clubhouse. An electric odds board and presentation stands were added in 1938 and every winning Kentucky Derby horse since then has been led to the winner’s circle.

The winner’s circle is usually only reserved for winners of the Derby, but it has hosted a limited amount of weddings and even has ashes of prominent horse racing and breeding industry workers spread on the ground.

“My Old Kentucky Home”

After the Call to Post is the playing of the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” The tradition dates back to the 1920s and the University of Louisville marching band has been part of the performance almost every year.

The song was written in the 1850s by Stephen Foster and features depictions of slavery in the pre-Civil War South. The song’s exact meanings and intentions have been subject to varying interpretations over the last 170 years, and, more recently, there have been renewed calls to re-examine the song’s place – on Derby Day and in American society at large.

Embrace the most important Kentucky Derby tradition and watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBC Sports and Kentucky Derby launch interactive experience to inspire fans to host their own Derby parties

By Apr 26, 2023, 11:17 AM EDT
NBC Sports and the Kentucky Derby have launched an interactive tour highlighting the activities and pageantry associated with the Kentucky Derby to inspire fans to host their own Kentucky Derby parties ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

In partnership with Woodford Reserve, vineyard vines and TwinSpires.com, fans will be able to experience the traditional fashion, special food and drink, and wagering that are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, including:

  • Food and Drink: Drink mint juleps and mocktails alongside bite-size appetizers courtesy of Woodford Reserve.
  • Fashion: vineyard vines is back for their 13th year as the Official Style of the Kentucky Derby. Discover the new Derby Collection, receive giveaways and don a fascinator at the trailer’s rose replica photo op.
  • Wagering: Learn more about the contenders and betting options for this year’s race with TwinSpires.com and take photos at the trailer’s custom Churchill Downs photo op.

Leading up to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, the experience will make stops in five cities following yesterday’s kickoff appearance in Dallas, Texas:

  • Nashville, Tennnesse: April 26 and April 27
  • Cincinnati, Ohio: April 29
  • Baltimore, Maryland: May 2
  • New York, New York: May 4
  • Louisville, Kentucky: Derby Day (May 6)

All fans that visit the experience can enter for the chance to win the “Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Home” and learn more about hosting their own Kentucky Derby party at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/party.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 149th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6. Coverage begins at 12pm ET on NBC, PeacockNBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

Arrogate, California Chrome elected to racing’s hall of fame

Associated PressApr 25, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT
Michael Clevenger/Louisville Courier Journal
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Jockey Corey Nakatani and horses Arrogate, California Chrome and Songbird were elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in the contemporary category.

Jockey Fernando Toro was elected via the historic review committee. John W. Hanes II, Leonard W. Jerome and Stella F. Thayer were selected as Pillars of the Turf.

The class will be enshrined on Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs.

Arrogate, California Chrome, and Songbird were elected in their first year of eligibility.

Nakatani won 3,909 races with purse earnings of $234,554,534 in a career that spanned from 1988-2018.

Arrogate had a 7-1-1- record from 11 starts and his earnings of $17,422,600 were a North American earnings record. He was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

California Chrome had a record of 16-4-1 from 27 starts and earnings of $14,752,650. He was voted Horse of the Year in 2014, when he won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and again in 2016. He was trained by Art Sherman.

Songbird had a record of 13-2-0 from 15 starts and earnings of $4,692,000. She earned Eclipse Awards for 2-year-old filly in 2015 and 3-year-old filly in 2016. She was trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer.