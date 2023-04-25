Carlos Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open

Apr 25, 2023
MADRID – Carlos Alcaraz gets another chance to defend a title at home in Spain, and move closer to regaining the No. 1 ranking.

After winning in Barcelona for a second year in a row last week, the 19-year-old Alcaraz stayed in Spain to try to repeat as Madrid Open champion and practically guarantee a return to the top of the rankings.

Daniil Medvedev will be his top challenger at the clay-court tournament after the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic because of injuries. Defending women’s champion Ons Jabeur also won’t play in Madrid this year because of an injury.

The second-ranked Alcaraz is chasing Djokovic for the No. 1 spot after having traded the top ranking with him three times this season. If he wins the title in Madrid, Alcaraz would only need to play one match in Rome to be back at No. 1. The Spaniard can also get back to the top by playing at least one match in Madrid and winning in Rome.

Alcaraz had never successfully defended a title until winning the Barcelona Open this year, which gave him his third title of the season and ninth overall in his impressive young career. He was the first player to repeat as Barcelona champion since Nadal won there three times in a row from 2016-18.

“I’m a bit tired after Barcelona, but the focus is already on this tournament (in Madrid),” Alcaraz said. “I’ve gained a lot of experience since my win here last year. I’ve grown both as a player and as a person. I’m still the same person, but maybe a bit more mature.”

Alcaraz beat both Nadal and Djokovic on his way to his Madrid title last year. He said playing at home did not add any extra pressure.

“It’s always motivating to have my family, friends and local fans supporting me,” Alcaraz said. “I don’t see it as pressure. It’s a pleasure to be able to play in front of my people in Spain. It’s different than anywhere else. It’s a unique feeling.”

Four other players have a chance to become No. 1 heading into the French Open, including Medvedev, who did not play in Madrid last year. The others are Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, who would need to do well both in Madrid and Rome. Tsitsipas lost the Barcelona final to Alcaraz, while Rublev is coming off a title in Monte Carlo and Ruud won in Estoril.

Jabeur pulled out because of an injured left calf, though both Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, the two highest-ranked players in the world, will be playing in the tournament at the Caja Magica (“Magic Box”) tennis complex in the Spanish capital.

The tournament was expanded this year, with a bigger main draw and longer schedule.

In the first round of the women’s draw on Tuesday, Ana Bogdan rallied to defeat Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in a match that lasted more than three hours. Sorana Cirstea beat American Lauren Davis 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, while Karolina Muchova defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-2.

Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

Apr 25, 2023
The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate 1 British pound (about $1.25) for each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine – which could top 500,000 pounds ($620,000) – after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war.

Club chairman Ian Hewitt said at Tuesday’s annual spring news conference for the oldest Grand Slam tournament that letting Russians and Belarusians compete at Wimbledon after banning them a year ago because of the invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022 was “probably the most difficult decision during my chairmanship.”

Hewitt and club chief executive Sally Bolton said Wimbledon will not be broadcast in Russia or Belarus, and their media will not be allowed at the tournament this year. They also said flags or sign of support for either of those countries and the war will be barred from the grounds and that players have started signing a declaration that they will not show support for Russia, Belarus or the war in Ukraine, a requirement for them to participate.

On other topics, Hewitt and Bolton said:

– In-match coaching from the stands will be permitted during Wimbledon for the first time on a trial basis;

– Roger Federer, who won eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club and retired last year, will be celebrated in some way during this year’s tournament;

– Billie Jean King and other members of the Original 9 will be honored on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the WTA women’s tour;

– men’s doubles will be reduced from best-of-five-set matches to best-of-three-sets.

On March 31, the All England Club sent out a statement announcing it would let players from Russia and Belarus enter Wimbledon this year “as ‘neutral’ athletes and complying with appropriate conditions.” The club said those players would be prohibited from expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and from receiving funds from Russia or Belarus or “companies operated or controlled by” those two countries.

Among the players now eligible to return to Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who is ranked No. 2 and won the Australian Open for the year’s first Grand Slam title in January, and Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a former No. 1 who won the 2021 U.S. Open title.

Others include Victoria Azarenka, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 from Belarus, and Karen Khachanov, a two-time major semifinalist and former member of the top 10 from Russia.

Since Russia, with help from Belarus, first launched its attack more than a year ago, their athletes have been held out of various team sports competitions, including the men’s World Cup in soccer and the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup in tennis. Tennis tournaments outside of Britain have allowed individual Russian and Belarusian players to compete as “neutral” athletes – their nationalities are not listed in the official brackets, results or graphics on TV broadcasts of matches.

Main-draw action at Wimbledon begins this year on July 3; the women’s singles final is July 15, and the men’s is July 16.

In April 2022, the All England Club said it would ban Russians or Belarusians from entering Wimbledon. That drew immediate criticism from the WTA and the ATP, along with some prominent players, such as Novak Djokovic, and led the two tours to say in May that they would withhold all of their rankings points from Wimbledon, an unprecedented move.

Ons Jabeur out of clay-court Madrid Open with injured calf

Apr 24, 2023
MADRID — Defending champion Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Madrid Open because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month.

The No. 4-ranked Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, stopped playing against No. 1 Iga Swiatek while trailing 3-0 in the first set of their semifinal at the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jabeur posted what she called “an update on my situation” on her Twitter account, saying that she had “many medical exams” that revealed a “small tear” in her calf.

“I will need more time to recover,” she said, adding: “I am sad to announce that I won’t be able to compete” in Madrid.

Jabeur is the latest high-profile player to withdraw, joining 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Jabeur was the runner-up at two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022: Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

She came into the French Open last year as one of the title favorites after success on red clay – including the title in Madrid – but lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

Play begins in Paris on May 28.