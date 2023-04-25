The 2023 USFL action continues in Week 3 with four games you won’t want to miss. First on Saturday, April 29 the New Orleans Breakers (2-0) take on the Birmingham Stallions (2-0) at Protective Stadium. Coverage begins at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network and Peacock. The excitement continues at 7:00 PM ET when the Memphis Showboats (0-2) and Houston Gamblers (0-2) go head-to-head at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Sunday, April 30 it’s the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) vs the Philadelphia Stars (1-1) at Ford Field. Coverage begins at noon on NBC and Peacock. Then at 4:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Generals (1-1) will take the same field in Detroit, Michigan where they will face the Michigan Panthers (2-0). See below for additional information on how to watch this weekend’s games on Peacock.
2023 USFL Week 3 Schedule:
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Memphis at Houston – 7 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
New Jersey at Michigan – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Where are the new locations for the 2023 USFL Season?
The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.
- The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.
- The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
How can I watch USFL games on Peacock?
