Evenepoel keeps Liège title, Vollering gets Ardennes triple

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 12:07 AM EDT
LIEGE, Belgium — World champion Remco Evenepoel put on an impressive attacking display Sunday to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège for the second year in a row with a solo effort as his main rival Tadej Pogacar crashed out of cycling’s oldest classic with a fractured wrist.

Back to racing after three-weeks of altitude training, Evenepoel was the strongest in the tough rainy conditions to remain unbeaten in the prestigious hilly event. The versatile Belgian had triumphed at “La Doyenne” at his first attempt last year.

“It’s amazing, it was a super tough race,” the 23-year-old Evenepoel said. “I’m just so happy to take two out of two here in Liege.”

Earlier, Demi Vollering completed a prestigious hat trick of wins in the Ardennes classics as she claimed victory in the women’s race. The 26-year-old Dutch rider also triumphed in the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne this year, following in the footsteps of her sports director at the SD Worx team, Anna van der Breggen, who also achieved the feat in 2017.

Following a terrific start to the season, two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar also aimed for the rare triple but had to abandon the race after 85 kilometers (53 miles) because of his crash. Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates said he suffered fractured bones in his left wrist requiring surgery.

Team doctor Adrian Rotunno said Pogacar broke “his left scaphoid and lunate bones. The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a specialist hand surgeon here in Genk.”

It was unclear whether the injury would prevent Pogacar from taking part in the Tour de France, which starts July 1.

“I send him all my support, all my strength. I hope he is well,” said Evenepoel, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step. “It’s a shame he couldn’t finish the race, but that’s part of the competition. Anyone can fall, I’ve experienced that too.”

Evenepoel’s career was put on hold for several months following a crash at the 2020 Tour of Lombardy that left him with a fractured pelvis and a damaged right lung. He recovered well from the accident and became world champion last year.

Without Pogacar to derail his plans in the finale, Evenepoel attacked 33.5 kilometers from the finish line, once the last breakaway riders were caught. In the steepest part of the Cote de La Redoute, only Tom Pidcock was able to follow.

Evenepoel made the most of another climb to try another move with 30 kilometers left when he noticed that Pidcock was struggling, and this time the British rider could not hang on to his wheel.

“With the new climb, after La Redoute, I knew I had to go all out to drop everyone,” Evenepoel said. That’s where I made the most difference, I think.”

Using his strong time-trial skills, Evenepoel then produced an impressive solo effort through roads lined with fans shouting his name and lighting flares. As he approached the finish, Evenepoel gestured to urge the fans to make more noise and crossed the line with his arms wide open.

Chasers crossed more than one minute behind, with Pidcock securing a second-place finish in a sprint ahead of Santiago Buitrago.

Evenepoel came to prominence during his first pro season with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team in 2019 when he won the prestigious Clasica San Sebastian ahead of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet. He also secured a silver medal in the time trial at the world championships that year.

He will now turn his focus to the Giro d’Italia next month, where he will be among the main contenders.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is one of the “monuments” of cycling, the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport, along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

Vollering outsprinted Elisa Longo Borghini to win the hilly 142.8-kilometer race for the second time in her career and claim a fifth win this season. Vollering’s teammate Marlen Reusser was third, 22 seconds off the pace.

Longo Borghini and Vollering attacked from a reduced group of riders in the final ascent of the day and built a 23-second lead coming into the last five kilometers. Longo Borghini launched the final sprint 150 meters from the finish line but Vollering’s raw power was too much for her to handle.

Pogacar, Vollering win Flèche Wallonne, aim for Ardennes hat trick

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 10:56 AM EDT
HUY, Belgium — Nothing can stop Tadej Pogacar right now, not even one of the toughest climbs in cycling.

The two-time Tour de France champion earned his third one-day classic victory of the season season by triumphing at the top of the Mur de Huy for the first time to claim the Flèche Wallonne race, and add another trophy to his already storied career.

The 24-year-old has been untouchable on all grounds this year, dominating the field at the Tour of Flanders and then the Amstel Gold Race last weekend. His performance in the small Belgian town along the river Meuse marked his sixth race victory of 2023 – to go with six stage wins at the weeklong Paris-Nice and Tour of Andalucia races – a streak that is drawing comparisons with cycling great Eddy Merckx.

In the women’s race, Demi Vollering was also in a class of her own in the final grueling ascent leading to the finish as she dropped all her rivals to secure a second one-day classic victory in the space of four days.

The 26-year-old Dutch rider accelerated at the foot of the Mur de Huy – a 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) ascent with an average gradient of 9.6% with sections as steep as 19% that decides the outcome of the race. She moved away from the leading pack to follow up her victory at Amstel Gold Race last weekend with another big win.

Both Pogacar and Vollering will aim for a triple of the Ardennes races this weekend at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, an even more prestigious classic they already won two years ago.

Pogacar will be up against defending champion Remco Evenepoel, who is also the reigning world champion. Only the late Davide Rebellin and Philippe Gilbert have managed to win the Amstel, the Flèche and Liège in succession during the same season.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is one of the “monuments” of cycling – the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport – along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

The battle between the male main contenders really kicked off once the last breakaway rider, Louis Vervaeke, was caught by the peloton with one kilometer left. Michael Woods, Pogacar and Tom Pidcok rode at the front at a fast tempo until Frenchman Romain Bardet attacked with 250 meters left.

Pogacar had no problem countering the move, rising up out of his saddle in a final effort to easily drop his rivals. Mattias Skjelmose finished second ahead of Mikel Landa.

“I left it all on the climb, it was super hard,” Pogacar said. “It gives me a lot of boost when the team does such an amazing job. … I needed to pull it off otherwise all the work was for nothing.”

Vollering’s burst of power left everyone else in her wake. Kasia Niewiadoma tried hard to stay on the Dutchwoman’s wheel but got dropped close to the top as Liane Lippert produced a late effort to secure a runner-up finish, five seconds behind. Gaia Realini was third, seven seconds off the pace.

Vollering, who attacked again to keep Lippert at bay, was in tears after she crossed the finish as she thanked her SD Worx teammates via the team’s radio.

“I just went at my own pace and I couldn’t believe there was a gap,” Vollering said. “I saw it very late and the gap was pretty big and I was really surprised by that, so I’m really happy.”

Tour de France champ Jonas Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 10:43 AM EDT
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said.

Vingegaard, who defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling’s biggest race last year, joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019. He extended his contract by three years.

“I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today,” Vingegaard said. “I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home.”

Jumbo-Visma is one of the most potent teams in men’s road cycling, with Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert also part of its squad. Vingegaard will count on the star-studded team this summer to achieve his main goal of the season: Defending his Tour title.

“The Tour de France is something very special,” he said. “The feeling I had, standing on top of the podium, was fantastic. My goal is to go for many more wins.”

The Tour starts on July 1 from the Spanish city of Bilbao.