Top seed Rune and Fritz advance to BMW Open semis

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in beating Chilean player Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4.

The top-seeded Rune, at a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, advanced to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to achieve his second career semifinal.

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz will play Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the other semi.

Fritz defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal. Thiem also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Thiem won that match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 before joking “it was a great warmup, little bit longer than usual.”

Van de Zandschulp defeated American player Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-3.