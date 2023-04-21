Swiatek books semifinal with Jabeur in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals.
Swiatek hadn’t played since last month in the Indian Wells semifinals because of a rib injury but began her clay season with a convincing win over Zheng Qinwen.
She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur, who eased into the semifinals against Beatriz Haddad Maia by 6-3, 6-0 in their quarterfinal.
Also, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis for a third straight year. The Belarusian next faces Anastasia Potapova, who also came from a set down to upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open.
Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.
“It is the biggest win of my career,” Lajovic said on court. “The emotions are very mixed because I’m playing here in front of the home town and I’m also playing against Nole, who is a good friend and he’s a hero of our country.
“Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.”
Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker.
His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.
“Dusan is a fantastic person, great guy,” Djokovic said. “Someone I’ve known for a very long time, since he started playing professional tennis. So many times on the Davis Cup team together, trained together. I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”
Following his third loss of the year, Djokovic moves on to the Madrid Open next week.
MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in beating Chilean player Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4.
The top-seeded Rune, at a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, advanced to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to achieve his second career semifinal.
Second-seeded Taylor Fritz will play Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the other semi.
Fritz defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal. Thiem also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Thiem won that match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 before joking “it was a great warmup, little bit longer than usual.”
Van de Zandschulp defeated American player Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-3.