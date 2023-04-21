Sabalenka beats Badosa in Stuttgart to reach semifinals

STUTTGART, Germany — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.
Badosa broke Sabalenka in the opening game of the second set and was leading 4-2 before the Belarusian won seven straight games to take the set and move into a 3-0 lead in the decider. Badosa recovered to 3-3 but was broken in each of her next two service games to give Sabalenka the victory.
Sabalenka beat a clay specialist for the second straight match after defeating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková.
Sabalenka will play either Caroline Garcia or Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals.
Swiatek hadn’t played since last month in the Indian Wells semifinals because of a rib injury but began her clay season with a convincing win over Zheng Qinwen.
She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur, who eased into the semifinals against Beatriz Haddad Maia by 6-3, 6-0 in their quarterfinal.
Also, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis for a third straight year. The Belarusian next faces Anastasia Potapova, who also came from a set down to upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open.
Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.
“It is the biggest win of my career,” Lajovic said on court. “The emotions are very mixed because I’m playing here in front of the home town and I’m also playing against Nole, who is a good friend and he’s a hero of our country.
“Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.”
Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker.
His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.
“Dusan is a fantastic person, great guy,” Djokovic said. “Someone I’ve known for a very long time, since he started playing professional tennis. So many times on the Davis Cup team together, trained together. I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”
Following his third loss of the year, Djokovic moves on to the Madrid Open next week.