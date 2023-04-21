Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies this Sunday, April 23 as the MLB action continues on NBC and Peacock for the second straight season. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Each week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies game will include play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian alongisde Dexter Fowler and Ruben Amaro Jr..

How to watch the Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies:

Date: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Time: 12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET

12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET Location: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies – 12:05 PM

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves – 1:30 PM

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles – 1:35 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:35 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees – 1:35 PM

Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays – 1:40 PM

Miami Marlins vs Cleveland Guardians – 1:40 PM

Washington Nationals vs Minnesota Twins – 2:10 PM

LA Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs – 2:20 PM

Oakland A’s vs Texas Rangers – 2:35 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Angels – 4:07 PM

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

St. Louis Cardinals vs Seattle Mariners – 4:10 PM

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants – 7:10 PM

