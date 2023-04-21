The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The Carolina Panthers traded up in March and now have the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

After the departure of QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker, the Panthers are expected to use their first pick on a quarterback. But who will go first? Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms released his 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings with a complete analysis and predictions on which athletes will go first by position.

But that’s not all–NBC Sports Edge also put together an extensive list of mock drafts with additional analysis on everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream the event as well as the full order for the first round.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft:

Date: Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29

Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29 Location: Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Time: The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m. Channel: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

Carolina Panthers (via the Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (via the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via the Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, by way of Broncos and Dolphins) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick after violating league policies pertaining to integrity of the game.

NFL Mock Drafts 2023

With the real thing just weeks away, it’s never too early to start putting together mock drafts. The team at NBC Sports EDGE has you set with this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your draft needs, from prospect rankings to mock drafts to NFL Combine notes, and more to come as we get closer to the big event in April.

