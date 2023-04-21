The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Our experts at NBC Sports, including the EDGE team have put together several mock drafts with comprehensive analysis to get you ready for the big weekend. See below for a preview of who they think teams will take with the top picks in the Draft, as well as full seven-round draft analysis. Coverage of this year’s draft will be featured on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
Connor Roger’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:
1. Panthers (via Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seahawks (Via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Eric Froton’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB. Ohio State
3. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
Kyle Dvorchak’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft:
1. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (via the Bears)
2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
4. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
Eric Froton, Connor Rodgers and Kyle Dvorchak’s GM Picks:
1. Panthers (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seahawks (from DEN): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station.
What time does the NFL Draft start?
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m.
