Zverev upset at BMW Open; Rune wins

MUNICH — After waiting an extra day to get on court at the BMW Open, Alexander Zverev’s tournament was ended in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell as top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match.
Zverev had a first-round bye and his second-round match with O’Connell was delayed a day after rain washed out most of the schedule.
Playing 82nd-ranked O’Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.
“It’s definitely tough playing Zverev here in front of the home crowd,” O’Connell said in his on-court interview. “This is the coldest weather I’ve ever played in. It’s tough, took me a while to get warmed up.” O’Connell moves on to a quarterfinal meeting with qualifier Flavio Cobolli.
Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin. Rune is aiming to follow up his strong start to the clay season after he was runner-up to Andrey Rublev in Monaco last week. Garin beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3).
BARCELONA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open by defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2.
The second-seeded Greek saved both break points he faced against the Canadian to move to 18-5 for the season.
“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”
Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.
The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021. He lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.
Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.
The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set in a match that lasted more than two hours.
Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face either Cameron Norrie or Lorenzo Musetti.
Tenth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5.
Later, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will play 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in a match between Spaniards.
MADRID — Rafael Nadal will miss the Madrid Open because his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The issue has kept him from the Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments so far.
He was won the Madrid Open five times.
“(This injury) was supposed to keep me out six to eight weeks, but I have been out 14,” Nadal said in Spanish in a message on Instagram. “We have followed all the medical advice, but my recovery has not gone as they said it would, and now we find ourselves in a difficult situation.”
The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.