Swiatek reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Gauff out

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.

Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona Open quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT
Getty Images
2 Comments

BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2.

Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace.

“I’m happy to have advanced, it was a complicated match against a tough opponent and with difficult wind conditions,” the top-seeded Alcaraz said. “You have to adapt and find solutions in situations like this. It was very difficult to play at my best level today, and I’m sure it was for Roberto as well. All you can do is keep working out there as best as you can.”

It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be another Spaniard, 10th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. Alcaraz is 9-1 against Spaniards, with his only loss coming to Nadal in last year’s Indian Wells semifinals.

The 35-year-old Bautista Agut, the oldest player in the last 16, was a quarterfinalist in Barcelona in 2015 and 2018.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved both break points he faced against Shapovalov to move to 18-5 for the season.

“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. The Greek lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Twelfth-seeded Daniel Evans beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev upset at BMW Open; Rune wins

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 11:27 AM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

MUNICH — After waiting an extra day to get on court at the BMW Open, Alexander Zverev’s tournament was ended in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell  as top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match.

Zverev had a first-round bye and his second-round match with O’Connell was delayed a day after rain washed out most of the schedule.

Playing 82nd-ranked O’Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.

“It’s definitely tough playing Zverev here in front of the home crowd,” the 28-year-old Australian said in his on-court interview. “This is the coldest weather I’ve ever played in. It’s tough, took me a while to get warmed up.”

O’Connell will play qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin. Rune is aiming to follow up his strong start to the clay season after he was runner-up to Andrey Rublev in Monaco last week. Garin beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3).

There were wins too for the second-seeded Taylor Fritz, who beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, and fourth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp, who defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 6-0.

Dominic Thiem’s match with Marc-Andrea Huesler was suspended because of darkness. The winner faces Fritz in the quarterfinals.