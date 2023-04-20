Sabalenka, Gauff, Rybakina advance in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals at the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3.
The Australian Open champion has reached the final in Stuttgart for two straight years but has yet to win the clay-court tournament.
Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, has beaten Sabalenka only once in six career meetings.
Coco Gauff, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur also recorded victories.
The fifth-seeded Gauff fought off a deciding-set comeback from Veronika Kudermetova to win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) and move into the second round.
Gauff’s Russian opponent won four straight games to take the second set from 4-2 down and came back from 5-3 down in the decider to force a tiebreaker before Gauff finally secured the win. The 19-year-old American plays Anastasia Potapova next.
Gauff is playing her first tournament since splitting with coach Diego Moyano following the Miami Open.
Rybakina won five games in a row to seal a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier after trailing 3-1 in the second set. She next plays Beatriz Haddad Maia.
The third-seeded Jabeur beat Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Playing each other for the third time in four tournaments, Karolina Pliskova beat eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Donna Vekic. Pliskova takes a 4-3 lead in career meetings with Sakkari, who eliminated the Czech player in the third round at Indian Wells last month before going on to reach the semifinals.
BARCELONA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open by defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2.
The second-seeded Greek saved both break points he faced against the Canadian to move to 18-5 for the season.
“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”
Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.
The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021. He lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.
Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.
The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set in a match that lasted more than two hours.
Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face either Cameron Norrie or Lorenzo Musetti.
Tenth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5.
Later, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will play 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in a match between Spaniards.
MUNICH — After waiting an extra day to get on court at the BMW Open, Alexander Zverev’s tournament was ended in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell as top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match.
Zverev had a first-round bye and his second-round match with O’Connell was delayed a day after rain washed out most of the schedule.
Playing 82nd-ranked O’Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.
“It’s definitely tough playing Zverev here in front of the home crowd,” O’Connell said in his on-court interview. “This is the coldest weather I’ve ever played in. It’s tough, took me a while to get warmed up.” O’Connell moves on to a quarterfinal meeting with qualifier Flavio Cobolli.
Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin. Rune is aiming to follow up his strong start to the clay season after he was runner-up to Andrey Rublev in Monaco last week. Garin beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3).